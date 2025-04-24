Order.co Named “AI Procurement Platform of the Year” In 2025 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards Program

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, the world’s leading B2B Ecommerce Platform , today announced it has been recognized as “AI Procurement Platform of the Year” by RetailTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout retail technology companies, products and services around the globe.

The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program conducts the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of standout leaders and technologies driving innovation and shaping the future of retail. This year’s program received thousands of nominations from more than 14 countries worldwide.

“Order.co addresses inefficiencies in retail procurement and operational management. Retailers are facing pressure to streamline operations, reduce costs, and grow their businesses while also delivering exceptional customer experiences. However, they are often bogged down by fragmented purchasing processes, repetitive tasks, and low visibility into spending,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. “Order.co resolves these challenges in a completely unique way – an all-in-one, intuitive platform that makes procurement and purchase order creation, tracking, and management a breeze with advanced AI. It’s an honor to name Order.co AI Procurement Platform of the Year!”

Order.co stood out with its unique sourcing AI and procurement automation capabilities that empower retail teams to scale new stores efficiently, cut costs on everyday supplies, and serve consistent customer experiences. The platform’s AI can:

Save retailers an average of 5% on products they’re already purchasing today.

Deliver context-aware product recommendations, trained on thousands of transactions across Order.co’s user base.

Help retail stores prepare for pricing changes before they happen through predictive modeling.

Beyond its extensive AI capabilities, Order.co helps retailers with everything from scaling purchasing across locations to automating AP and reporting. Retail teams can set up custom approval rules, budget controls, and product catalogs, ensuring new and existing stores have the supplies they need to operate.

“We’re honored to be recognized as the AI Procurement Platform of the Year,” said Zach Garippa, CEO and Co-Founder of Order.co. “Our team is focused on building AI tools that remove friction, give teams their time back to prioritize the customer experience, and help every store open stronger and run smoother. We’re proud to be leading that charge in the retail industry.”

About Order.co

Order.co simplifies business buying by combining the ease of online shopping with the sophistication of world-class purchase order and AP automation. The result? Businesses cut costs and complexity with every order.

Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, and gain total control over spending – saving an average of 5% on products. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $50M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more.



About RetailTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in retail technology companies, service, and solutions around the world. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of retail technology companies and products in categories that include store management, digital displays, checkout automation, workforce tools, smart dressing rooms , and more. For more information, visit retailtechbreakthrough.com .

