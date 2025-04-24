ESET to Present on Ransomware Gangs and Threat Groups at RSAC 2025

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced its participation in the upcoming RSAC ™ Conference in San Francisco from April 28-May 1, 2025. On May 1 at 9:40am PT, ESET Malware Researcher Robert Lipovský will lead a session titled, “Typhoons? Bears? Ransomware Gangs? Threats That Keep Defenders Up at Night.” The session will examine the latest tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) of leading threat groups—including Salt Typhoon’s telco attacks, Russian campaigns by Sandworm and Gamaredon targeting Signal, and RansomHub’s use of EDR killers—exploring what unites them, how they innovate, and what defenders should watch for next.

At the event, which brings together IT experts from around the world, ESET will also host a range of live demos, expert talks and giveaways at Booth N-5245.

“RSAC is an essential meeting place for the global cybersecurity community. It presents an opportunity to connect with partners, engage with prospective customers and share insights that drive stronger defenses,” said Ryan Grant, VP of Sales and Marketing at ESET North America. “As threat actors grow more coordinated and creative, it’s critical for defenders to understand not just who these groups are, but how they operate. Attendees at Robert Lipovský’s session will get a rare, technical look into the latest campaigns from some of the most notorious threat groups—helping security teams anticipate what’s coming next and better protect their organizations.”

Visitors to ESET's booth will hear about AI-native prevention for future threats and enjoy presentations from ESET and its partners at the booth including “Accelerating on silicon: ESET running on Intel® Core™ Ultra processors,” "MDR: tales from the frontline,” “Preventing advanced ransomware with Stellar Cyber and ESET,” “FamousSparrow: A suspicious hotel guest,” and more.

Visitors who schedule a demo will have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive book signing with Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst for IT-Harvest, the firm he founded in 2005 to cover the 4,150+ vendors that make up the IT security industry. He is the author of Surviving Cyberwar (Government Institutes, 2010) and Washington Post best-seller There Will Be Cyberwar.

Additional demos at the booth include:

ESET PROTECT – Experience ESET’s MDR service in action. Witness firsthand how swiftly ESET PROTECT identifies and mitigates complex cyber threats, from ransomware to more sophisticated attacks, ensuring your digital environment remains secure.

– Experience ESET’s MDR service in action. Witness firsthand how swiftly ESET PROTECT identifies and mitigates complex cyber threats, from ransomware to more sophisticated attacks, ensuring your digital environment remains secure. ESET Threat Intelligence – Explore the newly launched ESET Threat Intelligence portal, featuring the innovative generative AI Advisor, and learn how ESET Threat Intelligence feeds and premium APT reports help fortify your defenses.

– Explore the newly launched ESET Threat Intelligence portal, featuring the innovative generative AI Advisor, and learn how ESET Threat Intelligence feeds and premium APT reports help fortify your defenses. MSP Program – Learn about ESET's flexible and profitable model, which features tier-based volume pricing and real-time license usage tracking for efficiency in security management, optimizing resource allocation and elevating service quality. Whether MSPs serve a few clients or manage a large portfolio, ESET solutions support their growth.



For more information on ESET's presence at RSAC ™ and after-show happy hours & events, visit RSAC 2025 ESET.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown— securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts and blogs.