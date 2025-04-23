TFI International Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

MONTREAL, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, held its Annual Meeting of shareholders earlier today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of TFI International by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

NAME FOR AGAINST Number % Number % Leslie Abi-Karam 66,539,956 98.37 1,099,758 1.63 Alain Bédard 65,064,475 96.19 2,575,238 3.81 André Bérard 58,888,382 87.06 8,751,332 12.94 William T. England 66,205,426 97.88 1,434,288 2.12 Diane Giard 67,372,662 99.61 267,052 0.39 Debra Kelly-Ennis 59,184,832 87.50 8,454,882 12.50 Sébastien Martel 67,372,040 99.60 267,674 0.40 John M. Pratt 67,365,116 99.59 274,600 0.41 Joey Saputo 59,224,449 87.56 8,415,265 12.44 Rosemary Turner 67,267,089 99.45 372,626 0.55



