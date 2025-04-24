North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $1,307,716 or $0.51 per share, for the period ending March 31, 2025.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

 
NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
          
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS   Three Months Ended   
    March 31   
Income Statement   2025 2024   
          
Interest Income   19,978,180  18,722,387    
Interest Expense   10,515,928  10,455,963    
Net Interest Income   9,462,252  8,266,424    
          
Provision for Credit Losses   0  (440,000)   
Noninterest Income   1,531,050  1,428,713    
Noninterest Expenses   (9,466,604) (8,453,319)   
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 1,526,698  801,818    
          
Income Tax   (218,982) (87,133)   
Net Income   1,307,716  714,685    
          
Earnings per Share   0.51  0.28    
          
      Three Month Average
  As of March 31   Ended March 31
          
Balance Sheet2025  2024 2025 2024 
          
Total Assets1,877,362,025  1,832,966,265  1,880,610,912  1,807,631,873 
Total Loans1,243,202,542  1,199,991,678  1,250,054,847  1,196,779,701 
Deposits1,594,703,504  1,517,726,655  1,599,360,667  1,498,970,001 
Stockholders' Equity173,736,749  164,835,517  172,762,422  164,583,709 
          
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


