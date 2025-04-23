EnergySolutions Announces New Nuclear Power Initiative

SALT LAKE CITY, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergySolutions, a Utah-based nuclear services company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah is proud to announce a pioneering initiative partnered with the Intermountain Power Agency (IPA) and the state of Utah to explore the development of advanced nuclear power generation at the Intermountain Power Project (IPP) site near Delta, Utah.

Key aspects of the project include:

Partnering with IPA to leverage existing infrastructure at the IPP site. Potential development of advanced small modular reactor nuclear baseload power. Potential synergy with the existing IPA energy hub and advanced grid stabilization technologies. Collaboration with local, state and regional stakeholders. Commitment to rural economic development and job creation in Utah.



"We are excited to pursue this opportunity to create a clean energy hub for the Western United States," said Ken Robuck, President and CEO of EnergySolutions. "By adding new advanced nuclear technology to the existing renewable and hydrogen initiatives, we aim to provide a stable, decarbonized power supply that meets the needs of the state of Utah and the region."

“The project is aligned with Gov. Spencer Cox's Operation Gigawatt initiative and seeks to address increasing demand for electrification of society and energy-intensive industries critical to maintaining our quality of life,” said Emy Lesofski, Director of the Utah Office of Energy Development.

Cameron Cowan, IPA general manager commented, “The IPP site is uniquely positioned for consideration of new nuclear generation and builds on IPA’s successful history of power generation development in Utah. EnergySolutions is a Utah-based nuclear company with the background and capability to facilitate evaluating this unique opportunity. We look forward to working together on this initiative.”

EnergySolutions is working closely with IPA, leveraging their extensive experience in power project development and execution in Utah. The company is committed to following rigorous project development processes and fostering collaboration among all stakeholders.

To access the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), please click the link provided.

https://www.energysolutions.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Memorandum-of-Understanding-ES-and-IPA-Opportunity.pdf

For more information about EnergySolutions, Intermountain Power, and this initiative, please contact Mark Walker in our media relations department at mwalker@energysolutions.com or 801-231-9194.

