Axogen, Inc. to report 2025 first quarter financial results on May 8, 2025

ALACHUA and TAMPA, Fla., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, today announced that it will report 2025 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, before the market opens. Axogen management will host an investment-community conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. ET following the release.

Investors interested in participating in the conference call by phone may do so by dialing toll free at (877) 407-0993 or use the direct dial-in number at (201) 689-8795. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Investors page of the company's website at www.axogeninc.com and clicking on the webcast link.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available in the Investors section of the company's website at www.axogeninc.com.

