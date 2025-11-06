Aemetis Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: Aemetis, Inc. Aemetis, Inc.

Revenue up $7 million Compared to Second Quarter 2025

Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue $59.2 M, up $7 M over Q2 2025, driven by India Oil Marketing Company (OMC) orders and stronger ethanol prices/volumes.
  • Biogas milestone: 12 operating digesters generated 114,000 MMBtu and $4 M revenue.
  • California Ethanol: Operated at lower grind rate to maximize margins; continued investment in carbon-intensity (CI) reduction.
  • Aemetis signed an agreement with NPL Construction to build a $30 million Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) system that is expected to increase cash flow from operations by $32 million annually.
  • India Biofuels: $14.5 M revenue; new CFO with IPO experience joined; India subsidiary targeting IPO in 2026.
  • Cash increased to $5.6 M, up from $1.6 M in Q2, supporting project execution in India.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on low and negative carbon intensity products that lower fuel costs and reduce emissions, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

“Revenues of $59.2 million during the third quarter of 2025 are an increase of $7 million from the prior quarter, reflecting continued execution across our California Ethanol and Dairy Renewable Natural Gas segments, and fulfillment of new India Oil Marketing Companies orders,” said Todd Waltz, Chief Financial Officer of Aemetis. “We are pleased with third-quarter revenues for biogas that fully monetize the seven newly approved CARB RNG pathways.”

“The MVR system will positively improve the economics of our fuel ethanol business, and is expected to add $32 million to annual cash flow from operations,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “We have signed $57 million of new equipment purchase and installation contracts for the MVR and dairy RNG projects this year on favorable terms and without current shareholder dilution. After the September 2025 completion of the multi-dairy biogas digester, we are now planning to sell $20 million of Section 45Z and Section 48 tax credits.”

Today, Aemetis will host an earnings review call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time (PT).

Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free): +1-888-506-0062 entry code 188767
Live Participant Dial In (International): +1-973-528-0011 entry code 188767
Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2211/53150

For details on the call, please visit http://www.aemetis.com/investors/conference-calls/

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Total revenues during the third quarter of 2025 were $59.2 million compared to $81.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Our Keyes plant operated at a slightly lower grind rate to maximize margins during the third quarter of 2025. Our Dairy Natural Gas segment produced 114,000 MMBtu from twelve operating dairy digesters and reported $4 million of revenue. Our India Biodiesel business recognized $14.5 million of revenue primarily from the new allocation that converted into sales to the India Oil Marketing Companies during the third quarter of 2025.

Gross loss for the third quarter of 2025 was $58 thousand compared to a $3.9 million gross profit during the third quarter of 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $8.5 million during the third quarter of 2025 which was a $700 thousand increase from $7.8 million during the same period in 2024.

Operating loss was $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to an operating loss of $3.9 million for the same period in 2024.

Interest expense, excluding accretion of Series A preferred units in the Aemetis Biogas LLC subsidiary, increased slightly to $13 million during the third quarter of 2025 compared to $11.7 million during the third quarter of 2024. Additionally, Aemetis Biogas recognized $2.0 million of accretion of Series A preferred units during the third quarter of 2025, a decrease from $3.3 million during the third quarter of 2024.

Net loss was $23.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $17.9 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Cash at the end of the third quarter of 2025 was $5.6 million compared to $900 thousand at the close of 2024. We recorded investments in capital projects related to the reduction of the carbon intensity of Aemetis ethanol and construction of dairy digesters of $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Revenues were $154.3 million for the first nine months of 2025 compared to $220.6 million for the first nine months of 2024, with the lower amount primarily due to reductions in biodiesel contracts in India from the government-owned Oil Marketing Companies.

Gross loss for the first nine months of 2025 was $8.5 million compared to a gross profit of $1.5 million during the first nine months of 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $26.2 million during the first nine months of 2025 compared to $28.4 million during the first nine months of 2024, including the recognition of a loss on asset disposals of $3.6 million during the first nine months of 2024.

Operating loss was $34.7 million for the first nine months of 2025 compared to $26.9 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Interest expense was $39 million during the first nine months of 2025, excluding accretion and other expenses of Series A preferred units in our Aemetis Biogas LLC subsidiary, compared to interest expense of $34.0 million during the first nine months of 2024. Additionally, our Aemetis Biogas LLC subsidiary recognized $6.3 million of accretion and other expenses in connection with preference payments on its preferred units during the first nine months of 2025 compared to $10.1 million during the first nine months of 2024.

Net loss for the first nine months of 2025 was $71.7 million, flat from a net loss of $71.3 million during the same period of 2024.

Investments in capital projects of $9.4 million were made during the first three quarters of 2025, including investments in capital projects related to Aemetis Biogas of $7.4 million.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel, and biochemicals company focused on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that lower fuel costs and reduce emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and actively expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefinery in California to utilize renewable hydrogen, hydroelectric power, and renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com

Investor Relations/Media Contact:
Todd Waltz
(408) 213-0940
investors@aemetis.com

External Investor Relations
Contact:
Kirin Smith
PCG Advisory Group
(646) 863-6519
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Non-GAAP Financial Information

We have provided non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying supplemental data. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) plus (to the extent deducted in calculating such net income) interest and amortization expense, income tax expense or benefit, accretion expense, depreciation expense, loss on asset disposal, gain on debt extinguishment and share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss), operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is a useful performance measure that is widely used within the industry in which we operate. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA for reviewing financial results and for budgeting and planning purposes. EBITDA measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies and, accordingly, may not be an appropriate measure for comparison.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to our five-year growth plan; trends in market conditions with respect to prices for inputs for our products versus prices for our products; our ability to fund, develop, build, maintain and operate digesters, facilities and pipelines for our dairy renewable natural gas segment; our ability to fund, develop and operate our SAF, renewable diesel, and carbon capture and sequestration projects, including obtaining required permits; our ability to receive awarded grants by meeting all of the required conditions, including meeting the minimum contributions; our intention to repurchase the Series A preferred units relating to our Aemetis Biogas subsidiary and the expected valuation premium thereof; and our ability to raise additional capital, including through a subsidiary IPO or other means. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, RNG, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filed documents. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

(Tables follow)

AEMETIS, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) 
            
    For the three months ended
September 30,		 For the nine months ended
September 30,		 
     2025   2024   2025   2024  
            
Revenues $59,190  $81,441  $154,319  $220,636  
Cost of goods sold  59,248   77,563   162,812   219,176  
Gross profit (loss)  (58)  3,878   (8,493)  1,460  
            
Selling, general and administrative expenses  8,450   7,750   26,244   28,400  
Operating loss  (8,508)  (3,872)  (34,737)  (26,940) 
            
Other expense (income):         
 Interest expense         
  Interest rate expense  11,889   10,096   34,142   29,092  
  Debt related fees and amortization expense 1,061   1,651   4,831   4,892  
  Accretion and other expenses of Series A preferred units 2,034   3,267   6,345   10,055  
 Other (income) expense  249   (1,225)  (1,078)  (1,176) 
Loss before income taxes  (23,741)  (17,661)  (78,977)  (69,803) 
 Income tax expense (benefit)  6   274   (7,306)  1,537  
Net loss $(23,747) $(17,935) $(71,671) $(71,340) 
            
Net loss per common share         
 Basic $(0.37) $(0.38) $(1.24) $(1.60) 
 Diluted $(0.37) $(0.38) $(1.24) $(1.60) 
            
Weighted average shares outstanding         
 Basic  63,699   47,216   58,027   44,517  
 Diluted  63,699   47,216   58,027   44,517  
            


AEMETIS, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS 
(in thousands) 
          
     September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024  
     (Unaudited)    
Assets        
 Current assets:       
  Cash and cash equivalents  $5,584  $898   
  Accounts receivable  1,649   1,805   
  Inventories   4,777   25,442   
  Tax credit sale receivable   -   12,300   
  Prepaid and other current assets   3,544   4,251   
 Total current assets   15,554   44,696   
          
  Property, plant and equipment, net   209,965   199,392   
  Other assets   15,600   15,214   
 Total assets  $241,119  $259,302   
          
Liabilities and stockholders' deficit       
 Current liabilities:       
  Accounts payable  $29,903  $33,139   
  Current portion of long term debt   266,106   63,745   
  Short term borrowings  20,609   26,789   
  Other current liabilities   26,747   20,295   
 Total current liabilities   343,365   143,968   
          
 Total long term liabilities   202,606   379,262   
          
 Stockholders' deficit:       
  Common stock  65   51   
  Additional paid-in capital   336,814   305,329   
  Accumulated deficit  (634,613)  (562,942)  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (7,118)  (6,366)  
 Total stockholders' deficit   (304,852)  (263,928)  
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit  $241,119  $259,302   
        



AEMETIS, INC. 
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME/(LOSS) 
(unaudited, in thousands) 
           
           
   For the three months ended
September 30,		 For the nine months ended
September 30,		 
 EBITDA Calculation 2025   2024   2025   2024  
           
 Net income (loss)$(23,747) $(17,935) $(71,671) $(71,340) 
 Adjustments        
  Interest and amortization expense 12,962   11,759   39,008   34,020  
  Depreciation expense 2,326   2,274   7,033   6,121  
  Accretion of Series A preferred units 2,034   3,267   6,345   10,055  
  Loss (gain) on asset disposal (4)  -   (4)  3,644  
  Share-based compensation 1,385   1,982   5,126   6,928  
  Income tax expense (benefit) 6   274   (7,306)  1,537  
  Gain on debt extinguishment -   (162)  -   (162) 
 Total adjustments 18,709   19,394   50,202   62,143  
           
 Adjusted EBITDA$(5,038) $1,459  $(21,469) $(9,197) 
           



AEMETIS, INC. 
PRODUCTION AND PRICE PERFORMANCE 
(unaudited) 
           
 Three Months ended
September 30,		 Nine Months ended
September 30,		 
  2025  2024   2025  2024  
           
California Ethanol          
Ethanol          
Gallons sold (in millions) 14.7  15.5   42.6  44.4  
Average sales price/gallon$2.13 $2.12  $2.04 $1.97  
Percent of nameplate capacity 107% 113%  103% 108% 
WDG          
Tons sold (in thousands) 96  106   280  305  
Average sales price/ton$76 $84  $83 $90  
Delivered Cost of Corn          
Bushels ground (in millions) 5.0  5.5   14.4  15.6  
Average delivered cost / bushel$5.95 $6.07  $6.33 $6.25  
           
California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas          
Renewable Natural Gas          
MMBtu sold (in thousands) 114.0  86.0   291.3  234.8  
Average price per MMBtu$3.45 $2.77  $3.24 $2.88  
RINs          
RINs sold (in thousands) 1,020.4  935.3   2,172.2  2,042.6  
Average price per RIN$2.37 $3.37  $2.50 $3.23  
LCFS          
LCFS credits sold (in thousands) 22.2  20.0   52.2  43.0  
Average price per LCFS credit$53.50 $43.00  $59.80 $55.16  
           
India Biodiesel          
Biodiesel          
Metric tons sold (in thousands) 12.5  26.0   21.0  73.5  
Average Sales Price/Metric ton$1,112 $1,198  $1,117 $1,167  
Percent of Nameplate Capacity 33.4% 69.3%  18.7% 65.4% 
Refined Glycerin          
Metric tons sold (in thousands) 0.5  1.5   0.6  5.4  
Average Sales Price/Metric ton$1,012 $720  $952 $621  
           



Tags

Aemetis Renewable Natural Gas AMTX Renewable Fuel NASDAQ Biochemicals

Related Links

Recommended Reading