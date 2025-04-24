Sunrise Secures $960,000 Grant for Breakthrough Sodium-Ion Battery Anode Project

ZIBO, China, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), a leading innovator in battery materials, today announced that the company-led project titled “Research and Demonstration of Key Engineering Technologies for Long-Life, Low-Cost Sodium-Ion Battery Hard Carbon Anode Materials” has officially been approved by the Guizhou Provincial Department of Science and Technology following multiple rounds of expert panel reviews. The project has secured approximately $960,000 funding under a special science and technology grant.

Sodium-ion batteries are gaining attention for their cost-efficiency and superior low-temperature performance, making them particularly suitable for large-scale energy storage systems and electric vehicles (EVs) in colder northern regions. However, industrial-scale adoption has been hampered by limitations in the commercialization of suitable anode materials.

Sunrise’s proprietary hard carbon anode technology is at the forefront of the industry, with performance metrics including an initial Coulombic efficiency of ≥90% and a capacity retention rate of ≥85% after 1,000 cycles. These advancements are expected to resolve critical bottlenecks in sodium-ion battery development and accelerate the deployment of fixed energy storage infrastructures.

Sunrise’s project is the only anode materials initiative in Guizhou Province to receive this grant, as published on the official website of the Guizhou Department of Science and Technology.

“We are thrilled to pioneer innovation in long-life, low-cost sodium-ion battery materials,” said Mr. Haiping Hu, CEO of Sunrise. “This milestone not only reinforces our leadership in lithium-ion battery materials but also establishes Sunrise as a benchmark for technological innovation in the emerging sodium-ion battery sector.”

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F published on the SEC’s website. In view of the above and other related reasons, we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website and consider other factors that may affect the Company's future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +86 4009919228