Anomalo Named One of the Coolest Data Management Companies by CRN

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomalo, the company reinventing enterprise data quality, today announced that it has been named one of the coolest data management companies on the CRN 2025 Big Data 100: https://www.crn.com/news/software/2025/the-coolest-data-management-and-integration-tool-companies-of-the-2025-big-data-100.

CRN Features Editor Rick Whiting said: “Anomalo provides automated, AI-enabled data quality monitoring software that the company says ensures rapid detection, root cause analysis and resolution of data quality issues before they impact operations. The company’s platform includes anomaly detection, data governance, automated data lineage, data validation and data observability capabilities.”

Anomalo’s platform uses AI to automatically detect issues in both structured and unstructured data, letting teams resolve any hiccups with their data before making decisions, running operations or powering AI and machine learning workflows. Anomalo recently announced new advancements in unstructured data monitoring, which monitors the quality of documents used for Generative AI applications, and debuted on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality.

Both Databricks and Snowflake are partners and have made strategic investments in Anomalo. Anomalo also partners closely with Google and Microsoft and leading data catalogs vendors Atlan and Alation.



“We’re honored to be recognized by CRN as one of the coolest companies in data management and to be in such good company with partners like Alation and dbt,” said Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO of Anomalo. “As enterprises increasingly rely on data to power decisions, operations and build AI applications, the need for trustworthy, high-quality data has never been greater. We're addressing this critical challenge and helping organizations ensure their data is always ready for action.”



About Anomalo

Anomalo is reinventing enterprise data quality with an AI-powered data quality platform. Anomalo uses machine learning to replace traditional rules-based systems and automatically detect and alert teams about data quality issues across both structured and unstructured data. With seamless integrations across the entire data stack, Anomalo ensures customers can confidently operate with data and AI before data quality impacts downstream business decisions, customer-facing applications and machine learning models. Anomalo is backed by Databricks Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, SignalFire, Smith Point Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Village Global and First Round Capital. For more information, visit https://www.anomalo.com/ .

