Industry Sciences One launches IS1 Consulting: Strategic advisory services for the life sciences sector

CRANBURY, N.J., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry Sciences One (IS1), a division of MJH Life Sciences®, today announced the launch of IS1 Consulting, a custom consulting network designed to support decision-makers across the life sciences with focused, evidence-based insight.

Drawing on decades of combined experience, IS1 Consulting offers analytical and strategic guidance for organizations navigating complex challenges in bioprocessing, laboratory management, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The network brings together subject matter experts, market analysts and sector veterans to provide tailored assessments that support data-driven business planning.

“IS1 Consulting was created to meet a clear and growing need in the industry: decision-makers are inundated with data but often lack the strategic insight to act on it confidently,” said Brian Haug, executive vice president of healthcare and industry sciences at MJH Life Sciences. “Our goal is to provide not just information, but intelligence that is expertly curated, contextualized, and ready to drive meaningful action.”

IS1 Consulting delivers custom private reports built around client-specific questions. These reports are developed using a rigorous methodology that includes direct engagement with primary sources, the use of industry databases, NIAIC factsheets, academic literature and professional society publications. Each project also involves close collaboration with a network of consultants, key opinion leaders, subject matter experts and market analysts, combined with the application of proprietary forecasting models and triangulated research that blends qualitative and quantitative data.

The consulting service is structured to support a range of strategic initiatives, from infrastructure development and operational planning to technology evaluation, competitive landscape analysis and market entry strategy. It also provides support for portfolio alignment, partner and vendor assessment, stakeholder mapping and due diligence.

By offering third-party validation and decision support, IS1 Consulting helps organizations navigate key inflection points with clarity and confidence—especially when the stakes are high and certainty is limited. IS1 complements MJH Life Sciences’ broader portfolio of services as the company continues its mission to transform healthcare from discovery to delivery and improve patient care worldwide.

About Industry Sciences One (IS1)

A division of MJH Life Sciences, Industry Sciences One delivers professional education, strategic consulting and scientific communications for a global audience of researchers, clinicians and life sciences professionals. IS1 connects science with business through insight, expertise, and engagement.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

