CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Announces Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Colorado Blood Cancer Institute as Key Clinical Trial Site for its Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CER-1236 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

SOUTH SAN FRANSCISCO, Calif, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CERO) (“CERo” or the “Company”) an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, announces that Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) at Colorado Blood Cancer Institute (CBCI) in Denver, Colorado will be a key clinical trial site for the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial of CER-1236. Partnering with SCRI to advance cancer research, CBCI is the region’s leader in blood cancer care and serves a seven-state region. The trial is focused on patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and patient enrollment is underway with first dosing of the initial cohort of patients expected by June.

Dr. Yazan Migdady, Co-Director, Research and Clinical Innovation for the Myeloid Disease & Allogeneic Stem Cell Program at Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, an investigator in the trial, commented, "The use of chimeric engulfment receptor technology in cellular therapy for AML offers new hope for patients battling aggressive leukemia. This trial represents a crucial step forward in developing innovative therapies, enhancing patient clinical and survival outcomes by improving treatment efficacy, reducing relapse rates, and ultimately bringing a brighter future to AML patients and their families."

The first-in-human, multi-center, open label, Phase 1/1b study is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of CER-1236 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia that is either relapsed/refractory, has measurable residual disease, or has a mutation of the TP53 gene. The two-part study will begin with dose escalation to determine highest tolerated dose and recommended dose for Phase 2, followed by an expansion phase to evaluate safety and efficacy. Primary outcome measures include incidence of adverse events (AEs) and serious adverse events (SAEs), incidence of dose limited toxicities and estimation of overall response rate (ORR), complete response (CR), composite complete response (cCR), and measurable residual disease (MRD). Secondary outcome measures include pharmacokinetics (PK).

Chris Ehrlich, CERo Therapeutics CEO added, “CBCI is a world-renowned cancer center, and we believe their participation in our AML trial is continued validation of the scientific work performed to date with CER-1236. We look forward to announcing enrollment and initial dosing in the near term for this trial and to progress in launching our solid tumor study.”

About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body’s full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR-T”) cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo anticipates initiating clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, in 2025 for hematological malignancies.

