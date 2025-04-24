BNP PARIBAS GROUP : RELEASE OF THE 1ST AMENDMENT TO THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2024

RELEASE OF THE 1st AMENDMENT TO THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2024

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 24 April 2025

BNP Paribas announces the publication of the 1st amendment to the English version of the Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2024.

This amendment was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 24 April 2025 and is listed under n° D.25-0122-A01.

The document is available on BNP Paribas website at the following address https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/financial-reports and on the AMF website.

