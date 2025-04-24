Progress Congratulates Chairman Jack Egan on NACD New England Leadership in Corporate Governance Award

Prestigious honor recognizes Egan’s outstanding contributions to corporate governance and board leadership



BURLINGTON, Mass., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced that its Board Chair, John R. "Jack" Egan, has been honored with the Leadership in Corporate Governance Award by the National Association of Corporate Directors New England Chapter (NACDNE). This distinguished recognition highlights Egan’s exceptional leadership, dedication to corporate governance excellence and commitment to fostering strong, responsible board practices.

A highly respected leader in the business and investment community, Egan is the founding managing partner of Egan-Managed Capital, L.P., a Boston-based venture capital firm. Throughout his career, he has served on the boards of numerous prominent organizations. In addition to his role at Progress, he is the Lead Independent Director of NETSCOUT and has previously been a board member for EMC Corp., Verint Systems, Inc., VMware and Boston College's Board of Trustees.

“Jack’s strategic vision and steadfast leadership have been invaluable to Progress,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO of Progress. “His recognition by NACDNE is a testament to his unwavering commitment to corporate governance excellence. We are privileged to benefit from his insight and experience.”

The Leadership in Corporate Governance Award is part of NACDNE’s Annual Director of the Year Awards, which celebrate the achievements of board directors across New England. Now in its 17th year, the ceremony honors individuals and boards that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in enhancing stakeholder value, strengthening governance structures and driving long-term corporate success.

Egan will be formally recognized at the NACDNE Director of the Year Awards Gala in Boston on April 28, 2025.

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Jeff Young

Progress

+1-800-477-6473

pr@progress.com

