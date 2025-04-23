Nearly $2 million in state grants, new programs will advance semiconductor, battery education at Washtenaw Community College





ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly $2 million in grants at Washtenaw Community College (WCC), along with new associate degree and certificate programs, will advance Michigan’s mobility sector through semiconductor and battery education and training.

New grants totaling nearly $2 million from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) will support an associate degree and several specialized certificates, creating pathways to in-demand careers and seamless transfers to institutions such as the University of Michigan.

Semiconductors power everything from kitchen appliances and smartphones to modern vehicles, making expertise in this field more critical than ever.

“WCC is proud to support Michigan’s mobility workforce through education and training. Thanks to the MEDC, these new semiconductor and battery programs will prepare students for successful and exciting careers in this growing, high-demand job area,” said college President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca.

WCC’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a new associate degree and an advanced certificate. These programs must also be approved by the Higher Learning Commission.

The new programs are:

An Associate of Applied Science in Engineering Technology (60 credits) will offer two concentrations – Semiconductor & Battery Manufacturing, as well as Industrial Electronics – with four embedded certificates. In an increasingly connected world, this degree is designed to provide students with the opportunity to develop hands-on skills for careers in high-demand fields like semiconductor and battery manufacturing, industrial electronics and robotics technology. This program aims to strengthen the local workforce, equipping it with the expertise needed to compete on a global scale.

(60 credits) will offer two concentrations – Semiconductor & Battery Manufacturing, as well as Industrial Electronics – with four embedded certificates. In an increasingly connected world, this degree is designed to provide students with the opportunity to develop hands-on skills for careers in high-demand fields like semiconductor and battery manufacturing, industrial electronics and robotics technology. This program aims to strengthen the local workforce, equipping it with the expertise needed to compete on a global scale. An 18-credit standalone Advanced Certificate in Semiconductor & Battery Manufacturing is designed to equip students with the specialized skills required for careers in advanced manufacturing, focusing on semiconductor fabrication and battery technology. The program will provide hands-on experience in the manufacturing and maintenance practices of semiconductor and battery manufacturing.

Additionally, a short-term, non-credit training program designed to reskill incumbent workers, will also be offered.

Michigan accounts for one-fifth of the U.S. automotive industry’s semiconductor demand and is well-positioned to lead in semiconductor manufacturing.

The state’s semiconductor industry ranks among the top 10 nationally, with an 11% projected job growth over the next five years.

