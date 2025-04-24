Aemetis India Begins Biodiesel Shipments to Oil Marketing Companies under $31 Million Allocation For the Next Three Months

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a diversified global renewable natural gas and biofuels company, announced the Company’s subsidiary in India, Universal Biofuels, today began shipments to fulfill multiple orders for more than 33,000 kiloliters of biodiesel from the government-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for an aggregate of $31 million for delivery during May, June, and July.

Additional OMC orders are expected throughout the year to continue shipments to fuel blending terminals on an ongoing basis to support the India government goal of increasing from a 1% to 5% biodiesel blend. A 5% biodiesel blend is approximately 1.2 billion gallons, a significant increase from less than a 1% blend of biodiesel that is currently used in India.

“We are pleased with the expanded commitment to biofuels that is being shown by the India government, including the achievement of a 20% blend of ethanol and new goals including a 30% ethanol blend,” stated Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “We began our biodiesel shipments today from inventory to quickly ramp up to $10 million per month of shipments and fulfill the $31 million of new orders from OMCs for biodiesel over the next three months. We have already made the capital investments that allow us to quickly increase production volumes as new orders are issued by the OMCs.”

Recently, India has stated plans for further growth in the use of biofuels, expanding revenues for farmers while reducing the importation of petroleum gasoline into India. India’s strong commitment to expanding biofuels markets supports the Aemetis India business plan for further expansion and a planned Initial Public Offering (IPO), subject to continued favorable stock market conditions.

Universal Biofuels completed $112 million of biodiesel and glycerin shipments in the twelve months ended September 2024, including deliveries to the three government-owned oil marketing companies under a cost-plus contract. During a recent plant upgrade and maintenance period, Universal Biofuels expanded the production capacity of its proprietary process that produces biodiesel from waste and byproducts that Universal utilizes to produce biofuels that are lower carbon intensity at a significantly reduced cost.

Aemetis’ Universal Biofuels subsidiary is one of the largest biodiesel producers in India, having been in operation for more than 17 years. Universal Biofuels increased its annual biodiesel production capacity from 60 million gallons to 80 million gallons in the past year, with further biodiesel expansion to other locations and diversification into biogas production planned during the next twelve months.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and biofuels company focused on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that support energy independence and security. Founded in 2006, Aemetis operates and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste into renewable natural gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that also supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year biofuels facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin. Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel biorefinery and a carbon sequestration project in California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

