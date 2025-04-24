Sable Sells Third Party Royalties and Grants Royalty to Osisko Gold Royalties

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an Investment Agreement, Royalty Agreement and Assignment Agreement (collectively the “Royalty Sale Agreements”) with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (“Osisko”) for potential proceeds of up to $10.8 million (the “Royalty Sale”). Pursuant to the terms of the Royalty Sale Agreements, Sable has assigned its interest in a number of existing royalty agreements on British Columbia properties (the “Existing Royalties”), including certain properties held by TDG Gold Corp. (“TDG”), Cassiar Gold Corp. and Talisker Resources Ltd., has granted a 1% net smelter return royalty (“NSR”) on all minerals produced from the Company’s Copper Queen, Copper Prince and Core Mountain properties located in British Columbia (the “BC Properties”), and has granted Osisko certain rights in relation to the sale of similar interest in the future.

Ruben Padilla, Sable’s President and CEO stated,

“We are very pleased with having negotiated this royalty sale with Osisko providing for immediate non-dilutive financing of $3.8 million and the potential for an additional consideration of up to $7 million. The additional consideration comprises a potential $2 million on the sale of an additional 1% royalty at Osisko’s option on the BC Properties and a potential $5 million payment conditional on a discovery milestone related to TDG’s Greater Shasta-Newberry project, located in the Toodoggone district in British Columbia that is adjacent to the recent gold-silver-copper discovery announced by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Amarc Resources Ltd. on their AuRORA target. This additional cash balance strengthens Sable’s treasury allowing the Company to continue to advance exploration on its current projects and to evaluate acquisition opportunities of advanced copper-gold assets in good jurisdictions within the Americas.”

Webinar

Sable’s President and CEO, Ruben Padilla, will be providing a corporate update discussing the 2024 / 2025 exploration activities and strategy. The webinar, hosted by Adelaide Capital, is scheduled for: Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 2 pm EDT.

Register at the following link:

https://streamyard.com/watch/V8PEU2qghpE7

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable’s focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Cerro Negro projects in San Juan Province, Argentina and the Copper Queen (15,133ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and the Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

Related link: sableresources.com

