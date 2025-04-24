NFTE Announces Winners of the World Series of Innovation’s Impact League

New York, NY, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is pleased to announce the winners for the 2024-2025 World Series of Innovation (WSI) Impact League. This annual competition, presented by NFTE, Aramco, the Citi Foundation and MetLife Foundation, provides young people ages 13 to 24 with the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to challenges focused on advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"With 3,951 participants from more than 50 countries, this year's WSI Impact League highlights the enthusiasm of young people around the world for social entrepreneurship,” said NFTE president and CEO, Dr. J.D. LaRock. “From clean water solutions to gamified financial literacy programs, it's clear that the next generation is focused on positively impacting their families and the communities around them."

The winners from each category were selected by experts from the challenge supporters, with first-place winners receiving $1,500, second-place winners receiving $600 and third-place winners receiving $300.

WSI’s challenge categories were supported by Aramco, CBT Technology Institute, the Citi Foundation, Comerica Bank, Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), MetLife Foundation, and Zuora.

2025 World Series of Innovation Competition winners:

Aramco Clean Water Challenge

1st place: Nanogrove, Saudi Arabia

2nd place: MoringaShell, Saudi Arabia

3rd place: FlowPure, CA, US

CBT Technology Solar Innovation Challenge

1st place: Solar Shade, CO, USA

2nd place: ConnectED, Panama

3rd place: ThermoPane, TX, USA

Citi Foundation Youth Economic Advancement Challenge

1st place: JiffyJobs, Pakistan

2nd place: ServiFinder, Mexico

3rd place: UpLyft, Ohio, USA

Comerica Quality Education Challenge

1st place: STEMShareKids, FL, USA

2nd place: TradeScope, CA, USA

3rd place: Finance in Advance, CT, USA

EY Responsible AI Challenge

1st place: Satus, CA, USA

2nd place: Project Unity: Augmented Reality Community Gardens, TX, USA

3rd place: Soul Spectrum, Bangladesh

Game Based Financial Learning Challenge

1st place: Business Empire, Ukraine

2nd place: Wealth Warriors, Thailand

3rd place: ReFinEd, China

MetLife Foundation Good Health and Well-Being Challenge

1st place: Meditel, India

2nd place: WoundCorder, CA, USA

3rd place: The MoodCube, CA, USA

Zuora Climate Action Challenge

1st place: FriendlyFlow, CA, USA

2nd place: Terran, CA, USA / Singapore

3rd place: Recycle Radar, Canada

WSI is a core component of NFTE’s mission, equipping young innovators with the skills, mindset and opportunities to tackle global challenges. By empowering the next generations to pursue real world solutions, WSI fosters a culture of problem solving that drives meaningful change on a global scale. Learn more about the NFTE WSI innovation challenges, the sponsoring organizations, and the prizes being offered at innovation.nfte.com. Find out more about the winning entries at innovation.nfte.com/results.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. A global nonprofit founded in 1987, NFTE provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle school, high school, and postsecondary students. NFTE brings the power of entrepreneurship to students, regardless of family income, community resources, special needs, gender identity, race, or ethnicity. NFTE has educated more than a million students, delivering our programs in school, out of school, in-person, online, or through hybrid models. Visit nfte.com to learn more.

