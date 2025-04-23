Benjamin van der Lande Receives 2025 Global Recognition Award for Fintech Leadership

HenriPay Holding N.V., led by Co-Founder and CMO Benjamin van der Lande, has been recognized with a 2025 Global Recognition Award for Fintech Leadership. Through its flagship platform, Henri, the company helps users improve their financial habits and knowledge while focusing on inclusion and access for underserved communities.



Photo Courtesy of Benjamin van der Lande

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HenriPay Holding N.V. , a fintech company working to expand access to financial tools, announced that its Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Benjamin van der Lande , has received a 2025 Global Recognition Award for Fintech Leadership. The award honors van der Lande’s work in supporting underserved populations through education and simple, goal-driven tools that promote better financial habits.

The recognition follows a period of strong growth for HenriPay. Its main product, Henri, offers users tools to help them understand money management while encouraging savings and responsible spending.

Driving Change in the Fintech Industry

“This award is not just a recognition of my work but a testament to the incredible team at HenriPay. Our mission has always been clear: to empower one billion people by providing them with the tools they need to achieve financial fitness. This recognition reinforces our commitment to creating meaningful impact.” HenriPay’s focus on accessibility and inclusion has made it a strong player in a global sector projected to grow from $209.7 billion in 2024 to $644.6 billion by 2029. Its attention to unbanked users in Latin America and Southeast Asia—where more than 65% of adults still lack access to reliable financial services—has helped the company meet real needs while expanding its user base.

Henri uses gamified features to encourage savings and offers feedback based on each user’s progress. In 2024, 63 percent of users under the age of 25 reported improved savings habits after six months on the platform.

Tackling Financial Inequality

The fintech sector faced several challenges in 2024, including reduced investment—down to $95.6 billion—and tighter global regulations. Despite these conditions, HenriPay strengthened its platform, investing €200 million in systems designed to improve security and help meet regulatory requirements. This includes AI-driven compliance tools and biometric authentication.

“We believe that technology should be an equalizer. By focusing on underserved populations and using data responsibly, we are building opportunities that help people move forward.” HenriPay also works with nonprofit organizations to deliver financial education in areas where it is most needed. In Nigeria, trial programs showed users learning and remembering 22 percent more financial content than traditional methods.

A Vision for the Future

HenriPay is preparing to launch its full neo-banking service later this year. As part of this rollout, the company plans to open a new creation hub in Nairobi by 2026. “Our work is far from over,” van der Lende observes. This award inspires us to keep finding better ways to make financial wellness possible for everyone.” The facility is expected to employ over 300 engineers and support HenriPay’s goals of building talent and expanding access to financial services in key markets.

