Worldline : Board of Directors evolution

Jérôme Grivet appointed to Worldline Board of Directors, succeeding Olivier Gavalda

Paris, La Défense, April 24th, 2025

Worldline announces a change in its Board of Directors. Effective April 23, 2025, Olivier Gavalda will be succeeded by Jérôme Grivet as the representative of Crédit Agricole S.A. Jérôme Grivet also joins the Investment Committee.

Building on the valuable contributions of Olivier Gavalda, Jérôme Grivet brings an extensive experience and leadership that will significantly contribute to the Company's transformation path and strategic direction. His expertise in finance, corporate strategy, management and governance will be highly beneficial to the Group’s governance framework.

Wilfried Verstraete, Chairman of Worldline, stated: “I am pleased to welcome Jérôme Grivet as the new representative for Crédit Agricole on Worldline's Board of Directors. With his substantial experience in finance and corporate strategy, including his current role as Deputy CEO of Crédit Agricole S.A. responsible for Steering and Control functions, he brings significant expertise and leadership to our Board. His strategic acumen, developed through years of leading major financial institutions, will be a valuable asset to Worldline's governance and future initiatives.”

Biography



Currently Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole S.A. in charge of Steering and Control functions since September 2022 and Member of the Executive Committee of Crédit Agricole S.A.

Jérôme Grivet began his career in Administration. He was notably Advisor for European Affairs to the former Prime Minister, Alain Juppé, before joining Crédit Lyonnais in 1998 as Head of the Finance and Management Control Department of the commercial bank in France. In 2001, he was appointed Head of Strategy at Crédit Lyonnais. He then held the same position at Crédit Agricole S.A. In charge of Finance, Corporate Secretariat and Strategy at Calyon in 2004, he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 2007. At the end of 2010, he became Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Assurances and Chief Executive Officer of Predica. In 2015, he was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole S.A., in charge of Finance and then of the Steering Division.

Inspector of Finance and a former student of ENA, Jérôme Grivet is a graduate of ESSEC and of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

