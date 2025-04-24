PCI Biotech Holding ASA: Annual Report 2024

Oslo, Norway, April 24, 2025

The Board of Directors of PCI Biotech Holding ASA has approved the Annual Report 2024. Please find the report attached, as well as the report according to the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The Annual Report 2024 is also available on the company’s website www.pcibiotech.com.

For further information, please contact:

PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo

Ronny Skuggedal, CEO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 940 05 757

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments