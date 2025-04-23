Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

“Horizon’s first quarter earnings displayed continued positive momentum in our core financial metrics and management’s commitment to deliver long term value to its shareholders. Our results were highlighted by a sixth consecutive quarter of margin expansion, now above 3%, strong loan growth with exceptional credit metrics and a core funding base that continues to deliver value, even in an uncertain economic environment. The team also delivered a more efficient expense base entering 2025 and added optionality to our capital position through the successful sale of our mortgage warehouse business", President and CEO, Thomas Prame stated. “We are pleased with our first quarter results and the positive momentum across our community banking model. The core franchise remains strong and our investments in expanding our local relationship banking model is paying dividends".

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $23.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $10.9 million, or $0.25, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and compared to $14.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis1, expanded for the sixth consecutive quarter, to 3.04% compared with 2.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Total loans held for investment ("HFI") increased 5% linked quarter annualized, with strong organic commercial loan growth of $103.3 million, or 14% annualized. This growth was partially funded by the continued strategic runoff of lowering yielding indirect auto loans of approximately $36 million.

Core deposits continued to be stable, with non-interest-bearing balances growing $62.5 million during the period, or 24% annualized.

Credit quality remained strong, with annualized net charge offs of 0.07% of average loans during the first quarter. Non-performing assets remain well within expected ranges, with no material change from the prior quarter.

On January 17, 2025, the Company completed the sale of its mortgage warehouse business to an unrelated third party, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $7.0 million.

Expenses were down $5.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting management's commitment to creating a more efficient expense base in 2025.

1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Income statement: Net interest income $ 52,267 $ 53,127 $ 46,910 $ 45,279 $ 43,288 Credit loss expense 1,376 1,171 1,044 2,369 805 Non-interest income (loss) 16,499 (28,954 ) 11,511 10,485 9,929 Non-interest expense 39,306 44,935 39,272 37,522 37,107 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,141 (11,051 ) (75 ) 1,733 1,314 Net income (loss) $ 23,943 $ (10,882 ) $ 18,180 $ 14,140 $ 13,991 Per share data: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.55 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.42 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.54 (0.25 ) 0.41 0.32 0.32 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 Book value per common share 17.72 17.46 17.27 16.62 16.49 Market value - High 17.76 18.76 16.57 12.74 14.44 Market value - Low 15.00 14.57 11.89 11.29 11.75 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 43,777,109 43,721,211 43,712,059 43,712,059 43,663,610 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 43,954,164 43,721,211 44,112,321 43,987,187 43,874,036 Common shares outstanding (end of period) 43,785,932 43,722,086 43,712,059 43,712,059 43,726,380 Key ratios: Return on average assets 1.25 % (0.55 )% 0.92 % 0.73 % 0.72 % Return on average stockholders' equity 12.44 (5.73 ) 9.80 7.83 7.76 Total equity to total assets 10.18 9.79 9.52 9.18 9.18 Total loans to deposit ratio 85.21 87.75 83.92 85.70 82.78 Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.07 1.07 1.10 1.08 1.09 Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans(1) 0.07 0.05 0.03 0.05 0.04 Efficiency ratio 57.16 185.89 67.22 67.29 69.73 Key metrics (Non-GAAP)(2) : Net FTE interest margin 3.04 % 2.97 % 2.66 % 2.64 % 2.50 % Return on average tangible common equity 15.79 (7.35 ) 12.65 10.18 10.11 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.20 7.83 7.58 7.22 7.20 Tangible book value per common share $ 13.96 $ 13.68 $ 13.46 $ 12.80 $ 12.65 (1) Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale. (2) Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Income Statement Highlights

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $52.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $53.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Continued expansion of the Company's net FTE interest margin was offset by a decline in average interest earning asset balances and two fewer days when compared with the prior quarter. Horizon’s net FTE interest margin2 was 3.04% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.97% for the fourth quarter of 2024, attributable to the favorable mix shift in average interest earning assets toward higher-yielding loans and in the average funding mix toward deposit balances, in addition to continued disciplined pricing strategies on both sides of the balance sheet. Additionally, as previously noted, the fourth quarter net FTE interest margin included approximately five basis points related to interest recoveries on specific commercial loans that did not recur.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, and $0.8 million during the first quarter of 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2025 when compared with the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to increased net growth in commercial loans HFI and changes in economic factors, partially offset by the reduction of specific reserves and the reserves for unfunded commitments in the current quarter.

For the first quarter of 2025, the allowance for credit losses included net charge-offs of $0.9 million, or an annualized 0.07% of average loans outstanding, compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.04% of average loans outstanding, in the first quarter of 2024.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.07% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2024 and 1.09% at March 31, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in Thousands) 2025 2024 2024

2024

2024

Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,208 $ 3,276 $ 3,320 $ 3,130 $ 3,214 Wire transfer fees 71 124 123 113 101 Interchange fees 3,241 3,353 3,511 3,826 3,109 Fiduciary activities 1,326 1,313 1,394 1,372 1,315 Loss on sale of investment securities (407 ) (39,140 ) — — — Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,076 1,071 1,622 896 626 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 385 376 412 450 439 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 335 335 349 318 298 Other income 7,264 338 780 380 827 Total non-interest income (loss) $ 16,499 $ (28,954 ) $ 11,511 $ 10,485 $ 9,929

Total non-interest income was $16.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to non-interest loss of $29.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in non-interest income of $45.5 million is primarily due to a pre-tax loss on sale of investment securities of $39.1 million from the completion of the repositioning of $332.2 million of available-for-sale securities during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss on the sale of investment securities of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. In addition, the Company completed the sale of its mortgage warehouse business to an unrelated third party in the current period, resulting in a pre-tax gain of $7.0 million.

Non-Interest Expense

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in Thousands) 2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 22,414 $ 25,564 $ 21,829 $ 20,583 $ 20,268 Net occupancy expenses 3,702 3,431 3,207 3,192 3,546 Data processing 2,872 2,841 2,977 2,579 2,464 Professional fees 826 736 676 714 607 Outside services and consultants 3,265 4,470 3,677 3,058 3,359 Loan expense 689 1,285 1,034 1,038 719 FDIC insurance expense 1,288 1,193 1,204 1,315 1,320 Core deposit intangible amortization 816 843 844 844 872 Merger related expenses 305 — — — — Other losses 228 371 297 515 16 Other expense 2,901 4,201 3,527 3,684 3,936 Total non-interest expense $ 39,306 $ 44,935 $ 39,272 $ 37,522 $ 37,107

Total non-interest expense was $39.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with $44.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The current period included $0.3 million of direct expenses related to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business. The decrease in non-interest expense during the first quarter of 2025 when compared with the prior period was primarily driven by a $3.2 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, which is attributable to expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to the termination of legacy compensation and benefits programs that did not recur in the current period, and lower incentive compensation expense. Additionally, outside services and consultants expense decreased by $1.2 million, partially attributable to expense related to specific corporate initiatives in the fourth quarter of 2024 that did not recur in the current period. Other expenses decreased $1.3 million, partially attributable to a decrease in marketing expense.

Income Taxes

Horizon recorded a net tax expense of $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing an effective tax rate of 14.8%. Net tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 was impacted by the realized securities loss and the reversal of the $5.2 million tax valuation allowance.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets decreased by $175.5 million, or 2.2%, to $7.6 billion as of March 31, 2025, from $7.8 billion as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in total assets is primarily due to the sale of the mortgage warehouse portfolio and a decrease in interest-bearing cash related to the payoff of FHLB advances and deposit outflows.

Total investment securities decreased by $26.1 million, or 1.2%, to $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Total loans were $4.9 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.6 million from December 31, 2024 balances. The decrease is primarily due to the sale of the mortgage warehouse business during the quarter, which was offset by continued organic commercial loan growth.

Total deposits increased by $165.1 million, or 2.9%, to $5.8 billion as of March 31, 2025 when compared to balances as of December 31, 2024. Time deposits increased by $155.9 million, or 14.3% during the quarter, while non-interest bearing deposits grew by $62.5 million, or 5.9%. Total borrowings decreased by $330.1 million during the quarter, to $812.2 million as of March 31, 2025, due to the pay down of FHLB advances. Balances subject to repurchase agreements declined by $2.1 million, to $87.9 million.

Capital

The following table presents the consolidated regulatory capital ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters, and the Company’s preliminary estimate of its consolidated regulatory capital ratios for the quarter ended March 31, 2025:

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2025* 2024 2024 2024 Consolidated Capital Ratios Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.28 % 13.91 % 13.45 % 13.41 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.35 12.00 11.63 11.59 Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.34 11.00 10.68 10.63 Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 9.25 8.88 9.02 9.02 *Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change

As of March 31, 2025, the ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets is 10.18%. Book value per common share was $17.72, increasing $0.26 during the first quarter of 2025.

Tangible common equity3 totaled $611.4 million at March 31, 2025, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 8.20% at March 31, 2025, up from 7.83% at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share1 was $13.96, increasing $0.28 during the first quarter of 2025 behind the growth in retained earnings.

Credit Quality

As of March 31, 2025, total non-accrual loans increased by $3.0 million, or 12%, from December 31, 2024, to 0.59% of total loans HFI. Total non-performing assets increased $4.0 million, or 15%, to $31.4 million, compared to $27.4 million as of December 31, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.41% compared to 0.35% as of December 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, net charge-offs increased by $0.2 million to $0.9 million, compared to $0.6 million as of December 31, 2024 and remain just 0.07% annualized of average loans.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $8 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments and swap termination fees, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one-time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: effects on Horizon’s business resulting from new U.S. domestic or foreign governmental trade measures, including but not limited to tariffs, import and export controls, foreign exchange intervention accomplished to offset the effects of trade policy or in response to currency volatility, and other restrictions on free trade; uncertain conditions within the domestic and international macroeconomic environment, including trade policy, monetary and fiscal policy, and conditions in the investment, credit, interest rate, and derivatives markets, and their impact on Horizon and its customers; current financial conditions within the banking industry; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the aggregate effects of elevated inflation levels in recent years; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the Israel and Hamas conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024

2024

Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 74,457 $ 76,747 $ 75,488 $ 71,880 $ 66,954 Investment securities - taxable 6,039 6,814 8,133 7,986 7,362 Investment securities - tax-exempt 6,192 6,301 6,310 6,377 6,451 Other 2,487 3,488 957 738 4,497 Total interest income 89,175 93,350 90,888 86,981 85,264 Interest Expense Deposits 25,601 27,818 30,787 28,447 27,990 Short and long-term borrowings 9,188 10,656 11,131 11,213 11,930 Subordinated notes 829 829 830 829 831 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 1,290 920 1,230 1,213 1,225 Total interest expense 36,908 40,223 43,978 41,702 41,976 Net Interest Income 52,267 53,127 46,910 45,279 43,288 Provision for loan losses 1,376 1,171 1,044 2,369 805 Net Interest Income after Credit Loss Expense 50,891 51,956 45,866 42,910 42,483 Non-interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 3,208 3,276 3,320 3,130 3,214 Wire transfer fees 71 124 123 113 101 Interchange fees 3,241 3,353 3,511 3,826 3,109 Fiduciary activities 1,326 1,313 1,394 1,372 1,315 Loss on sale of investment securities (407 ) (39,140 ) — — — Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,076 1,071 1,622 896 626 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 385 376 412 450 439 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 335 335 349 318 298 Other income 7,264 338 780 380 827 Total non-interest (loss) income 16,499 (28,954 ) 11,511 10,485 9,929 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 22,414 25,564 21,829 20,583 20,268 Net occupancy expenses 3,702 3,431 3,207 3,192 3,546 Data processing 2,872 2,841 2,977 2,579 2,464 Professional fees 826 736 676 714 607 Outside services and consultants 3,265 4,470 3,677 3,058 3,359 Loan expense 689 1,285 1,034 1,038 719 FDIC insurance expense 1,288 1,193 1,204 1,315 1,320 Core deposit intangible amortization 816 843 844 844 872 Merger related expenses 305 — — — — Other losses 228 371 297 515 16 Other expense 2,901 4,201 3,527 3,684 3,936 Total non-interest expense 39,306 44,935 39,272 37,522 37,107 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 28,084 (21,933 ) 18,105 15,873 15,305 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,141 (11,051 ) (75 ) 1,733 1,314 Net Income (Loss) $ 23,943 $ (10,882 ) $ 18,180 $ 14,140 $ 13,991 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.55 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.42 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share 0.54 (0.25 ) 0.41 0.32 0.32





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Dollar in Thousands) Three Months Ended for the Period March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Assets Interest earning assets Federal funds sold $ — $ — $ 113,912 $ 34,453 $ 161,704 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 80,023 201,131 12,107 4,957 9,178 Interest earning time deposits — 735 735 1,715 1,715 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,412 53,826 53,826 53,826 53,826 Investment securities, available for sale 231,431 233,677 541,170 527,054 535,319 Investment securities, held to maturity 1,843,851 1,867,690 1,888,379 1,904,281 1,925,725 Loans held for sale 3,253 67,597 2,069 2,440 922 Gross loans held for investment (HFI) 4,909,815 4,847,040 4,803,996 4,822,840 4,618,175 Total Interest earning assets 7,113,785 7,271,696 7,416,194 7,351,566 7,306,564 Non-interest earning assets Allowance for credit losses (52,654 ) (51,980 ) (52,881 ) (52,215 ) (50,387 ) Cash and due from banks 89,643 92,300 108,815 106,691 100,206 Cash value of life insurance 37,409 37,450 37,115 36,773 36,455 Other assets 140,672 152,635 119,026 165,656 160,593 Goodwill 155,211 155,211 155,211 155,211 155,211 Other intangible assets 9,407 10,223 11,067 11,910 12,754 Premises and equipment, net 93,499 93,864 93,544 93,695 94,303 Interest receivable 38,663 39,747 39,366 43,240 40,008 Total non-interest earning assets 511,850 529,450 511,263 560,961 549,143 Total assets $ 7,625,635 $ 7,801,146 $ 7,927,457 $ 7,912,527 $ 7,855,707 Liabilities Savings and money market deposits $ 3,393,371 $ 3,446,681 $ 3,420,827 $ 3,364,726 $ 3,350,673 Time deposits 1,245,088 1,089,153 1,220,653 1,178,389 1,136,121 Short and long-term borrowings 812,218 1,142,340 1,142,744 1,229,165 1,219,812 Repurchase agreements 87,851 89,912 122,399 128,169 139,309 Subordinated notes 55,772 55,738 55,703 55,668 55,634 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,531 57,477 57,423 57,369 57,315 Total interest earning liabilities 5,651,831 5,881,301 6,019,749 6,013,486 5,958,864 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,127,324 1,064,818 1,085,535 1,087,040 1,093,076 Interest payable 11,441 11,137 11,400 11,240 7,853 Other liabilities 58,978 80,308 55,951 74,096 74,664 Total liabilities 6,849,574 7,037,564 7,172,635 7,185,862 7,134,457 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock — — — — — Additional paid-in capital 360,522 363,761 358,453 357,673 356,599 Retained earnings 452,945 436,122 454,050 442,977 435,927 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,406 ) (36,301 ) (57,681 ) (73,985 ) (71,276 ) Total stockholders’ equity 776,061 763,582 754,822 726,665 721,250 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,625,635 $ 7,801,146 $ 7,927,457 $ 7,912,527 $ 7,855,707





Loans and Deposits (Dollars in Thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, % Change 2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Q1'25 vs

Q4'24 Q1'25 vs

Q1'24 Loans: Commercial real estate $ 2,262,910 $ 2,202,858 $ 2,105,459 $ 2,117,772 $ 1,984,723 3 % 14 % Commercial & Industrial 918,541 875,297 808,600 786,788 765,043 5 % 20 % Total commercial 3,181,451 3,078,155 2,914,059 2,904,560 2,749,766 3 % 16 % Residential Real estate 801,726 802,909 801,356 797,956 782,071 — % 3 % Mortgage warehouse — — 80,437 68,917 56,548 — % (100 )% Consumer 926,638 965,976 1,008,144 1,051,407 1,029,790 (4 )% (10 )% Total loans held for investment 4,909,815 4,847,040 4,803,996 4,822,840 4,618,175 1 % 6 % Loans held for sale 3,253 67,597 2,069 2,440 922 (95 )% 253 % Total loans $ 4,913,068 $ 4,914,637 $ 4,806,065 $ 4,825,280 $ 4,619,097 — % 6 % Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,713,991 $ 1,767,983 $ 1,688,998 $ 1,653,508 $ 1,613,806 (3 )% 6 % Savings and money market deposits 1,679,380 1,678,697 1,731,830 1,711,218 1,736,866 — % (3 )% Time deposits 1,245,088 1,089,153 1,220,653 1,178,389 1,136,121 14 % 10 % Total Interest bearing deposits 4,638,459 4,535,833 4,641,481 4,543,115 4,486,793 2 % 3 % Non-interest bearing deposits Non-interest bearing deposits 1,127,324 1,064,819 1,085,534 1,087,040 1,093,077 6 % 3 % Total deposits $ 5,765,783 $ 5,600,652 $ 5,727,015 $ 5,630,155 $ 5,579,870 3 % 3 %





Average Balance Sheet (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Average

Balance Interest(4)(6) Average

Rate(4) Average

Balance Interest(4)(6) Average

Rate(4) Average

Balance Interest(4)(6) Average

Rate(4) Assets Interest earning assets Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 223,148 $ 2,487 4.52 % $ 290,693 $ 3,488 4.77 % $ 331,083 4,497 5.46 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 51,769 1,012 7.93 % 53,826 1,516 11.20 % 37,949 784 8.31 % Investment securities - taxable (1) 974,109 5,027 2.09 % 1,079,377 5,298 1.95 % 1,326,246 6,578 1.99 % Investment securities - non-taxable (1) 1,120,249 7,838 2.84 % 1,129,622 7,976 2.81 % 1,149,957 8,166 2.86 % Total investment securities 2,094,358 12,865 2.49 % 2,208,999 13,274 2.39 % 2,476,203 14,744 2.39 % Loans receivable (2) (3) 4,865,449 74,840 6.24 % 4,842,660 77,142 6.34 % 4,448,324 67,307 6.09 % Total interest earning assets 7,234,724 91,204 5.11 % 7,396,178 95,420 5.13 % 7,293,559 87,332 4.82 % Non-interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 88,624 85,776 105,795 Allowance for credit losses (51,863 ) (52,697 ) (49,960 ) Other assets 483,765 409,332 486,652 Total average assets $ 7,755,250 $ 7,838,589 $ 7,836,046 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,750,446 $ 6,491 1.50 % $ 1,716,598 $ 6,861 1.59 % $ 1,658,709 $ 6,516 1.58 % Savings and money market deposits 1,674,590 8,263 2.00 % 1,701,012 9,336 2.18 % 1,664,518 9,373 2.26 % Time deposits 1,212,386 10,847 3.63 % 1,160,527 11,621 3.98 % 1,176,921 12,101 4.14 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,637,422 25,601 2.24 % 4,578,137 27,818 2.42 % 4,500,148 27,990 2.50 % Borrowings 971,496 8,772 3.66 % 1,130,301 10,138 3.57 % 1,200,728 10,904 3.65 % Repurchase agreements 88,469 416 1.91 % 91,960 518 2.24 % 138,052 1,026 2.99 % Subordinated notes 55,750 829 6.03 % 55,717 829 5.92 % 55,558 831 6.02 % Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,497 1,290 9.10 % 57,443 920 6.37 % 57,279 1,225 8.60 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,810,634 36,908 2.58 % 5,913,558 40,223 2.71 % 5,951,765 41,976 2.84 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 1,085,826 1,099,574 1,077,183 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 78,521 70,117 82,015 Stockholders' equity 780,269 755,340 725,083 Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,755,250 $ 7,838,589 $ 7,836,046 Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (5) $ 54,296 $ 55,197 $ 45,356 Less FTE adjustments (4) 2,029 2,070 2,068 Net Interest Income $ 52,267 $ 53,127 $ 43,288 Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP) (4)(5) 3.04 % 2.97 % 2.50 % (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. (2) Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. (4) Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate. (5) Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. (6) Includes dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock





Credit Quality (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios) Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, % Change 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 1Q25 vs

4Q24 1Q25 vs

1Q24 Non-accrual loans Commercial $ 8,172 $ 5,658 $ 6,830 $ 4,321 $ 5,493 44 % 49 % Residential Real estate 12,763 11,215 9,529 8,489 8,725 14 % 46 % Mortgage warehouse — — — — — — % — % Consumer 7,875 8,919 7,208 5,453 4,835 (12 )% 63 % Total non-accrual loans 28,810 25,792 23,567 18,263 19,053 12 % 22 % 90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest 1,582 1,166 819 1,039 108 36 % 1365 % Total non-performing loans $ 30,392 $ 26,958 $ 24,386 $ 19,302 $ 19,161 13 % 59 % Other real estate owned Commercial 360 407 1,158 1,111 1,124 (12 )% (68 )% Residential Real estate 641 — — — — — % — % Mortgage warehouse — — — — — — % — % Consumer 34 17 36 57 50 98 % (32 )% Total other real estate owned 1,035 424 1,194 1,168 1,174 144 % (12 )% Total non-performing assets $ 31,427 $ 27,382 $ 25,580 $ 20,470 $ 20,335 14.8 % 55 % Loan data: Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans $ 19,034 $ 23,075 $ 18,087 $ 19,785 $ 15,154 (18 )% 26 % Substandard loans 66,714 64,535 59,775 51,221 47,469 3 % 41 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) Commercial $ (47 ) $ (32 ) $ (52 ) $ 57 $ (171 ) (47 )% 73 % Residential Real estate (47 ) (10 ) (9 ) (4 ) (5 ) (370 )% (840 )% Mortgage warehouse — — — — — — % — % Consumer 963 668 439 534 488 44 % 97 % Total net charge-offs $ 869 $ 626 $ 378 $ 587 $ 312 39 % 179 % Allowance for credit losses Commercial $ 32,640 $ 30,953 $ 32,854 $ 31,941 $ 30,514 5 % 7 % Residential Real estate 3,167 2,715 2,675 2,588 2,655 17 % 19 % Mortgage warehouse — — 862 736 659 — % (100 )% Consumer 16,847 18,312 16,490 16,950 16,559 (8 )% 2 % Total allowance for credit losses $ 52,654 $ 51,980 $ 52,881 $ 52,215 $ 50,387 1 % 4 % Credit quality ratios Non-accrual loans to HFI loans 0.59 % 0.53 % 0.49 % 0.38 % 0.41 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.41 % 0.35 % 0.32 % 0.26 % 0.26 % Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.04 % Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.10 % 1.08 % 1.09 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Interest income (GAAP) (A) $ 89,175 $ 93,350 $ 90,888 $ 86,981 $ 85,264 Taxable-equivalent adjustment: Investment securities - tax exempt (1) 1,646 1,675 1,677 1,695 1,715 Loan receivable (2) 383 395 340 328 353 Interest income (non-GAAP) (B) 91,204 95,420 92,905 89,004 87,332 Interest expense (GAAP) (C) 36,908 40,223 43,978 41,702 41,976 Net interest income (GAAP) (D) =(A) - (C) $ 52,267 $ 53,127 $ 46,910 $ 45,279 $ 43,288 Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (E) = (B) - (C) $ 54,296 $ 55,197 $ 48,927 $ 47,302 $ 45,356 Average interest earning assets (F) 7,234,724 7,396,178 7,330,263 7,212,788 7,293,559 Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP) (G) = (E*) / (F) 3.04 % 2.97 % 2.66 % 2.64 % 2.50 % (1) The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity (2) The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment *Annualized





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Net income (loss) (GAAP) (A) $ 23,943 $ (10,882 ) $ 18,180 $ 14,140 $ 13,991 Average stockholders' equity (B) $ 780,269 $ 755,340 $ 738,372 $ 726,332 $ 725,083 Average intangible assets (C) 165,138 165,973 166,819 167,659 168,519 Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) (D) = (B) - (C) $ 615,131 $ 589,367 $ 571,553 $ 558,673 $ 556,564 Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP) (E) = (A*) / (D) 15.79 % (7.35 )% 12.65 % 10.18 % 10.11 % *Annualized





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) (A) $ 776,061 $ 763,582 $ 754,822 $ 726,665 $ 721,250 Intangible assets (end of period) (B) 164,618 165,434 166,278 167,121 167,965 Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C) = (A) - (B) $ 611,443 $ 598,148 $ 588,544 $ 559,544 $ 553,285 Total assets (GAAP) (D) $ 7,625,635 $ 7,801,146 $ 7,927,457 $ 7,912,527 $ 7,855,707 Intangible assets (end of period) (B) 164,618 165,434 166,278 167,121 167,965 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) (E) = (D) - (B) $ 7,461,017 $ 7,635,712 $ 7,761,179 $ 7,745,406 $ 7,687,742 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (G) = (C) / (E) 8.20 % 7.83 % 7.58 % 7.22 % 7.20 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) (A) $ 776,061 $ 763,582 $ 754,822 $ 726,665 $ 721,250 Intangible assets (end of period) (B) 164,618 165,434 166,278 167,121 167,965 Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C) = (A) - (B) $ 611,443 $ 598,148 $ 588,544 $ 559,544 $ 553,285 Common shares outstanding (D) 43,785,932 43,722,086 43,712,059 43,712,059 43,726,380 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (E) = (C) / (D) $ 13.96 $ 13.68 $ 13.46 $ 12.80 $ 12.65



