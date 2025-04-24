Snyk Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

BOSTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , a leader in developer security, today announced it has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, completing the FedRAMP process for Snyk for Government . This achievement underscores Snyk’s commitment to delivering secure software development services for federal, state and local government agencies and partners that meet the highest standards in the industry.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) provides standards that U.S. government agencies and their private sector partners must meet to ensure the proper management and security of federal data in the cloud. With the security threat landscape continuing to evolve and grow on a global scale, it’s never been more important for government agencies to follow secure coding practices to protect civilians and proprietary data. Snyk achieving FedRAMP Authorization at the Moderate impact level allows public sector organizations to use Snyk’s AI-powered developer security platform to secure their digital transformation, reducing application risk without compromising developer productivity.

Many government agencies are still early in their shift-left DevSecOps journeys, facing challenges with limited application visibility, tool sprawl and complex vulnerability prioritization. These issues, compounded by stringent compliance requirements, can slow down development workflows and make it harder to build secure software efficiently. Snyk helps streamline security workflows by using AI to highlight and prioritize the most high-risk vulnerabilities – delivering a focused approach for developers that saves time, reduces noise and enables teams to maximize limited resources. With additional training through Snyk Learn , government agencies can be better equipped to build a security-first culture across teams.

“Government agencies are facing one of the most complex cybersecurity landscapes in years, with threat actors becoming more advanced and government mandates calling for more departmental efficiency,” said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. “With Snyk’s FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, government organizations can confidently leverage Snyk tools and expertise to adopt modern, developer-centric approaches to efficiently secure their modern applications, no matter what the future holds.”

For more information on Snyk’s FedRAMP Moderate Authorization and Snyk for Government, visit https://snyk.io/government-security-solution/ .

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings, and an overall improved security posture. Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 4,000+ customers worldwide today.

