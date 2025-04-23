Alameda Health System launches Canine Visitation Program to boost patient and staff well-being

OAKLAND, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alameda Health System (AHS) has launched its new Canine Visitation Program that brings certified therapy dogs to its facilities to provide comfort and companionship to both patients and staff. The initiative aims to enhance emotional well-being, reduce stress, and foster healing environments throughout the public health system’s hospitals.

Research has shown that therapy dogs can improve mental health, reduce anxiety and lower blood pressure. Through this program, specially trained therapy dogs from Valley Humane Society in Pleasanton will make regular visits to AHS locations, greeting patients, caregivers, and frontline health care professionals who work tirelessly to provide excellent care.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to healing for the whole person,” said AHS CEO James Jackson. “By integrating therapy dogs into our facilities, we hope to bring moments of joy and comfort to our patients and to our staff who dedicate themselves to serving the community.”

Valley Humane Society certifies the service dogs which, along with their volunteer handlers, will visit both patients and staff in common spaces.

“We are thrilled to bring the healing power of therapy dogs to Alameda Health System,” said Shoshannah Reed, volunteer programs manager at Valley Humane Society. “The unconditional love and companionship these dogs provide can truly make a difference in a patient’s recovery and a staff member’s day.”

The Canine Visitation Program has launched at AHS’s San Leandro Hospital and Alameda Hospital, and will continue expanding to other AHS facilities.

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading safety-net, integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, an affiliate acute care hospital, a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.

