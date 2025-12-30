Aemetis Receives Funds from the Sale of $17 million of Federal Clean Energy Tax Credits

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable liquid fuels company focused on lower cost and reduced emissions products, today announced that its Aemetis Biogas LLC subsidiary received funds from the sale of $17 million of federal clean energy tax credits, including a Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit (PTC) and a Section 48 Investment Tax Credit (ITC).

The transaction included approximately $12 million for a Section 48 ITC generated from the construction of a dairy manure digester that produces biogas and approximately $5 million from a Section 45Z PTC generated from renewable natural gas production during 2025. Net cash proceeds from the transaction were approximately $15 million after transaction costs.

“This tax credit sale represents an important step in monetizing federal clean fuel transferable tax incentives and establishing a new recurring source of cash flow,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “This is our first sale of a Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit from dairy RNG, and we expect additional Section 45Z transactions in 2026 and future years from ongoing renewable natural gas production, along with additional Section 48 transactions from ongoing digester construction.”

The Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit sold in this transaction was calculated under current Treasury guidance. The Company expects the amount of future 45Z tax credits to increase significantly based on production volume increases, increased credit values mandated by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and expected additional regulatory clarity.

In addition, Aemetis expects to generate a transferable Section 45C tax credit in 2026 worth $10.5 million, which has received approval from the IRS and the Department of Energy.

“With the completion of $95 million of ITC transactions and today’s first Section 45Z sale, we are executing our tax credit monetization strategy,” added McAfee. “We expect federal 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credits to be a rapidly growing source of operating cash flow to support the expansion of production and new job creation.”

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and renewable fuel company focused on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and actively expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin. Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel plant and a CO2 sequestration project in California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

Company Investor Relations

Media Contact:

Todd Waltz

(408) 213-0940

investors@aemetis.com

External Investor Relations

Contact:

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory Group

(646) 863-6519

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections of financial results; statements related to the development, engineering, financing, construction and operation of the Aemetis biodiesel and other biofuel facilities; our ability to promote, develop, finance, and construct facilities to produce biodiesel, renewable fuels, and biochemicals; and statements about future market prices and results of government actions. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “view,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and in our other filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.