CALIFORNIA BANCORP REPORTS NET INCOME OF $16.9 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025

San Diego, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (“us,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCAL), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce, N.A. (the “Bank”) announces its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

The Company reported net income of $16.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $16.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net income of $4.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024.

“I’m pleased to report our strong first quarter earnings of $16.9 million, the second strong quarter of combined financial results since the close of our merger last July,” said David Rainer, Executive Chairman of the Company and Bank. “We continue to execute on our strategy of derisking the consolidated balance sheet through decreasing our exposure in the Sponsor Finance portfolio, and reducing our reliance on brokered deposits. We remain focused on building tangible book value, which increased to $12.29 per common share in the first quarter, up $0.58 from the prior quarter and $1.37 in the eight months since the merger closed.”

“We continue with our successful integration, as demonstrated by the strong performance achieved in our first two quarters of combined operations,” said Steven Shelton, CEO of the Company and Bank. “Markets have been volatile lately with the recent changes in tariff policies and given the fluid dynamics of the situation we are reaching out to our clients to assess the potential impact of these changing policies on their businesses. As always, we continue to focus on providing them the highest level of outstanding service, and on building shareholder value.”

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

● Net income of $16.9 million or $0.52 diluted earnings per share for the first quarter. ● Net interest margin of 4.65%, compared with 4.61% in the prior quarter; average total loan yield of 6.61% compared with 6.84% in the prior quarter. ● Reversal of credit losses of $3.8 million for the first quarter, compared with $3.8 million for the prior quarter. ● Return on average assets of 1.71%, compared with 1.60% in the prior quarter. ● Return on average common equity of 13.18%, compared with 13.21% in the prior quarter. ● Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP1) of 55.6% compared with 57.4% in the prior quarter; excluding merger related expenses the efficiency ratio was 55.6%, compared with 55.9% in the prior quarter. ● Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP1) of $12.29 at March 31, 2025, up $0.58 from $11.71 at December 31, 2024. ● Total assets of $3.98 billion at March 31, 2025, compared with $4.03 billion at December 31, 2024. ● Total loans, including loans held for sale of $3.07 billion at March 31, 2025, compared with $3.16 billion at December 31, 2024. ● Nonperforming assets to total assets ratio of 0.68% at March 31, 2025, compared with 0.76% at December 31, 2024. ● Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was 1.57% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2025; allowance for loan losses (“ALL”) was 1.49% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2025. ● Total deposits of $3.34 billion at March 31, 2025, decreased $56.3 million or 1.7% compared with $3.40 billion at December 31, 2024. ● Noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $1.29 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $35.7 million or 2.8% from December 31, 2024; noninterest bearing deposits represented 38.7% of total deposits, compared with $1.26 billion, or 37.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2024. ● Total brokered deposits of $13.8 million, a decrease of $107.4 million from December 31, 2024. ● Cost of deposits was 1.59%, compared with 1.87% in the prior quarter. ● Cost of funds was 1.72%, compared with 1.99% in the prior quarter. ● The Company’s preliminary capital ratios at March 31, 2025 exceed the minimums required to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital category.

First Quarter Operating Results

Net Income

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $16.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $16.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP1) for the first quarter was $19.9 million, an increase of $481 thousand from the prior quarter. Excluding the merger and related expenses, the adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP1) for the first quarter was $19.9 million, a decrease of $162 thousand from the prior quarter. The net income and diluted earnings per share increases were largely driven by the merger with predecessor California BanCorp (the “Merger”) and the operating results since the closing date of the Merger.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $42.3 million, compared with $44.5 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $5.7 million decrease in total interest and dividend income, partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in total interest expense in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the prior quarter. During the first quarter of 2025, loan interest income decreased by $4.1 million, including a decrease of $421 thousand of accretion income from the net purchase accounting discounts on acquired loans, total debt securities income decreased $174 thousand, and interest and dividend income from other financial institutions decreased $1.5 million. The decrease in interest income was mainly due to decreases in average loan balances and average deposits in other financial institutions. Average total interest-earning assets decreased $160.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, the result of a $75.2 million decrease in average total loans, a $8.5 million decrease in average total debt securities, a $105.5 million decrease in average deposits in other financial institutions, partially offset by a $27.1 million increase in average Fed funds sold/resale agreements and a $1.3 million increase in average restricted stock investments and other bank stock. The decrease in interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $3.4 million decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, the result of a $151.1 million decrease in average interest-bearing deposits and a 39 basis point decrease in average interest-bearing deposit costs in the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 4.65%, compared with 4.61% in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily related to a 27 basis point decrease in the cost of funds, partially offset by a 22 basis point decrease in the total interest-earning assets yield. The yield on total average interest-earning assets in the first quarter of 2025 was 6.26%, compared with 6.48% in the prior quarter. The yield on average total loans in the first quarter of 2025 was 6.61%, a decrease of 23 basis points from 6.84% in the prior quarter. Accretion income from the net purchase accounting discounts on acquired loans was $5.7 million, increasing the yield on average total loans by 62 basis points; the net amortization expense from the purchase accounting discounts on acquired subordinated debt and acquired time deposits premium increased the interest expense by $526 thousand, the combination of which increased the net interest margin by 57 basis points in the first quarter of 2025. In the prior quarter, accretion income from the net purchase accounting discounts on acquired loans was $6.1 million, increasing the yield on average total loans by 76 basis points; the net amortization expense from the purchase accounting discounts on acquired subordinated debt and acquired time deposits premium increased the interest expense by $467 thousand, the combination of which increased the net interest margin by 58 basis points.

Cost of funds for the first quarter of 2025 was 1.72%, a decrease of 27 basis points from 1.99% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by a 39 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase of 9 basis points in the cost of total borrowings, which was driven primarily by the amortization expense of $559 thousand from the purchase accounting discounts on acquired subordinated debt which increased the cost on total borrowings by 7 basis points. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $27.7 million to $1.26 billion and represented 37.4% of total average deposits for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $1.28 billion and 36.3%, respectively, in the prior quarter; average interest-bearing deposits decreased $151.1 million to $2.10 billion during the first quarter of 2025. The total cost of deposits in the first quarter of 2025 was 1.59%, a decrease of 28 basis points from 1.87% in the prior quarter. The cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased primarily due to the Company’s deposit repricing strategy and the ongoing pay off of high cost brokered deposits in the first quarter of 2025.

Average total borrowings increased $607 thousand to $70.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to the amortization related to the purchase accounting discounts on acquired subordinated debt. The average cost of total borrowings was 8.06% for the first quarter of 2025, up from 7.97% in the prior quarter.

Reversal of Credit Losses

The Company recorded a reversal of credit losses of $3.8 million in both the first quarter of 2025 and the prior quarter. Total net charge-offs were $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, which included $273 thousand from an acquired consumer solar loan portfolio, $1.2 million from commercial and industrial dental loans acquired from the Merger and $1.7 million from a purchase credit deteriorated (“PCD”) commercial real-estate loan, partially offset by a $1.6 million recovery from a PCD commercial and industrial loan. The reversal of credit losses in the first quarter of 2025 included a $618 thousand reversal of credit losses for unfunded loan commitments related to the decrease in unfunded loan commitments during the first quarter of 2025, coupled with lower loss rates used to estimate the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments. Total unfunded loan commitments decreased $33.2 million to $892.1 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $925.3 million in unfunded loan commitments at December 31, 2024.

The reversal of credit losses for loans held for investment in the first quarter of 2025 was $3.2 million, an increase of $291 thousand from a reversal of credit losses of $2.9 million in the prior quarter. The increase was driven primarily by changes in the composition of the loans held for investment portfolio, coupled with changes in qualitative factors and the reasonable and supportable forecast, primarily related to the economic outlook for California. The Company’s management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to changes in interest rates and the concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it has appropriately provisioned for the current environment.

Noninterest Income

The Company recorded noninterest income of $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.6 million compared to $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company reported a gain on sale of loans of $577 thousand from SBA 7A loan sales, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a loss on sale of loans of $1.1 million related to the sale of certain Sponsor Finance loans in the prior quarter. Service charges and fees on deposit accounts of $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 increased $275 thousand from the prior quarter, related to the one-time waiver of analysis charges for certain deposit accounts in light of the core system conversion in the prior quarter. Bank owned life insurance income of $463 thousand in the first quarter of 2025 decreased $360 thousand from the prior quarter, primarily related to a $368 thousand death benefit income recorded in the prior quarter. No comparable death benefit income was recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $24.9 million, a decrease of $1.2 million from total noninterest expense of $26.1 million in the prior quarter, which was largely due to the decrease in merger related expenses.

Salaries and employee benefits decreased $210 thousand during the quarter to $15.9 million. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was primarily related to the decrease in average headcount. There were no merger related expenses in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $643 thousand in the prior quarter. Regulatory assessments of $722 thousand increased $286 thousand due to an increase in the FDIC assessment rates. Other real estate owned expense of $68 thousand in the first quarter of 2025 decreased by $152 thousand, due primarily to lower receivership expenses and property tax. Other expenses of $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2025 decreased by $175 thousand, due primarily to lower loan related expenses, customer service related expenses, travel expenses and insurance expenses.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP1) for the first quarter of 2025 was 55.6%, compared to 57.4% in the prior quarter. Excluding the merger and related expenses of zero and $643 thousand, the efficiency ratio (non-GAAP1) for the first quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024 would have been 55.6% and 55.9%, respectively.

Income Tax

In the first quarter of 2025, the Company’s income tax expense was $6.8 million, compared with $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective rate was 28.8% for the first quarter of 2025 and 27.9% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in the effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the impact of the non-tax deductible portion of the merger expenses and the vesting and exercise of equity awards combined with changes in the Company’s stock price over time, partially offset by the impact of the tax on the excess executive compensation.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets at March 31, 2025 were $3.98 billion, a decrease of $48.6 million or 1.2% from December 31, 2024. The decrease in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily related to a decrease in loans, including loans held for sale, of $82.9 million, partially offset by an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $51.1 million as compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in assets primarily relates to the decreases in wholesale funding sources and loan sales and payoffs.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $3.07 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $70.4 million, compared to December 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, there were new originations of $69.4 million, offset by net paydowns of $21.5 million, loan sales and payoffs of $115.1 million, and the partial charge-offs of loans in the amount of $3.2 million. Total loans secured by real estate decreased by $30.7 million, of which construction and land development loans decreased by $5.9 million, commercial real estate and other loans decreased by $11.8 million, 1-4 family residential loans decreased by $7.0 million and multifamily loans decreased by $6.1 million. Commercial and industrial loans decreased by $38.5 million, and consumer loans decreased by $1.2 million. The Company had $4.6 million in loans held for sale at March 31, 2025, compared to $17.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits at March 31, 2025 were $3.34 billion, a decrease of $56.3 million from December 31, 2024. The decrease primarily consisted of $107.4 million of brokered time deposits, partially offset by a $35.7 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, $10.9 million in interest-bearing non-maturity deposits, and $4.5 million of non-brokered time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits at March 31, 2025, were $1.29 billion, or 38.7% of total deposits, compared with $1.26 billion, or 37.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, total interest-bearing deposits were $2.05 billion, compared to $2.14 billion at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, total brokered time deposits were $13.8 million, compared to $121.1 million at December 31, 2024. The Company offers the Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) product, Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (CDARS), and Reich & Tang Deposit Solutions (R&T) network, all of which provide reciprocal deposit placement services to fully qualified large customer deposits for FDIC insurance among other participating banks. At March 31, 2025, total reciprocal deposits were $763.6 million, or 22.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to $754.4 million, or 22.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Liquidity

At March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had no overnight FHLB borrowings. There were no outstanding Federal Reserve Discount Window borrowings at March 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024.

At March 31, 2025, the Company had available borrowing capacity from an FHLB secured line of credit of approximately $687.8 million and available borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve Discount Window of approximately $353.0 million. The Company also had available borrowing capacity from four unsecured credit lines from correspondent banks of approximately $90.5 million at March 31, 2025, with no outstanding borrowings. Total available borrowing capacity was $1.13 billion at March 31, 2025. Additionally, the Company had unpledged liquid securities at fair value of approximately $118.5 million and cash and cash equivalents of $439.2 million at March 31, 2025.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets decreased to $26.9 million, or 0.68% of total assets at March 31, 2025, compared with $30.6 million, or 0.76% of total assets at December 31, 2024. Total non-performing loans decreased to $22.8 million, or 0.74% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2025, compared with $26.5 million, or 0.85% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2024.

There were four loans totaling $6.8 million downgraded to nonaccrual, partially offset by one 1-4 family residential loan of $2.9 million upgraded to accrual status and one commercial real estate loan of $7.2 million sold with an additional charge-off of $1.7 million during the first quarter of 2025. Non-performing assets in the first quarter of 2025 included OREO, net of valuation allowance, of $4.1 million related to a multifamily building, the same balance as the prior quarter.

Special mention loans increased by $5.1 million during the first quarter of 2025 to $74.4 million at March 31, 2025. The increase in the special mention loans was due mostly to $18.9 million in downgrades from Pass loans and $8.6 million in net advances, partially offset by $15.9 million in downgrades to substandard loans, $2.1 million upgrades to Pass loans, and $4.5 million in payoffs. Substandard loans decreased by $5.8 million during the first quarter of 2025 to $111.8 million at March 31, 2025. The decrease in the substandard loans was due primarily to a 1-4 family residential loan and a commercial real estate nonaccrual PCD loan totaling $11.6 million that were both sold, $16.0 million in paydowns and payoffs, and $1.2 million in net charge-offs, partially offset by $7.2 million in downgrades from Pass loans, and $15.9 million in downgrades from special mention loans.

The Company had $45 thousand in consumer solar loans that were over 90 days past due and still accruing interest at March 31, 2025, compared to $150 thousand in such delinquencies at December 31, 2024.

There were $5.1 million in loan delinquencies (30-89 days past due, excluding nonaccrual loans) at March 31, 2025, compared to $12.1 million in such loan delinquencies at December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses, which is comprised of the allowance for loan losses (“ALL”) and reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $48.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $53.6 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses included a $3.2 million and $618 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses for the loan portfolio and reserve for unfunded loan commitments, respectively, coupled with total net charge-offs of $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The ALL was $45.8 million, or 1.49% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2025, compared with $50.5 million, or 1.61% at December 31, 2024.

Capital

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP1) at March 31, 2025, was $12.29, compared with $11.71 at December 31, 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, tangible book value was primarily impacted by net income of $16.9 million for the first quarter, stock-based compensation expense, coupled with a decrease in net of tax unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities. Other comprehensive losses related to unrealized losses, net of taxes, on available-for-sale debt securities decreased by $2.2 million to $4.4 million at March 31, 2025, from $6.6 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in the net of tax unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities was attributable to non-credit related factors, including an increase in bond prices at the long end of the yield curve and the general interest rate environment. Tangible common equity (non-GAAP1) as a percentage of total tangible assets (non-GAAP1) at March 31, 2025, increased to 10.34% from 9.69% in the prior quarter, and unrealized losses, net of taxes, on available-for-sale debt securities as a percentage of tangible common equity (non-GAAP1) at March 31, 2025 decreased to 1.1% from 1.8% in the prior quarter.

The Company’s preliminary capital ratios exceed the minimums required to be “well-capitalized” at March 31, 2025.

California BanCorp and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

At or for the

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) EARNINGS Net interest income $ 42,255 $ 44,541 $ 20,494 Reversal of credit losses $ (3,776 ) $ (3,835 ) $ (331 ) Noninterest income $ 2,566 $ 1,004 $ 1,413 Noninterest expense $ 24,920 $ 26,125 $ 14,981 Income tax expense $ 6,824 $ 6,483 $ 2,322 Net income $ 16,853 $ 16,772 $ 4,935 Pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $ 19,901 $ 19,420 $ 6,926 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $ 19,901 $ 20,063 $ 7,475 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.26 Shares outstanding at period end 32,402,140 32,265,935 18,527,178 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.71 % 1.60 % 0.86 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.71 % 1.64 % 0.95 % Return on average common equity 13.18 % 13.21 % 6.85 % Adjusted return on average common equity (1) 13.18 % 13.57 % 7.61 % Yield on total loans 6.61 % 6.84 % 6.02 % Yield on interest earning assets 6.26 % 6.48 % 5.79 % Cost of deposits 1.59 % 1.87 % 2.05 % Cost of funds 1.72 % 1.99 % 2.17 % Net interest margin 4.65 % 4.61 % 3.80 % Efficiency ratio (1) 55.60 % 57.36 % 68.38 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 55.60 % 55.95 % 65.88 %





As of March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) CAPITAL Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 10.34 % 9.69 % Book value (BV) per common share $ 16.40 $ 15.86 Tangible BV per common share (1) $ 12.29 $ 11.71 ASSET QUALITY Allowance for loan losses (ALL) $ 45,839 $ 50,540 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments $ 2,485 $ 3,103 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 48,324 $ 53,643 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 2.01 x 1.90 x ALL to total loans held for investment 1.49 % 1.61 % ACL to total loans held for investment 1.57 % 1.71 % 30-89 days past due, excluding nonaccrual loans $ 5,103 $ 12,082 Over 90 days past due, excluding nonaccrual loans $ 45 $ 150 Special mention loans $ 74,421 $ 69,339 Special mention loans to total loans held for investment 2.43 % 2.21 % Substandard loans $ 111,786 $ 117,598 Substandard loans to total loans held for investment 3.64 % 3.75 % Nonperforming loans $ 22,825 $ 26,536 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.74 % 0.85 % Other real estate owned, net $ 4,083 $ 4,083 Nonperforming assets $ 26,908 $ 30,619 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.68 % 0.76 % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 3,073,399 $ 3,156,345 Total assets $ 3,983,090 $ 4,031,654 Deposits $ 3,342,503 $ 3,398,760 Loans to deposits 91.9 % 92.9 % Shareholders’ equity $ 531,384 $ 511,836



(1) Non-GAAP measure. See – GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.

At or for the

Three Months Ended ALLOWANCE for CREDIT LOSSES March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 ($ in thousands) Allowance for loan losses Balance at beginning of period $ 50,540 $ 53,552 $ 22,569 Reversal of credit losses (3,158 ) (2,867 ) (314 ) Charge-offs (3,159 ) (154 ) (1 ) Recoveries 1,616 9 — Net charge-offs (1,543 ) (145 ) (1 ) Balance, end of period $ 45,839 $ 50,540 $ 22,254 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (1) Balance, beginning of period $ 3,103 $ 4,071 $ 933 Reversal of credit losses (618 ) (968 ) (17 ) Balance, end of period 2,485 3,103 916 Allowance for credit losses $ 48,324 $ 53,643 $ 23,170 ALL to total loans held for investment 1.49 % 1.61 % 1.18 % ACL to total loans held for investment 1.57 % 1.71 % 1.23 % Net charge-offs to average total loans (0.20 )% (0.02 )% 0.00 %



(1) Included in “Accrued interest and other liabilities” on the consolidated balance sheet.

California BanCorp and Subsidiary

Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ($ in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 80,441 $ 60,471 Federal funds sold & interest-bearing balances 358,800 327,691 Total cash and cash equivalents 439,241 388,162 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $137,855, and $151,429 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 131,593 142,001 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at cost (fair value of $47,329 and $47,823 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 53,194 53,280 Loans held for sale 4,625 17,180 Loans held for investment: Construction & land development 221,437 227,325 1-4 family residential 157,442 164,401 Multifamily 237,896 243,993 Other commercial real estate 1,755,962 1,767,727 Commercial & industrial 672,468 710,970 Other consumer 23,569 24,749 Total loans held for investment 3,068,774 3,139,165 Allowance for credit losses - loans (45,839 ) (50,540 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,022,935 3,088,625 Restricted stock at cost 30,845 30,829 Premises and equipment 13,154 13,595 Right of use asset 13,384 14,350 Other real estate owned, net 4,083 4,083 Goodwill 111,780 111,787 Intangible assets 21,323 22,271 Bank owned life insurance 66,867 66,636 Deferred taxes, net 36,473 43,127 Accrued interest and other assets 33,593 35,728 Total assets $ 3,983,090 $ 4,031,654 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,292,689 $ 1,257,007 Interest-bearing NOW accounts 674,460 673,589 Money market and savings accounts 1,192,960 1,182,927 Time deposits 182,394 285,237 Total deposits 3,342,503 3,398,760 Borrowings 70,308 69,725 Operating lease liability 17,142 18,310 Accrued interest and other liabilities 21,753 33,023 Total liabilities 3,451,706 3,519,818 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock - 50,000,000 shares authorized, no par value; issued and outstanding 32,402,140 and 32,265,935 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 442,934 442,469 Retained earnings 92,861 76,008 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - net of taxes (4,411 ) (6,641 ) Total shareholders’ equity 531,384 511,836 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,983,090 $ 4,031,654





California BanCorp and Subsidiary

Income Statements - Quarterly and Year-to-Date (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 50,686 $ 54,791 $ 28,584 Interest on debt securities 1,524 1,698 1,213 Interest on tax-exempted debt securities 305 305 306 Interest and dividends from other institutions 4,310 5,764 1,161 Total interest and dividend income 56,825 62,558 31,264 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on NOW, savings, and money market accounts 11,116 12,447 6,770 Interest on time deposits 2,063 4,179 3,021 Interest on borrowings 1,391 1,391 979 Total interest expense 14,570 18,017 10,770 Net interest income 42,255 44,541 20,494 Reversal of credit losses (1) (3,776 ) (3,835 ) (331 ) Net interest income after reversal of credit losses 46,031 48,376 20,825 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,186 911 525 Gain (loss) on sale of loans 577 (1,095 ) 415 Bank owned life insurance income 463 823 261 Servicing and related income on loans 142 157 73 Other charges and fees 199 208 139 Total noninterest income 2,566 1,004 1,413 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 15,864 16,074 9,610 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,152 2,314 1,452 Data processing 1,935 1,960 1,150 Legal, audit and professional 859 817 516 Regulatory assessments 722 436 387 Director and shareholder expenses 404 458 203 Merger and related expenses — 643 549 Intangible assets amortization 948 1,060 65 Other real estate owned expense 68 220 88 Other expense 1,968 2,143 961 Total noninterest expense 24,920 26,125 14,981 Income before income taxes 23,677 23,255 7,257 Income tax expense 6,824 6,483 2,322 Net income $ 16,853 $ 16,772 $ 4,935 Net income per share - basic $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.27 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.26 Weighted average common shares-diluted 32,698,227 32,698,714 18,801,716 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (2) $ 19,901 $ 19,420 $ 6,926



(1) Included reversal of credit losses on unfunded loan commitments of $618 thousand, $968.0 thousand and $17 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

(2) Non-GAAP measure. See — GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.

California BanCorp and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost ($ in thousands) Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 3,109,722 $ 50,686 6.61 % $ 3,184,918 $ 54,791 6.84 % $ 1,909,271 $ 28,584 6.02 % Taxable debt securities 139,481 1,524 4.43 % 147,895 1,698 4.57 % 126,803 1,213 3.85 % Tax-exempt debt securities (1) 53,522 305 2.93 % 53,607 305 2.87 % 53,842 306 2.89 % Deposits in other financial institutions 316,582 3,468 4.44 % 422,032 5,123 4.83 % 54,056 716 5.33 % Fed funds sold/resale agreements 30,413 335 4.47 % 3,353 38 4.51 % 9,771 134 5.52 % Restricted stock investments and other bank stock 31,657 507 6.50 % 30,341 603 7.91 % 16,412 311 7.62 % Total interest-earning assets 3,681,377 56,825 6.26 % 3,842,146 62,558 6.48 % 2,170,155 31,264 5.79 % Total noninterest-earning assets 318,132 326,601 139,672 Total assets $ 3,999,509 $ 4,168,747 $ 2,309,827 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing NOW accounts $ 735,209 $ 3,366 1.86 % $ 704,017 $ 3,784 2.14 % $ 359,784 $ 2,045 2.29 % Money market and savings accounts 1,161,960 7,750 2.70 % 1,192,692 8,663 2.89 % 648,640 4,725 2.93 % Time deposits 207,519 2,063 4.03 % 359,111 4,179 4.63 % 255,474 3,021 4.76 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,104,688 13,179 2.54 % 2,255,820 16,626 2.93 % 1,263,898 9,791 3.12 % Borrowings: FHLB advances — — — % — — — % 50,593 708 5.63 % Subordinated debt 70,027 1,391 8.06 % 69,420 1,391 7.97 % 17,878 271 6.10 % Total borrowings 70,027 1,391 8.06 % 69,420 1,391 7.97 % 68,471 979 5.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,174,715 14,570 2.72 % 2,325,240 18,017 3.08 % 1,332,369 10,770 3.25 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits (2) 1,255,883 1,283,591 661,265 Other liabilities 50,368 55,007 26,430 Shareholders’ equity 518,543 504,909 289,763 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 3,999,509 $ 4,168,747 $ 2,309,827 Net interest spread 3.54 % 3.40 % 2.54 % Net interest income and margin $ 42,255 4.65 % $ 44,541 4.61 % $ 20,494 3.80 % Cost of deposits $ 3,360,571 $ 13,179 1.59 % $ 3,539,411 $ 16,626 1.87 % $ 1,925,163 $ 9,791 2.05 % Cost of funds $ 3,430,598 $ 14,570 1.72 % $ 3,608,831 $ 18,017 1.99 % $ 1,993,634 $ 10,770 2.17 %



(1) Tax-exempt debt securities yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 37.37%, 36.27% and 34.35% of average total deposits for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

California BanCorp and Subsidiary

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: (1) adjusted net income (loss), (2) efficiency ratio, (3) adjusted efficiency ratio, (4) pre-tax pre-provision income, (5) adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income, (6) average tangible common equity, (7) adjusted return on average assets, (8) adjusted return on average equity, (9) return on average tangible common equity, (10) adjusted return on average tangible common equity, (11) tangible common equity, (12) tangible assets, (13) tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, and (14) tangible book value per common share. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 ($ in thousands) Adjusted net income Net income $ 16,853 $ 16,772 $ 4,935 Add: After-tax merger and related expenses (1) — 453 547 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 16,853 $ 17,225 $ 5,482 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 24,920 $ 26,125 $ 14,981 Deduct: Merger and related expenses — 643 549 Adjusted noninterest expense 24,920 25,482 14,432 Net interest income 42,255 44,541 20,494 Noninterest income 2,566 1,004 1,413 Total net interest income and noninterest income $ 44,821 $ 45,545 $ 21,907 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 55.6 % 57.4 % 68.4 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 55.6 % 55.9 % 65.9 % Pre-tax pre-provision income Net interest income $ 42,255 $ 44,541 $ 20,494 Noninterest income 2,566 1,004 1,413 Total net interest income and noninterest income 44,821 45,545 21,907 Less: Noninterest expense 24,920 26,125 14,981 Pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) 19,901 19,420 6,926 Add: Merger and related expenses — 643 549 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 19,901 $ 20,063 $ 7,475



(1) After-tax merger and related expenses are presented using a 29.56% tax rate.

Return on Average Assets, Equity, and Tangible Equity Net income $ 16,853 $ 16,772 $ 4,935 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 16,853 $ 17,225 $ 5,482 Average assets $ 3,999,509 $ 4,168,747 $ 2,309,827 Average shareholders’ equity 518,543 504,909 289,763 Less: Average intangible assets 133,567 135,064 38,964 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 384,976 $ 369,845 $ 250,799 Return on average assets 1.71 % 1.60 % 0.86 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.71 % 1.64 % 0.95 % Return on average equity 13.18 % 13.21 % 6.85 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 13.18 % 13.57 % 7.61 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 17.75 % 18.04 % 7.91 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)



17.75 % 18.53 % 8.79 %





March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Tangible Common Equity Ratio/Tangible Book Value Per Share Shareholders’ equity $ 531,384 $ 511,836 Less: Intangible assets 133,103 134,058 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 398,281 $ 377,778 Total assets $ 3,983,090 $ 4,031,654 Less: Intangible assets 133,103 134,058 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 3,849,987 $ 3,897,596 Equity to asset ratio 13.34 % 12.70 % Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (non-GAAP) 10.34 % 9.69 % Book value per share $ 16.40 $ 15.86 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 12.29 $ 11.71 Shares outstanding 32,402,140 32,265,935



