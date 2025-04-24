Lifeist Relaunches Mikra with Bold New Branding, E-Commerce Website and Digital Strategy to Drive Revenue Growth

New branding and upgraded e-commerce experience sets the stage for growth

Launch of three new products and a reformulated best-seller to support brain health, hydration and emotional well-being

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: LFST; FRANKFURT: M5B0; OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a leading health and wellness company focused on acquiring, integrating, and building top wellness brands, announces the relaunch of its Mikra brand with a bold new e-commerce website, refreshed new branding, and a digital strategy designed to accelerate revenue generation.

The revamped Mikra website – featuring baseball legend and collaborator Jose Bautista – marks a significant step in Lifeist’s execution of its 2025 strategic roadmap. Jose’s signature product lines, Clarity and Focus, are front and centre as part of this relaunch. The upgrades are engineered to drive online sales of Mikra’s science-backed nutraceuticals and support the Company’s sharpened focus on commercial performance.

“With a solid foundation now in place, we are shifting our focus to sales and revenue growth,” said CEO Andrea Judge. “The launch of our new digital strategy and technical upgrades positions us to better reach customers with Mikra’s high-quality products, delivering stronger engagement and more meaningful customer experiences. Looking ahead, our priority is to drive sustainable sales growth while executing on our broader strategic initiatives.”

Product Innovation That Supports Real-Life Performance

To complement the digital relaunch, Mikra is also introducing three new formulations – Clarity, Hydrate (two flavours) and a reformulation of its popular stress support product Calm (formerly Serenity). Each is designed to help consumers optimize cognitive function, physical endurance, and emotional balance.

Clarity: Formulated to enhance brain health and recovery from mental fatigue. Featuring Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Citicoline, Lion’s Mane Extract, and adaptogens like Ginkgo Biloba and Gotu Kola, Clarity supports sharper memory, mental clarity, and long-term cognitive resilience—without the jitters.

Hydrate: A next-generation electrolyte blend using natural sea salt to support cellular hydration, muscle performance, and recovery. Available in Lemon Lime and Blood Orange Passionfruit, Hydrate’s adaptive dosing recommendations align with your lifestyle—whether you’re training hard or tackling a full day.

Calm (formerly Serenity): A daily stress support formulation featuring Passionflower, Chamomile, Lemon Balm, and Lavender, combined with L-Theanine, GABA, and Saffron Extract. Calm promotes relaxation, emotional balance, and resilience in the face of everyday stress—naturally.

Digital-First Strategy Designed for Scalable Growth

To enhance Mikra’s e-commerce capabilities, Lifeist partnered with Toronto-based digital design firm Harley Oliver to enhance Mikra's digital presence and establish a first-class consumer website, featuring the following:

Subscription-Driven Growth – Every SKU now offers a tiered “subscribe-and-save” option, engineered to lift average order value, extend customer lifetime value, and produce more predictable cash flow.

– Every SKU now offers a tiered “subscribe-and-save” option, engineered to lift average order value, extend customer lifetime value, and produce more predictable cash flow. Smart Email Automation – An end-to-end series of triggered welcome flows, abandon-cart nudges, post-purchase upsells, replenishment prompts, and win-backs designed to stimulate cart size, cross-category sales, and repeat purchase velocity.

– An end-to-end series of triggered welcome flows, abandon-cart nudges, post-purchase upsells, replenishment prompts, and win-backs designed to stimulate cart size, cross-category sales, and repeat purchase velocity. Data-Driven Paid Media Overhaul – New, brand macro, product USP and athlete-aligned assets deployed in a full-funnel framework (awareness, acquisition, conversion, retention), calibrated by real-time testing on Meta and Google to maximize return on advertising investment.

– New, brand macro, product USP and athlete-aligned assets deployed in a full-funnel framework (awareness, acquisition, conversion, retention), calibrated by real-time testing on Meta and Google to maximize return on advertising investment. Unified Analytics Dashboard– Consolidated analytics with real-time results across every channel, letting Lifeist quickly spot gaps, tighten spend, and compound growth.

“This isn’t just a brand refresh – it’s a revenue engine,” added Judge. “We’re laying the foundation for sustained sales momentum with additional product launches slated for Q3 2025. The new Mikra experience is built to scale.”

Visit the new website here.









Caption: Mikra refreshed packaging





Caption: Mikra collaborator Hall of Fame legend Jose Bautista (Toronto Blue Jays)

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist acquires, integrates, and builds top wellness brands that enhance global well-being. Lifeist’s key asset is its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”), a biosciences and consumer wellness company focused on developing and selling innovative wellness products. For more information, visit: www.lifeist.com.

