Phillips Edison & Company to Host ICSC Recap

CINCINNATI, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will host its ICSC Recap webcast on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will be webcast only.

The PECO team will provide a post-event recap following its attendance of ICSC Las Vegas, as well provide as an update on the current leasing environment. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison; President Bob Myers; Chief Operating Officer Joe Schlosser; Senior Vice President of Portfolio Management and Development KC Bills; Senior Vice President of Leasing Vasili Lyhnakis and Vice President of Leasing Marissa Visconsi will host the webcast.

ICSC is the member organization for the advancement of the shopping center industry. ICSC Las Vegas is a premier event that takes place annually in May. It is a two- to three-day gathering of dealmakers and industry experts who are driving innovation and evolution in commercial real estate.

Webcast Details: ICSC Recap with PECO

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast with Live Q&A Session: ICSC Recap with PECO Webcast Link

Replay: A replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event to the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com/.

Connect with PECO

For additional information, please visit https://www.phillipsedison.com/

Follow PECO on:

Twitter at https://twitter.com/PhillipsEdison

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/phillipsedison.co

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/phillips.edison/; and

Find PECO on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/phillipsedison&company

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of March 31, 2025, PECO managed 321 shopping centers, including 298 wholly-owned centers comprising 33.5 million square feet across 31 states and 23 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors:

Kimberly Green, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399, kgreen@phillipsedison.com