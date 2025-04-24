BriaCell Confirms 100% Resolution of Lung Metastasis with Bria-OTS™

(IMAGES BELOW) Complete resolution of lung metastasis confirmed at 4 month follow-up in hormone receptor positive (HR+) breast cancer patient

Treatment well-tolerated and patient remains on study with stable disease elsewhere

Sustained clinical response supports Bria-OTS personalized, off-the-shelf immunotherapy approach in Phase 1/2a metastatic breast cancer study



PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, confirms the sustained complete resolution of the lung metastasis, first reported in February 2025, two months after initial treatment in the ongoing Phase 1/2 Bria-OTS study. The latest data at four months also demonstrates stable disease elsewhere.

Figure 1: Treatment with Bria-OTS monotherapy resulted in 100% resolution of tumor in the lung of the metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patient following 2 months of therapy and confirmed at 4 months of therapy1 (axial and coronal views)





As shown, the lesion in the patient’s right lung is undetectable after two months and confirmed resolved at 4 months. The updated images supersede those previously reported.

The patient, a 78-year-old woman with metastatic breast cancer (hormone receptor positive, HER2 negative), had failed several prior lines of therapy and received the lowest dose level in the Phase 1/2a Bria-OTS study. At enrollment on November 21, 2024, she had extensive metastases including bone, lymph node and lung involvement. Following Bria-OTS intradermal injections every 2 weeks for six weeks (4 total doses), and subsequent dosing every 3 weeks, the lung metastasis completely resolved with stable disease elsewhere. This response is now confirmed and shows the potentially promising activity of the Bria-OTS platform as monotherapy.

“Despite recent advancements with Antibody-drug-conjugates (ADCs) and immune check point inhibitors (CPIs), many patients, including those with HR+ disease, like BriaCell’s first OTS patient, have very few options,” stated Neal S. Chawla MD, Director at the Sarcoma Oncology Center, Santa Monica, Ca., and Principal Investigator for the Bria-OTS study. “We are thrilled with our initial data with single agent Bria-OTS showing rapid and strong anti-tumor activity in an HR+ patient and look forward to continuing this novel approach in patients with MBC, and other cancers.”

“This unprecedented anti-cancer response in the first patient dosed with Bria-OTS is an important milestone for us and provides early validation of BriaCell’s personalized immunotherapy approach,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President and CEO.

Bria-OTS is a personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy, currently under investigation in a Phase 1/2a dose escalation study (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT06471673) in metastatic recurrent breast cancer. Bria-OTS represents a personalized, next generation, advancement of BriaCell’s lead candidate Bria-IMT™ which is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 study for metastatic breast cancer. The Phase 1/2a clinical trial in metastatic breast cancer is a dose escalation study initially evaluating the safety and efficacy of Bria-OTS as monotherapy and will be followed by Bria-OTS in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding: BriaCell continuing the Phase 1/2a Bria-OTS study and reproducing similar results in patients with MBC and other cancers; the use of the Bria-OTS platform as monotherapy; and Bria-OTS’s validation as a personalized immunotherapy approach. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company’s profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Note that the other white dots in the lungs are blood vessels.

