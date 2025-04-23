Tomorrow in Austin: Vereigen Media Gathers B2B Marketing Leaders for a Night of Insight and Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where B2B marketers are under mounting pressure to do more with less, Vereigen Media is convening the industry’s brightest minds for a bold evening of insight, connection, and future-forward strategy. Taking place tomorrow, April 24th, at the Iron Cactus in downtown Austin, this exclusive networking and panel event aims to bring the right people, at the right time, at the right location — and spark a deeper conversation about the evolution of demand generation.

The event marks a pivotal moment for marketing leaders seeking to evolve beyond traditional, volume-driven lead generation toward more precise, validated, and impactful engagement. With a curated guest list, an expert-led panel, and space designed to foster collaboration, Vereigen Media is offering more than just a happy hour — it's delivering a fresh perspective on what it means to lead in modern B2B marketing.

“Progress in marketing comes from collaboration — not just campaigns,” said Doug Detlefsen, VP of Strategic Sales at Vereigen Media. “This event is about stepping out of the dashboard and into real dialogue. When we take time to listen, to share, and to reflect — especially with the right people in the room — we all move forward stronger, smarter, and more aligned.”

Event Snapshot

Date : Thursday, April 24, 2025

: Thursday, April 24, 2025 Time : 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM CT

: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM CT Location : Iron Cactus (Cactus Room), 606 Trinity Street, Austin, TX

: Iron Cactus (Cactus Room), 606 Trinity Street, Austin, TX Experience: Curated executive networking + live expert panel + open-floor dialogue

At the center of the event is a high-impact panel discussion featuring senior leaders from Akamai Technologies, Instructure, Marketecture, and Vereigen Media. These experts will explore the tectonic shifts affecting marketing teams today — from the critical move toward first-party data ownership to the increasing demand for human-verified engagement, and how businesses are responding to economic constraints with smarter, leaner strategies.

Key Panel Topics Include:

The evolution of content syndication: From volume to verified engagement

Owning your audience through first-party data strategies

Human insight in a data-driven world

Building pipeline strategies under budget pressure

Balancing scale with personalization in competitive markets



This gathering comes at a time when marketers are being challenged to rethink not only how they generate leads — but why. With privacy regulations tightening and buyer journeys growing more complex, the need for trust-based, transparent, and frictionless engagement has never been greater.

Vereigen Media stands apart in this mission. With a strict zero-outsourcing policy, 100% first-party data usage, and in-house content validation through verified engagement, the company ensures that every lead delivered has actively interacted with content — not just filled out a form. This approach guarantees marketers are connecting with individuals who have demonstrated real interest and intent, not just passing impressions.

That commitment to quality over quantity has made Vereigen Media a trusted partner for hundreds of B2B brands looking to generate demand without compromising integrity. By keeping processes entirely in-house — from content delivery to human verification — the company ensures relevance, clarity, and control at every step of the marketing funnel.

Tomorrow’s event underscores that philosophy, and signals what lies ahead for demand generation: smarter systems, cleaner data, and human-centered execution.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media is a global B2B demand generation company focused on delivering high-impact results through smarter strategies. By leveraging first-party data, verified content engagement, and a zero-outsourcing model, Vereigen helps brands reach the right people, at the right time, at the right location — and move from chaos to clarity with every campaign. With a global network of over 107 million verified contacts, Vereigen Media is setting a new standard for marketing precision, transparency, and performance.

Learn more at www.vereigenmedia.com | Leads. Done Right.

Join us tomorrow in Austin for Vereigen Media’s B2B Marketing Networking Event — connect with top industry leaders over drinks, insights, and innovation.

Secure Your Spot Now - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vereigen-media-roadshow-austin-2025-happy-hour-marketing-panel-tickets-1317303172249?aff=oddtdtcreator

Seats are limited, but the opportunity is not. If you’re serious about elevating your lead generation strategy — this is where the conversation begins.

Contact:

Janvi Gandhi - Brand Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)



