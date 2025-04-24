OP Corporate Bank plc

Inside Information

24 April 2025 at 14:00 EEST



OP Corporate Bank plc to redeem its EUR 1,000,000,000 Resettable Callable Tier 2 Instruments due June 2030



OP Corporate Bank plc will redeem its EUR 1,000,000,000 Resettable Callable Tier 2 Instruments due June 2030 originally issued in June 2020 (ISIN: XS2185867673).



OP Corporate Bank plc will redeem all of the outstanding instruments on 9 June 2025 at par plus accrued interest.



OP Corporate Bank plc requests the Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin to cancel the listing of the instruments on the Official List of Euronext Dublin and the admission to trading on the Regulated Market of Euronext Dublin.



This announcement contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”) including as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (withdrawal) Act 2018 (“UK MAR”), encompassing information relating to the instruments.



OP Corporate Bank plc

Mikko Timonen

Chief Financial Officer, OP Financial Group



Further information:

OP Financial Group’s Investor Relations, IR@op.fi



Media inquiries:

OP Financial Group’s Communications, tel. +358 10 252 8719, viestinta@op.fi



OP Corporate Bank plc is part of OP Financial Group. OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Financial Group member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other's debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP Financial Group's central bank.