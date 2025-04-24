Definitive Healthcare Announces Timing of Its First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025 after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/.

A live dial-in will be available at 877-358-7298 (domestic) or +1-848-488-9244 (international). Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through June 7, 2025 at 800-645-7964 or 757-849-6722. The replay passcode is 1765#.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our mission is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS products and solutions create new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Media Contact:

Bethany Swackhamer

bswackhamer@definitivehc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR for Definitive Healthcare

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

