FUTURE OF LENDING TAKES CENTER STAGE: ORIGENCE ANNOUNCES POWERFUL BREAKOUT SESSION LINEUP FOR LENDING TECH LIVE ‘25

Origence, the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions, announces breakout sessions for its Lending Tech Live '25 conference, scheduled June 16-18, 2025, at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. This announcement follows the news of General Bradford Shwedo, Steve Brown, and Sheryl Connelly as keynote speakers.

This year’s tracks will focus on auto lending trends, the evolution of online car buying, AI-driven innovation, operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and strategies to enhance the digital member experience. Attendees can attend the following breakout sessions:

The Evolution of Tomorrow’s Auto Shopper and Online Lending Experience Discover how the rise of online borrowing is influencing credit unions, highlighting the importance of efficient processes, innovative digital solutions, and superior member engagement.

Innovation in Payments & Money Movement: Merchant & Retail Lending Dive into the latest advances in payments and money movement and learn how to leverage these innovations to offer more flexible, convenient lending solutions for consumers, and strengthen partnerships with merchants and retailers.

Enhancing the Digital Member Experience: Strategies for Success This session highlights key strategies for enhancing the digital member journey, from optimizing online lending and banking platforms to leveraging data and automation for personalized engagement.

Conversation with America’s Credit Unions: Staying Ahead of a Changing Regulatory Landscape Hear from America's Credit Unions about current regulatory trends, upcoming changes, and how credit unions can stay ahead of the curve.

Assessing Your Compliance Program: Monitoring Hot-Topics in Lending Explore key compliance trends, regulatory updates, and best practices while industry experts share how to manage compliance challenges, avoid pitfalls, and enhance risk strategies.

AI Automation Strategies for Credit Unions: Unlocking Opportunities Industry experts share real-world applications of AI in underwriting, fraud detection, and personalized member engagement, providing actionable insights on how credit unions can leverage automation to stay ahead.

Driving Forward: Exploring the Future of the Automotive Industry Gain insights into automotive finance trends and learn the latest trends in subprime lending, see how market share among lenders has changed, and how lender type, risk segments, rates, and scores compare.

Navigating Consumer Credit: Trends & Industry Insights This session will give attendees valuable insights into credit performance, economic factors affecting borrowing, and how data-driven decision-making can enhance member relationships and risk management.

Optimizing Member Experiences: Best Practices for Streamlined Efficiency Discover best practices for streamlining operations, improving digital and in-branch interactions, and leveraging technology to eliminate friction in the member journey.

Indirect Lending: Trends, Challenges & Beyond Gain valuable insights into effective lending best practices to streamline indirect lending and explore strategies and tools to leverage for long-term success.

Navigating the Road Ahead: The Automotive Outlook Uncover how pricing strategies are evolving, identify emerging trends, and understand the potential risks ahead.

Driving Efficiency with AI: Transforming Car Valuation, Repossessions and Collections for Credit Unions Discover how AI enhances the speed and precision of assessing a vehicle's condition, enabling credit unions to better evaluate collateral value and manage repossessions and collections.



“The breakout sessions at Lending Tech Live are designed to deliver more than insights – they offer credit unions practical tools and proven strategies to take back to their teams. Whether it’s leveraging AI, refining compliance programs, or enhancing member engagement, attendees will leave with clear, actionable value,” said Erika Hill, Origence’s VP of Marketing.

Lending Tech Live ’25 is the premier lending technology conference in the credit union industry, offering sessions and interactive demonstrations on cutting-edge technologies, strategies, and trends. The two-day event also includes networking opportunities to engage with key industry stakeholders and collaborate – shaping the industry's future.

To learn more about the conference, visit the Lending Tech Live website.

