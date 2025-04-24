Beacon Hill Earns Honors in Spring Culture Excellence Top Workplaces 2025 Awards for the Second Consecutive Year

Boston, MA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Hill, a national leader in staffing and consulting solutions, has once again been recognized for its exceptional workplace culture. Energage, a trusted HR technology and research firm, recently announced the winners of its Spring Culture Excellence Top Workplaces 2025 awards, and for the second consecutive year, Beacon Hill has earned a spot among the distinguished honorees.

Beacon Hill received accolades in four key categories:

Top Workplaces for Innovation

Top Workplaces for Leadership

Top Workplaces for Purpose & Values

Top Workplaces for Work-Life Flexibility

“We are honored to receive these Culture Excellence Awards again this year,” said Amy Van Sicklin, Chief Culture Officer of Beacon Hill. “These awards reflect the invaluable feedback from our employees, and we are deeply grateful to all those who took the time to share their voices. This recognition belongs to our team.”

The Top Workplaces awards celebrate organizations that prioritize a people-first culture and provide an outstanding employee experience. The recognition is based exclusively on feedback from the employee engagement survey conducted earlier this year, with more than 3,400 Beacon Hill team members contributing to the results.

Andrew Wang, CEO of Beacon Hill, commented, “Staying true to our founding principles has always been a priority at Beacon Hill. As our company grows, we continue to honor the values that have made us who we are today.”

Beacon Hill’s continued commitment to leadership, innovation, meaningful work, and work-life flexibility further solidifies its reputation as a top employer in the staffing industry and beyond.





About Beacon Hill

Beacon Hill is a nationwide leader in staffing and consulting solutions, powered by a collective of over 1,400 of the industry’s most skilled practitioners. Beacon Hill’s specialty divisions serve clients and candidates in various sectors, including Beacon Hill Associates, Beacon Hill Digital & Creative, Beacon Hill Financial, Beacon Hill Government Services, Beacon Hill HR, Beacon Hill Legal, Beacon Hill Life Sciences, Beacon Hill National Security, Beacon Hill Technologies, and OneBeacon.

In 2024, Beacon Hill outpaced market growth with over $1 billion in revenue, further establishing its position as a top provider of direct hire, executive search, contract staffing, consulting and MSP/VMS and RPO solutions to both emerging growth companies and Fortune 500 clients.

