PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.60 Per Share for Q1 2025; Net Interest Margin Improves For Fourth Consecutive Quarter

WAUSAU, Wis., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported first quarter earnings ending March 31, 2025 of $0.60 per common share on net income of $2.4 million, compared to $0.73 per common share on net income of $3.0 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, and $0.39 per common share on net income of $1.6 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2024.

PSB’s first quarter 2025 operating results reflected the following changes from the fourth quarter of 2024: (1) a stronger net interest margin as asset yields rose and funding costs declined; (2) the addition of a provision for loan losses due to loan growth; (3) higher non-interest income due to lower losses on the sale of securities and an increase in investment and insurance sale commissions; (4) higher non-interest expenses due to higher salaries and employee benefit expenses associated with commercial loan growth incentives and the addition of wealth management personnel; and (5) loan growth of 2% during the quarter.

“We are encouraged with the steady improvements in our net interest margin while also continuing solid loan growth as customers are seeing value in our relationship. We expect operating expenses to decline in the coming quarter and are cautiously optimistic for earnings growth for the remainder of 2025,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

March 31, 2025, Highlights:

  • Net interest income decreased $121,000 to $10.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, from $10.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, due in part to two fewer days during the quarter. Meanwhile, asset and loan yields increased while funding costs declined slightly.
  • Noninterest income increased $589,000 to $1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.3 million the prior quarter due to a smaller loss on the sale of securities and an increase in investment and insurance sales commissions.
  • Noninterest expenses increased to $967,000 to $9.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from $8.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, reflecting higher salary and benefit expenses associated with growth incentive payments and the addition of wealth management personnel in the purchase of the Larson Financial Group, LLC.
  • Loans increased $18.2 million, or 2% in the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, to $1.10 billion largely due to new commercial & industrial, commercial real estate and construction and development loans. Allowance for credit losses was 1.12% of gross loans.
  • Non-performing assets increased $2.6 million to $13.0 million, or 0.89% of total assets at March 31, 2025 compared to the previous quarter, from addition of commercial rental real estate units undergoing a sale process.
  • Total deposits decreased $17.3 million to $1.13 billion at March 31, 2025 from $1.15 billion at December 31, 2024, with the decrease largely consisting of normal commercial money market deposit outflows and seasonal municipal deposit outflows.
  • Return on average tangible common equity was 9.21% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 11.07% the prior quarter and 6.57% in the year ago quarter.
  • Tangible book value per common share was up 11.3% over the past year to $26.94 at March 31, 2025, compared to $24.21 at March 31, 2024. Additionally, PSB paid dividends totaling $0.64 per share during the past year.
  • On January 21, 2025, the Bank acquired Larson Financial Group, LLC, a financial advisory company based in Wausau, WI.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased $6.2 million during the first quarter to $1.46 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.47 billion at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $17.8 million to $22.7 million at March 31, 2025 from $40.5 million at December 31, 2024 as funds were used to originate new loans and fund the outflow of seasonal municipal deposits and normal commercial customer treasury management operations. Cash and cash equivalents increased $6.8 million from one year earlier. Investment securities available for sale decreased $6.5 million to $182.6 million at March 31, 2025, from $189.1 million one quarter earlier. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $323 million at March 31, 2025, with an additional $323 million that could be raised in a short time frame from the brokered CDs market.

Gross loans receivable increased $19.3 million to $1.14 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to one quarter earlier, due primarily to increased commercial real estate, construction & development and commercial & industrial lending. Commercial real estate loans increased $11.3 million to $562.9 million at March 31, 2025 and gross construction and development lending increased $7.7 million to $87.1 million at March 31, 2025, compared to one quarter earlier. Commercial & industrial loans increased $7.2 million to $124.1 million at March 31, 2025. Offsetting gross loan growth, residential real estate loans decreased $3.7 million from the prior quarter to $333.7 million, municipal loans decreased $2.8 million to $12.9 million and consumer installment loans decreased $0.4 million to $4.7 million. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 57.2% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 29.3% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 13.1% and consumer loans at 0.4%.

The allowance for credit losses decreased slightly to 1.12% of gross loans at March 31, 2025, from 1.13% the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.02% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Non-performing assets increased $2.6 million to $13.0 million, or 0.89% of total assets at March 31, 2025 from 0.71% at December 31, 2024. The increase reflects a loan relationship we expect to have $1.5 million in repayment in the next 6 months as collateral undergoes a sales process. No specific reserves have been established on the loan as ample collateral currently appears available. Approximately 80% of the non-performing assets consisted of four loan relationships.

Goodwill and other intangibles increased slightly during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 to $3.8 million from $2.7 million one quarter earlier. The increase in intangibles relates to the acquisition of Larson Financial Group, LLC in January 2025.

Total deposits decreased $17.3 million to $1.13 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.15 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease in deposits reflects a $22.9 million decrease in uninsured deposits during the first quarter composed primarily of money market deposits, consisting of normal commercial customer operation outflows, particularly with one customer accounting for $18 million of the decline who reinvested following the sale of their business in 2024. Meanwhile, brokered deposits increased $22.9 million and insured and collateralized deposits increased $5.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

At March 31, 2025, non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased to 21.8% of total deposits from 22.6% the prior quarter, while interest-bearing demand and savings deposits remained at 29.4% of deposits.

FHLB advances increased $8.0 million to $170.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $162.3 million at December 31, 2024.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percentage of total tangible assets increased to 8.05% at March 31, 2025, compared to 7.76% at December 31, 2024, and 7.60% at March 31, 2024.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $2.73 to $26.94, at March 31, 2025, compared to $24.21 one year earlier, an increase of 11.3% after dividends of $0.64 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter’s tangible book value per common share of $25.98, tangible net book value per common share increased primarily due to earnings and an increase in the fair market value in the investment portfolios. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $16.7 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $19.3 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income decreased to $10.3 million (on a net margin of 3.03%) for the first quarter of 2025, from $10.4 million (on a net margin of 2.96%) for the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased from $9.3 million (on a net margin of 2.80%) for the first quarter of 2024. The lower net interest income in the current period while net margin also increased primarily relates to a lower level of earnings assets during the quarter. Meanwhile, earning asset yields increased to 5.35% during the first quarter of 2025 from 5.29% the prior period and interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs decreased four basis points to 3.02% compared to 3.06% during the fourth quarter of 2024. Relative to one year earlier, earning asset yields were up 23 basis points while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs increased two basis points.

The increase in earning asset yields was due to higher yields on loan originations, loan renewals, security purchases and security repricing. Loan yields increased during the first quarter of 2025 to 5.82% from 5.80% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Taxable security yields were 3.35% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 3.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, while tax-exempt security yields increased to 3.35% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from 3.31% the previous quarter. The increase in taxable security yields reflects some security restructuring activity from security sales in the prior quarter more fully realized in the current quarter.

The cost of all deposits increased slightly to 2.09% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.08% the prior quarter, while the overall cost of funds decreased four basis points to 3.02% from 3.06% during the same time period. Deposit costs for time deposits decreased during the first quarter with time deposits decreasing five basis points to 3.97% and money market deposits decreasing 12 basis points to 2.44%. Savings and demand deposits increased three basis points to 1.87%. FHLB advances increased one basis point to 4.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Total noninterest income increased $589,000 during the first quarter of 2025 to $1.9 million, from $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 due primarily to a lower net loss on sale of securities and increased investment and insurance sales commissions of $100,000. Mortgage banking income decreased to $250,000 in the first quarter from $414,000 the prior quarter while various increases in nominal revenue sources accounted for the remaining increase in noninterest income. At March 31, 2025, the Bank serviced $373.4 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others which provide fee income.

Noninterest expenses increased $967,000 to $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $644,000 from $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, December 2024 quarter salary and benefits expense was reduced from year-end final adjustments to incentive estimates, while March 2025 quarterly salary and benefits increased as commercial growth, and related incentives, were greater than budgeted. The LFG acquisition also increased wage and benefit expense. Intangible amortization increased slightly during the first quarter related to the acquisition. Occupancy and facilities costs increased $95,000, data processing and other office operation expenses increased $90,000 and various other noninterest expenses increased $177,000 during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Taxes decreased $51,000 during the first quarter to $473,000, from $524,000 one quarter earlier. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was 15.6% compared to 14.4% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Dane County. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

 
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2025, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2024, unaudited, December 31, 2024 derived from audited financial statements
       
  Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
       
Assets      
       
Cash and due from banks $19,628 $21,414 $23,554 $16,475 $13,340 
Interest-bearing deposits  702  3,724  5,126  251  105 
Federal funds sold  2,351  15,360  58,434  69,249  2,439 
       
Cash and cash equivalents  22,681  40,498  87,114  85,975  15,884 
Securities available for sale (at fair value)  182,594  189,086  174,911  165,177  165,566 
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $77,375, $79,654, $82,389, $79,993 and $81,234 respectively)  85,373  86,748  86,847  86,825  87,104 
Equity securities  2,847  2,782  1,752  1,661  1,474 
Loans held for sale  734  217  -  2,268  865 
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,392, $12,342, $12,598, $12,597 and $12,494 respectively)  1,096,422  1,078,204  1,057,974  1,074,844  1,081,394 
Accrued interest receivable  5,184  5,042  4,837  5,046  5,467 
Foreclosed assets  300  -  -  -  - 
Premises and equipment, net  13,522  13,805  14,065  14,048  13,427 
Mortgage servicing rights, net  1,717  1,742  1,727  1,688  1,657 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)  8,825  8,825  8,825  8,825  7,006 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance  24,897  24,732  24,565  24,401  24,242 
Other intangibles  353  195  212  229  249 
Goodwill  3,495  2,541  2,541  2,541  2,541 
Other assets  10,828  11,539  10,598  12,111  11,682 
       
TOTAL ASSETS $1,459,772 $1,465,956 $1,475,968 $1,485,639 $1,418,558 
       
Liabilities      
       
Non-interest-bearing deposits $245,672 $259,515 $265,078 $250,435 $247,608 
Interest-bearing deposits  884,364  887,834  874,035  901,886  865,744 
       
Total deposits  1,130,036  1,147,349  1,139,113  1,152,321  1,113,352 
       
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  170,250  162,250  181,250  184,900  158,250 
Other borrowings  6,343  6,872  6,128  5,775  8,096 
Senior subordinated notes  4,783  4,781  4,779  4,778  4,776 
Junior subordinated debentures  13,049  13,023  12,998  12,972  12,947 
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments  672  672  477  477  477 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  13,554  14,723  12,850  13,069  10,247 
       
Total liabilities  1,338,687  1,349,670  1,357,595  1,374,292  1,308,145 
       
Stockholders' equity      
       
Preferred stock – no par value:      
Authorized – 30,000 shares; Issued – 7,200 shares      
Outstanding – 7,200 shares, respectively  7,200  7,200  7,200  7,200  7,200 
Common stock – no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:      
Authorized – 18,000,000 shares; Issued – 5,490,798 shares      
Outstanding – 4,084,708, 4,092,977, 4,105,594, 4,128,382 and 4,147,649 shares, respectively  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830 
Additional paid-in capital  8,608  8,610  8,567  8,527  8,466 
Retained earnings  142,277  139,838  138,142  135,276  134,271 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax  (16,692) (19,314) (15,814) (20,503) (20,775)
Treasury stock, at cost – 1,406,090, 1,397,821, 1,385,204, 1,362,416 and 1,343,149 shares, respectively  (22,138) (21,878) (21,552) (20,983) (20,579)
       
Total stockholders' equity  121,085  116,286  118,373  111,347  110,413 
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,459,772 $1,465,956 $1,475,968 $1,485,639 $1,418,558 


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
 
  Quarter Ended 
  Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data – unaudited)  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
       
Interest and dividend income:      
Loans, including fees $15,782 $15,646 $15,634 $15,433 $15,109 
Securities:      
Taxable  1,641  1,545  1,345  1,295  1,197 
Tax-exempt  517  522  522  521  526 
Other interest and dividends  345  948  699  265  343 
       
Total interest and dividend income  18,285  18,661  18,200  17,514  17,175 
       
Interest expense:      
Deposits  5,884  6,027  5,905  5,838  6,082 
FHLB advances  1,792  1,890  2,038  1,860  1,450 
Other borrowings  47  57  57  58  60 
Senior subordinated notes  59  59  59  58  59 
Junior subordinated debentures  248  252  252  255  251 
       
Total interest expense  8,030  8,285  8,311  8,069  7,902 
       
Net interest income  10,255  10,376  9,889  9,445  9,273 
Provision for credit losses  117      100  95 
       
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  10,138  10,376  9,889  9,345  9,178 
       
Noninterest income:      
Service fees  358  362  367  350  336 
Mortgage banking income  250  414  433  433  308 
Investment and insurance sales commissions  326  226  230  222  121 
Net loss on sale of securities  (1) (511)     (495)
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  163  166  165  159  157 
Other noninterest income  770  620  648  742  617 
       
Total noninterest income  1,866  1,277  1,843  1,906  1,044 
       
Noninterest expense:      
Salaries and employee benefits  5,302  4,691  4,771  5,167  5,123 
Occupancy and facilities  786  691  757  733  721 
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets      1     
Data processing and other office operations  1,201  1,111  1,104  1,047  1,022 
Advertising and promotion  129  141  164  171  129 
Amortization of intangibles  23  17  17  20  24 
Other noninterest expenses  1,528  1,351  1,337  1,257  1,306 
       
Total noninterest expense  8,969  8,002  8,151  8,395  8,325 
       
Income before provision for income taxes  3,035  3,651  3,581  2,856  1,897 
Provision for income taxes  473  524  593  410  169 
       
Net income $2,562 $3,127 $2,988 $2,446 $1,728 
Preferred stock dividends declared $122 $122 $122 $122 $122 
       
Net income available to common shareholders $2,440 $3,005 $2,866 $2,324 $1,606 
Basic earnings per common share $0.60 $0.73 $0.69 $0.56 $0.39 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.60 $0.73 $0.69 $0.56 $0.39 


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Summary
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended
  Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
Earnings and dividends:  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
       
Interest income $18,285 $18,661 $18,200 $17,514 $17,175 
Interest expense $8,030 $8,285 $8,311 $8,069 $7,902 
Net interest income $10,255 $10,376 $9,889 $9,445 $9,273 
Provision for credit losses $117 $ $ $100 $95 
Other noninterest income $1,866 $1,277 $1,843 $1,906 $1,044 
Other noninterest expense $8,969 $8,002 $8,151 $8,395 $8,325 
Net income available to common shareholders $2,440 $3,005 $2,866 $2,324 $1,606 
       
Basic earnings per common share (3) $0.60 $0.73 $0.69 $0.56 $0.39 
Diluted earnings per common share (3) $0.60 $0.73 $0.69 $0.56 $0.39 
Dividends declared per common share (3) $ $0.32 $ $0.32 $ 
Tangible net book value per common share (4) $26.94 $25.98 $26.41 $24.55 $24.21 
       
Semi-annual dividend payout ratio  n/a  23.27% n/a  33.61% n/a 
Average common shares outstanding  4,088,824  4,094,360  4,132,218  4,139,456  4,154,702 
       
Balance sheet – average balances:      
Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss $1,091,533 $1,064,619 $1,066,795 $1,088,013 $1,081,936 
Assets $1,462,862 $1,479,812 $1,445,613 $1,433,749 $1,429,437 
Deposits $1,140,397 $1,151,450 $1,110,854 $1,111,240 $1,138,010 
Stockholders' equity $118,576 $118,396 $114,458 $110,726 $109,473 
       
Performance ratios:      
Return on average assets (1)  0.71% 0.84% 0.82% 0.69% 0.49%
Return on average common stockholders' equity (1)  8.88% 10.75% 10.63% 9.03% 6.32%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)(4)  9.21% 11.07% 10.96% 9.34% 6.57%
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)  0.02% 0.02% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans  1.15% 0.95% 0.97% 1.15% 1.08%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.89% 0.71% 0.71% 0.84% 0.83%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans  1.12% 1.13% 1.18% 1.16% 1.14%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for credit losses (4)  10.71% 8.85% 8.71% 11.09% 10.59%
Net interest rate margin (1)(2)  3.03% 2.96% 2.90% 2.84% 2.80%
Net interest rate spread (1)(2)  2.33% 2.23% 2.16% 2.15% 2.12%
Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1)  0.58% 0.53% 0.56% 0.56% 0.54%
Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue  9.26% 6.40% 9.20% 9.81% 5.73%
Efficiency ratio (2)  72.88% 67.59% 68.43% 72.52% 78.93%
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)  2.49% 2.15% 2.24% 2.35% 2.34%
Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets  9.22% 9.08% 9.06% 9.03% 8.98%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)  8.05% 7.76% 7.85% 7.32% 7.60%
       
Stock price information:      
       
High $26.50 $27.90 $25.00 $21.40 $22.50 
Low $25.60 $25.00 $20.30 $19.75 $20.05 
Last trade value at quarter-end $25.70 $26.50 $25.00 $20.40 $21.25 
       
(1) Annualized
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and other intangibles.


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
       
  Quarter Ended
  Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited)  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
       
Net income $2,562 $3,127 $2,988 $2,446 $1,728 
       
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:      
       
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale  2,551  (3,955) 4,738  184  (615)
       
Reclassification adjustment for security loss included in net income  1  404      391 
       
Accretion of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin Act 19    (76)     (35)
       
Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity  89  90  90  89  91 
       
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap  (6) 65  (101) 39  122 
       
Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings  (13) (27) (38) (40) (41)
       
       
Other comprehensive income (loss)  2,622  (3,499) 4,689  272  (87)
       
Comprehensive income (loss) $5,184 $(372)$7,677 $2,718 $1,641 


PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Nonperforming Assets as of:      
  Mar 31,Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30,Mar 31,
(dollars in thousands)  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
       
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $12,404 $10,109 $10,116 $12,184 $11,498 
Nonaccrual restructured loans  17  18  25  28  30 
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual  280  286  292  299  304 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more           
       
Total nonperforming loans  12,701  10,413  10,433  12,511  11,832 
Other real estate owned  300         
       
Total nonperforming assets $13,001 $10,413 $10,433 $12,511 $11,832 
       
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable  1.15% 0.95% 0.97% 1.15% 1.08%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets  0.89% 0.71% 0.71% 0.84% 0.83%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans  97.57% 118.52% 120.75% 100.69% 105.59%


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves
At March 31, 2025
(dollars in thousands)
   GrossSpecific
Collateral Description Asset TypePrincipalReserves
     
Real estate – Recreational Facility Nonaccrual 4,051  148 
Real estate – Independent Auto Repair Nonaccrual 514  0 
Real estate – Dealership Nonaccrual 2,708  560 
Real estate – Rental Units Nonaccrual 3,077  0 
     
     
Total listed nonperforming assets  $10,350 $708 
Total bank wide nonperforming assets  $13,001 $1,055 
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets   80% 67%


PSB Holding, Inc.      
Loan Composition by Collateral Type      
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2025Dec 31, 2024Sep 30, 2024Jun 30, 2024Mar 31, 2024
       
Commercial:      
Commercial and industrial $124,074 $116,864 $115,234 $125,508 $118,821 
Agriculture  11,632  11,568  11,203  11,480  12,081 
Municipal  12,878  15,733  12,596  11,190  28,842 
       
Total Commercial  148,584  144,165  139,033  148,178  159,744 
       
Commercial Real Estate:      
Commercial real estate  562,901  551,641  541,577  544,171  546,257 
Construction and development  87,080  79,377  60,952  70,540  63,375 
       
Total Commercial Real Estate  649,981  631,018  602,529  614,711  609,632 
       
Residential real estate:      
Residential  268,490  271,643  269,954  270,944  274,300 
Construction and development  26,884  28,959  34,655  36,129  34,158 
HELOC  38,364  36,887  36,734  33,838  31,357 
       
Total Residential Real Estate  333,738  337,489  341,343  340,911  339,815 
       
Consumer installment  4,683  5,060  4,770  4,423  4,867 
       
Subtotals – Gross loans  1,136,986  1,117,732  1,087,675  1,108,223  1,114,058 
Loans in process of disbursement  (28,752) (27,791) (17,836) (21,484) (20,839)
       
Subtotals – Disbursed loans  1,108,234  1,089,941  1,069,839  1,086,739  1,093,219 
Net deferred loan costs  580  605  733  702  669 
Allowance for credit losses  (12,392) (12,342) (12,598) (12,597) (12,494)
       
Total loans receivable $1,096,422 $1,078,204 $1,057,974 $1,074,844 $1,081,394 


PSB Holding, Inc.
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose
        
 Mar 31,Dec 31,Sept 30,June 30,Mar 31,
(dollars in thousands)20252024202420242024
           
 Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1)Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1)Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1)Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1)Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1)
Multi Family$143,67413.9%$140,08714.0%$140,30714.7%$146,87315.2%$142,00114.4%
Industrial and Warehousing 100,4949.7  88,2978.8  86,8189.1  86,0258.9  85,4098.6 
Retail 40,7793.9  33,9913.4  33,0203.5  34,8463.6  33,1773.4 
Hotels 30,9283.0  31,1013.1  31,6113.3  34,6133.6  35,1053.6 
Office 7,2540.7  6,2340.6  6,3780.7  6,5180.7  6,6550.7 
           
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.     


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
           
Insured and Collateralized DepositsMarch 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands)20252024202420242024
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$206,56218.3%$204,16717.8%$210,53418.5%$202,34317.5%$199,07617.8%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 314,95727.9% 315,90027.6% 305,63126.8% 304,39226.5% 318,67328.7%
Money market deposits 118,04710.4% 141,02412.3% 138,37612.2% 137,63712.0% 143,16712.9%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 158,06614.0% 155,09913.5% 155,98813.7% 149,29813.0% 148,40413.3%
           
Total core deposits 797,63270.6% 816,19071.2% 810,52971.2% 793,67069.0% 809,32072.7%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 26,7502.3% 25,5002.2% 23,5002.1% 22,5002.0% 24,5082.3%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 1,2410.1% 1,2410.1% 1,2410.1% 1,4900.1% 2,2290.2%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 79,0907.0% 56,1644.9% 56,1644.9% 56,3284.9% 61,7525.5%
           
Totals$904,71380.0%$899,09578.4%$891,43478.3%$873,98876.0%$897,80980.7%
           
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
           
Uninsured DepositsMarch 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands)20252024202420242024
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$39,1103.5%$55,3484.8%$54,5444.8%$48,0924.1%$48,5324.4%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 17,2621.5% 20,9341.8% 18,3171.6% 32,6742.8% 20,5351.8%
Money market deposits 150,22213.3% 153,33413.4% 157,48913.8% 177,95415.4% 124,76611.2%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%
           
Total core deposits 206,59418.3% 229,61620.0% 230,35020.2% 258,72022.3% 193,83317.4%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 18,7291.7% 18,6381.6% 17,3291.5% 19,6131.7% 21,7101.9%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%
           
Totals$225,32320.0%$248,25421.6%$247,67921.7%$278,33324.0%$215,54319.3%
           
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
           
Total DepositsMarch 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands)20252024202420242024
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$245,67221.8%$259,51522.6%$265,07823.3%$250,43521.6%$247,60822.2%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 332,21929.4% 336,83429.4% 323,94828.4% 337,06629.3% 339,20830.5%
Money market deposits 268,26923.7% 294,35825.7% 295,86526.0% 315,59127.4% 267,93324.1%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 158,06614.0% 155,09913.5% 155,98813.7% 149,29813.0% 148,40413.3%
           
Total core deposits 1,004,22688.9% 1,045,80691.2% 1,040,87991.4% 1,052,39091.3% 1,003,15390.1%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 45,4794.0% 44,1383.8% 40,8293.6% 42,1133.7% 46,2184.2%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 1,2410.1% 1,2410.1% 1,2410.1% 1,4900.1% 2,2290.2%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 79,0907.0% 56,1644.9% 56,1644.9% 56,3284.9% 61,7525.5%
           
Totals$1,130,036100.0%$1,147,349100.0%$1,139,113100.0%$1,152,321100.0%$1,113,352100.0%


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
            
            
 Quarter ended March 31, 2025 Quarter ended December 31, 2024 Quarter ended March 31, 2024
 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
 BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets           
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans (1)(2)$1,103,895 $15,8305.82% $1,077,242 $15,6935.80% $1,094,321 $15,1995.59%
Taxable securities 198,426  1,6413.35%  194,272  1,5453.16%  171,788  1,1972.80%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 79,282  6543.35%  79,475  6613.31%  80,434  6663.33%
FHLB stock 8,825  24111.08%  8,825  22710.23%  6,499  16510.21%
Other 8,960  1044.71%  58,405  7214.91%  12,885  1785.56%
            
Total (2) 1,399,388  18,4705.35%  1,418,219  18,8475.29%  1,365,927  17,4055.12%
            
Non-interest-earning assets:             
Cash and due from banks 16,292     15,500     17,367   
Premises and equipment, net 13,728     14,001     13,183   
Cash surrender value ins 24,795     24,625     24,144   
Other assets 21,021     20,090     21,201   
Allowance for credit losses (12,362)    (12,623)    (12,385)  
            
Total$1,462,862     $1,479,812     $1,429,437    
            
Liabilities & stockholders' equity             
Interest-bearing liabilities:             
Savings and demand deposits$339,909 $1,5671.87% $319,777 $1,4791.84% $350,497 $1,6721.92%
Money market deposits 280,396  1,6852.44%  304,897  1,9612.56%  274,186  1,8972.78%
Time deposits 268,821  2,6323.97%  256,201  2,5874.02%  264,657  2,5133.82%
FHLB borrowings 164,968  1,7924.41%  170,701  1,8904.40%  142,926  1,4504.08%
Other borrowings 6,321  473.02%  6,848  573.31%  8,554  602.82%
Senior sub. notes 4,782  595.00%  4,780  594.91%  4,775  594.97%
Junior sub. debentures 13,036  2487.72%  13,011  2527.71%  12,934  2517.81%
            
Total 1,078,233  8,0303.02%  1,076,215  8,2853.06%  1,058,529  7,9023.00%
            
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:             
Demand deposits 251,271     270,575     248,670   
Other liabilities 14,782     14,626     12,765   
Stockholders' equity 118,576     118,396     109,473   
            
Total$1,462,862     $1,479,812     $1,429,437    
            
Net interest income $10,440   $10,562   $9,503 
Rate spread  2.33%   2.23%   2.12%
Net yield on interest-earning assets    3.03%   2.96%   2.80%
            
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.


