Bigbank's Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 2025

Bigbank’s total gross loan portfolio grew to a record 2.3 billion euros by the end of the first quarter, up 102 million euros (+5%) quarter on quarter and 550 million euros (+32%) year on year. The business loan portfolio grew by 44 million euros (+6%) to 808 million euros, the home loan portfolio by 51 million euros (+8%) to 664 million euros and the consumer loan portfolio by 12 million euros (+1%) to 840 million euros compared to the previous quarter.

Bigbank’s deposit portfolio grew in the first quarter mainly through savings deposits. In countries with smaller deposit portfolios, Bigbank offered attractive savings deposit rates in the first quarter – the highest rate was 3.25%, which was offered throughout the quarter in Estonia. While interest rates were lower in the Netherlands and Germany, which have the largest savings deposit portfolios, customers in those countries also showed strong interest in Bigbank’s savings deposits, despite fierce competition and decreasing interest rates.

Compared to the previous quarter, the Group’s savings deposit portfolio grew by 124 million euros (+12%) to 1.14 billion euros and term deposit portfolio increased by 33 million euros (+2%) to 1.4 billion euros. Current accounts launched for existing customers in Estonia in December last year amounted to 3 million euros at the end of the first quarter. The Group’s total deposit portfolio grew by 159 million euros (+7%) quarter on quarter and by 400 million euros (+19%) year on year to 2.55 billion euros.

In the first quarter of 2025, Bigbank earned a net profit of 9.8 million euros. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, net profit increased by 3.4 million euros, driven by an improvement in the payment performance of the consumer loan portfolio through a decrease of 1.1 million euros in the net allowance for expected credit losses and a decrease of 2.4 million euros in provisions.

Compared to the first quarter of 2024, interest income grew by 3.3 million euros (+8%) to 46.2 million euros. Due to the growth in the deposit portfolio and the increase in the volume of bonds issued, interest expense grew also by 3.3 million euros (+19%) to 20.6 million euros. Compared to the same period last year, Bigbank’s net interest income remained stable at 25.6 million euros.

A positive development in the first quarter was the improvement in the payment performance of the Baltic consumer loan portfolios. As a result, the Group’s net allowance for expected credit losses decreased by 1.1 million euros year on year to 4.6 million euros. In addition, while provisions of 2.4 million euros had to be recognised in the first quarter of 2024, no such costs were incurred in the first quarter of 2025. The credit quality of home loans continued to be very good, and the business loan portfolio was fairly stable.

Compared to the end of 2024, the portfolio of loans more than 90 days past due grew by 4.7 million euros to 58.8 million euros and accounted for 2.5% of the total loan portfolio (+0.1 pp from the end of 2024). The share of stage 3 (non-performing) loans grew by 10.1 million euros in the first quarter and accounted for 5.1% of the total loan portfolio at the end of the quarter (+0.2 pp from the end of 2024). A relatively high level of the stage 3 portfolio is mainly related to a few bigger loans which are well secured and therefore do not increase expected credit losses. As the share of stage 3 loans surpassed the 5% threshold, Bigbank activated an action plan to bring the level below 5%. This movement was not unexpected as the Group has significantly reduced the sale of non-performing loans in recent quarters. Slower growth in loans more than 90 days past due and their overall lower level reflect that, in addition to loans with long-term payment delays, a significant share of stage 3 loans is made up of loans without long-term payment delays.

The investment property portfolio increased to 72.6 million euros by the end of the first quarter (+9% compared to the end of 2024). The Group did not recognise any gains or losses from changes in the fair value of investment property during the period.

Bigbank issued Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds in the amount of 3 million euros in the first quarter, increasing its common equity Tier 1 capital by the same amount. A total of 300 bonds with a nominal value of 10,000 euros each were issued to 38 investors. The initial issue size of 3 million euros was fully subscribed. In addition, Bigbank increased the volume of AT1 bonds issued in November 2024 by 1 million euros in the first quarter.





Income statement, in thousands of euros Q1 2025 Q1 2024 3M 2025 3M 2024 Net interest income 25,574 25,557 25,574 25,557 Net fee and commission income 2,523 2,164 2,523 2,164 Net income (loss) on financial assets 1,950 1,071 1,950 1,071 Net other operating income -895 -849 -895 -849 Total net operating income 29,152 27,943 29,152 27,943 Salaries and associated charges -7,477 -6,412 -7,477 -6,412 Administrative expenses -2,752 -3,669 -2,752 -3,669 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -2,137 -2,052 -2,137 -2,052 Other gains (losses) 14 -2,419 14 -2,419 Total expenses -12,352 -14,552 -12,352 -14,552 Profit before loss allowances 16,800 13,391 16,800 13,391 Net allowance for expected credit losses -4,635 -5,720 -4,635 -5,720 Profit before income tax 12,165 7,671 12,165 7,671 Income tax expense -2,301 -1,275 -2,301 -1,275 Profit for the period from continuing operations 9,864 6,396 9,864 6,396 Profit from discontinued operations 0 21 0 21 Profit for the period 9,864 6,417 9,864 6,417





Statement of financial position, in thousands of euros 31 March 2025 31 Dec 2024 31 March 2024 Cash and cash equivalents 487,160 448,661 652,065 Debt securities at FVOCI 49,431 22,334 13,586 Loans to customers 2,297,987 2,196,482 1,747,606 Other assets 109,603 110,939 89,823 Total assets 2,944,181 2,778,416 2,503,080 Customer deposits and loans received 2,560,513 2,401,689 2,161,463 Subordinated notes 95,943 91,668 76,476 Other liabilities 16,885 15,290 21,688 Total liabilities 2,673,341 2,508,647 2,259,627 Equity 270,840 269,769 243,453 Total liabilities and equity 2,944,181 2,778,416 2,503,080





Compared to the unaudited financial results published for Q1 2024, the net interest income and the net allowance for expected credit losses for the Q1 2024 have been adjusted, both reduced by 0.8 million euros. The adjustment is related to an identified error, where interest income from impaired financial assets had been accrued on the gross exposure of the financial assets, rather than on net basis. This correction does not impact the net profit for Q1 2024.

Comment from Martin Länts, Chairman of the Management Board of Bigbank AS:

In the first quarter of 2025, Bigbank continued its strong growth across all core areas. Our loan portfolio reached a record 2.3 billion euros, with increases in business, home, and consumer loan segments. Particularly encouraging is the significant growth of the home loan portfolio, reflecting not only a more active real estate market but also the trust customers place in Bigbank.

Our deposit portfolio also continued to grow, driven primarily by our savings deposit product. We are pleased to see that more and more people are choosing our savings deposit – a product that combines some of the best interest rates on the market with flexible access to savings. During the quarter, the volume of the savings deposit portfolio increased by 123 million euros, reaching a group record of 1.14 billion euros.

The current account service launched for Estonian customers in December last year has been well received. By the end of the quarter, over 3,500 customers had opened a current account. Bigbank offers a 2% interest rate on current account balances. Product development in the field of daily banking will continue at full speed in the coming quarters, with the aim of launching new functionalities in Estonia and gradually expanding the service to Latvia and Lithuania.

Net profit for the first quarter of the year amounted to 9.8 million euros, an increase of 3.4 million euros compared to the same period last year. This growth was supported, among other factors, by a significant improvement in the payment behaviour of the consumer loan portfolio, which led to a decrease in the net cost of expected credit loss.

In March, we successfully completed a 3-million-euro AT1 bond issue, which was fully subscribed. In addition, we increased the volume of bonds issued in November 2024 by 1 million euros. Both transactions were aimed at meeting regulatory capital requirements and support the continuation of the bank’s strategic growth, focusing on the expansion of the home and business loan portfolios.

We thank all our investors and partners for their trust. Our goal remains to provide strong, responsible, and long-term value-creating banking.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 March 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.9 billion euros, with equity of 271 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 169,000 active customers and employs over 550 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

