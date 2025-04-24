Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2025 Three-Month Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

2025 Three-Month Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis):

 Earnings per share increased 17.6% year-over-year to $0.60 per diluted share
 Net interest margin expanded 15 basis points to 3.69%
 Return on average assets (annualized) increased 12 basis points year-over-year to 1.04%
 Asset quality improved from the 2024 fourth quarter with nonperforming assets to total assets decreasing by 6 basis points to 1.56%
 First quarter dividend payment increased 5% to $0.21 per share
   

“The first quarter of 2025 was a strong period of growth, profitability and value creation for Middlefield,” stated Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Total loans increased by 4% year-over-year to a record $1.55 billion, driven by stable economic trends within our Ohio markets, the strength of our balance sheet, and the continued execution of our strategic initiatives.  The 15-basis point expansion in our net interest margin is encouraging, reflecting our disciplined approach to pricing and ongoing efforts to reduce our cost of funds.  As a result, net income expanded by 15.9% year-over-year to $4.8 million, delivering a strong return on average assets of 1.04% and supporting a 5.5% increase in tangible book value per share(1), which reached $21.29 as of March 31, 2025.” (1) See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

“During the quarter, we made significant upgrades to our infrastructure to support our multi-year technology road map. Additional investments in our physical footprint and back-office capabilities are planned throughout the year as we continue to strengthen Middlefield’s platform and support our long-term growth. We believe 2025 will be another good year of profitable expansion, reflecting our commitment to disciplined underwriting, community banking values, and ongoing reinvestment in the business,” concluded Mr. Zimmerly.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased $1.1 million to $16.1 million, compared to $15.0 million for the same period last year. The increase was driven by strong loan growth and the impact of rate cuts on our short-term borrowings. The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was 3.69%, compared to 3.54% last year. 

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, noninterest income increased $148,000 to $1.9 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2024.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $12.2 million, compared to $12.0 million for the same period in 2024. 

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $4.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the same period last year. 

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $5.8 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.)

Balance Sheet
Total assets at March 31, 2025, increased 3.9% to $1.89 billion, compared to $1.82 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans at March 31, 2025, were $1.55 billion, compared to $1.49 billion at March 31, 2024. The 4.0% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to higher residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and non-owner occupied loans, partially offset by a reduction in construction and other loans.

The investment securities available-for-sale portfolio was $165.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared with $167.9 million at March 31, 2024.

Total liabilities at March 31, 2025, increased 3.9% to $1.67 billion, compared to $1.61 billion at March 31, 2024. Total deposits at March 31, 2025, were $1.54 billion, compared to $1.45 billion at March 31, 2024. The 6.4% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market and interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by declines in time and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 24.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to 27.0% at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company had brokered deposits of $92.4 million, compared to $90.4 million at March 31, 2024.

Michael C. Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We remain focused on proactively managing our funding sources to support loan growth, while optimizing our cost of funds. At March 31, 2025, we reduced our balance of Federal Home Loan Bank advances by $62.4 million from December 31, 2024, and ended the first quarter with $346.9 million in additional borrowing capacity. The combination of high levels of potentially liquid assets, cash flows from operations, and additional borrowing capacity continues to provide us with excellent liquidity levels to support our long-term growth strategies and our legacy of returning excess capital to shareholders.”

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2025:

      Percent of  Percent of  Weighted Average 
(Dollar amounts in thousands) Balance  CRE Portfolio  Loan Portfolio  Loan-to-Value 
                 
Multi-Family $88,737   12.9%  5.7%  61.3%
Owner Occupied                
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing  61,835   9.0%  4.0%  55.7%
Other Services (except Public Administration)  32,815   4.8%  2.1%  54.1%
Manufacturing  18,397   2.7%  1.2%  44.7%
Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting  12,628   1.8%  0.8%  36.4%
Other  59,737   8.6%  3.9%  54.0%
Total Owner Occupied $185,412   26.9%  12.0%    
Non-Owner Occupied                
Real Estate and Rental and Leasing  343,169   49.9%  22.1%  55.5%
Accommodation and Food Services  40,039   5.8%  2.6%  55.9%
Health Care and Social Assistance  19,328   2.8%  1.2%  65.5%
Manufacturing  7,428   1.1%  0.5%  49.5%
Other  3,657   0.6%  0.2%  85.4%
Total Non-Owner Occupied $413,621   60.2%  26.6%    
Total CRE $687,770   100.0%  44.3%    
                 

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends
At March 31, 2025, stockholders' equity was $213.8 million, compared to $205.6 million at March 31, 2024. The 4.0% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily from higher retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025, was $26.46, compared to $25.48 at March 31, 2024.

At March 31, 2025, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $172.1 million, compared to $162.8 million at March 31, 2024. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $21.29 at March 31, 2025, compared to $20.18 at March 31, 2024. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.21 per share, totaling $1.7 million. Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, the Company increased the quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 or 5% from the previous quarter's $0.20 per share cash dividend.  

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock.  The Company repurchased 43,858 shares of its common stock, at an average price of $24.00 per share during the same period in 2024. 

At March 31, 2025, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.32%, compared to 11.32% at March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

For the 2025 first quarter, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $95,000, compared to a recovery of credit losses of $136,000 for the same period of 2024.  

Net recoveries were $209,000, or (0.06%) of average loans, annualized, for the 2025 first quarter, compared to net recoveries of $68,000, or (0.02%) of average loans, annualized, for the same period of 2024.      

Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025, were $29.6 million, compared to $10.8 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets is primarily the result of a $12.4 million loan moved to nonaccrual in the 2024 third quarter. The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2025, stood at $22.4 million, or 1.44% of total loans, compared to $21.1 million, or 1.41% of total loans at March 31, 2024. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was mainly from changes in projected loss drivers, prepayment assumptions, curtailment expectations over the reasonable and supportable forecast period, and geographic footprint of unemployment data, as well as an overall increase in total loans.

Mr. Ranttila continued, “Asset quality remains stable, with nonperforming assets to total assets of 1.56% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.62% at December 31, 2024.  Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2025, included two relationships that moved into nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2024 and one that moved into nonaccrual status in the third quarter of 2024.  We remain well reserved for potential credit losses with an allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.44% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.48% at December 31, 2024, and 1.41% at March 31, 2024.  We continue to expect stable economic activity across our Central, Western, and Northeast Ohio markets that will support loan demand and asset quality throughout 2025.” 

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.89 billion at March 31, 2025. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are several important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(419) 673-1217
rzimmerly@middlefieldbank.com  		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com  
  

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
Balance Sheets (period end) 2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $56,150  $46,037  $61,851  $50,496  $44,816 
Federal funds sold  10,720   9,755   12,022   1,762   1,438 
Cash and cash equivalents  66,870   55,792   73,873   52,258   46,254 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value  165,014   165,802   169,895   166,424   167,890 
Other investments  1,021   855   895   881   907 
Loans held for sale  -   -   249   -   - 
Loans:                    
Commercial real estate:                    
Owner occupied  185,412   181,447   187,313   182,809   178,543 
Non-owner occupied  413,621   412,291   407,159   385,648   398,845 
Multifamily  88,737   89,849   94,798   86,951   81,691 
Residential real estate  351,274   353,442   345,748   337,121   331,480 
Commercial and industrial  235,547   229,034   213,172   234,702   227,433 
Home equity lines of credit  147,154   143,379   137,761   131,047   129,287 
Construction and other  122,653   103,608   111,550   132,530   135,716 
Consumer installment  5,951   6,564   7,030   6,896   7,131 
Total loans  1,550,349   1,519,614   1,504,531   1,497,704   1,490,126 
Less allowance for credit losses  22,401   22,447   22,526   21,795   21,069 
Net loans  1,527,948   1,497,167   1,482,005   1,475,909   1,469,057 
Premises and equipment, net  22,339   20,565   20,528   20,744   21,035 
Goodwill  36,356   36,356   36,356   36,356   36,356 
Core deposit intangibles  5,361   5,611   5,869   6,126   6,384 
Bank-owned life insurance  34,866   35,259   35,049   34,802   34,575 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  28,581   35,952   32,916   34,686   34,210 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,888,356  $1,853,359  $1,857,635  $1,828,186  $1,816,668 


  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand $369,492  $377,875  $390,933  $387,024  $390,185 
Interest-bearing demand  222,953   208,291   218,002   206,542   209,015 
Money market  481,664   414,074   376,619   355,630   318,823 
Savings  189,943   197,749   199,984   192,472   196,721 
Time  275,673   247,704   327,231   327,876   332,165 
Total deposits  1,539,725   1,445,693   1,512,769   1,469,544   1,446,909 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  110,000   172,400   106,000   125,000   137,000 
Other borrowings  11,609   11,660   11,711   11,762   11,812 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  13,229   13,044   16,450   15,092   15,372 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,674,563   1,642,797   1,646,930   1,621,398   1,611,093 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,960,503                    
shares issued, 8,081,193 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025  162,195   161,999   161,916   161,823   161,823 
Additional paid-in capital  515   246   108   -   - 
Retained earnings  112,432   109,299   106,067   105,342   102,791 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (20,440)  (20,073)  (16,477)  (19,468)  (18,130)
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of March 31, 2025  (40,909)  (40,909)  (40,909)  (40,909)  (40,909)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  213,793   210,562   210,705   206,788   205,575 
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,888,356  $1,853,359  $1,857,635  $1,828,186  $1,816,668 
                     

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
Statements of Income 2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
                     
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                    
Interest and fees on loans $23,387  $23,308  $23,441  $23,422  $22,395 
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions  291   320   348   386   437 
Federal funds sold  155   151   143   122   152 
Investment securities:                    
Taxable interest  530   528   528   505   467 
Tax-exempt interest  960   961   962   966   972 
Dividends on stock  150   170   191   198   189 
Total interest and dividend income  25,473   25,438   25,613   25,599   24,612 
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits  7,885   8,582   8,792   8,423   7,466 
Short-term borrowings  1,347   1,128   1,575   1,920   1,993 
Other borrowings  143   173   173   173   184 
Total interest expense  9,375   9,883   10,540   10,516   9,643 
NET INTEREST INCOME  16,098   15,555   15,073   15,083   14,969 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses  95   (177)  2,234   87   (136)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                    
FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES  16,003   15,732   12,839   14,996   15,105 
NONINTEREST INCOME                    
Service charges on deposit accounts  989   1,068   959   971   909 
Gain (Loss) on equity securities  (34)  56   14   (27)  (52)
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  493   230   246   227   227 
Gain on sale of loans  24   64   56   69   10 
Revenue from investment services  268   237   206   269   204 
Gross rental income  -   1   -   -   67 
Other income  204   258   262   251   431 
Total noninterest income  1,944   1,914   1,743   1,760   1,796 
                     
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                    
Salaries and employee benefits  6,557   5,996   6,201   6,111   6,333 
Occupancy expense  687   596   627   601   552 
Equipment expense  225   221   203   261   240 
Data processing costs  1,271   1,174   1,214   1,135   1,217 
Ohio state franchise tax  399   390   399   397   397 
Federal deposit insurance expense  267   293   255   256   251 
Professional fees  598   611   539   557   558 
Advertising expense  364   371   283   508   419 
Software amortization expense  90   83   74   21   22 
Core deposit intangible amortization  249   258   257   258   258 
Gross other real estate owned expenses  -   -   -   -   99 
Other expense  1,486   1,810   1,819   1,797   1,619 
Total noninterest expense  12,193   11,803   11,871   11,902   11,965 
                     
Income before income taxes  5,754   5,843   2,711   4,854   4,936 
Income taxes  924   995   371   690   769 
                     
NET INCOME $4,830  $4,848  $2,340  $4,164  $4,167 
                     
PTPP (1) $5,849  $5,666  $4,945  $4,941  $4,800 


(1)  See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
Per common share data                    
Net income per common share - basic $0.60  $0.60  $0.29  $0.52  $0.52 
Net income per common share - diluted $0.60  $0.60  $0.29  $0.52  $0.51 
Dividends declared per share $0.21  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20 
Book value per share (period end) $26.46  $26.08  $26.11  $25.63  $25.48 
Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2) $21.29  $20.88  $20.87  $20.37  $20.18 
Dividends declared $1,697  $1,616  $1,615  $1,613  $1,613 
Dividend yield  3.05%  2.84%  2.76%  3.34%  3.37%
Dividend payout ratio  35.13%  33.33%  69.02%  38.74%  38.71%
Average shares outstanding - basic  8,078,805   8,071,905   8,071,032   8,067,144   8,091,203 
Average shares outstanding - diluted  8,097,545   8,092,357   8,086,872   8,072,499   8,096,317 
Period ending shares outstanding  8,081,193   8,073,708   8,071,032   8,067,144   8,067,144 
                     
Selected ratios                    
Return on average assets (Annualized)  1.04%  1.04%  0.50%  0.91%  0.92%
Return on average equity (Annualized)  9.22%  9.19%  4.45%  8.15%  8.16%
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3)  11.48%  11.50%  5.58%  10.29%  10.30%
Efficiency (4)  65.22%  65.05%  67.93%  67.97%  68.68%
Equity to assets at period end  11.32%  11.36%  11.34%  11.31%  11.32%
Noninterest expense to average assets  0.65%  0.63%  0.66%  0.64%  0.66%


(1)  See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.
(2)  Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding.
(3)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity.
(4)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.
 


  For the Three Months Ended 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
Yields 2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
Interest-earning assets:                    
Loans receivable (1)  6.17%  6.12%  6.19%  6.27%  6.11%
Investment securities (1) (2)  3.69%  3.63%  3.62%  3.59%  3.52%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks  3.57%  4.23%  4.27%  4.59%  4.88%
Total interest-earning assets  5.81%  5.78%  5.84%  5.92%  5.77%
Deposits:                    
Interest-bearing demand deposits  2.13%  2.07%  2.16%  1.93%  1.86%
Money market deposits  3.38%  3.81%  3.93%  3.95%  3.81%
Savings deposits  0.82%  0.75%  0.71%  0.64%  0.58%
Certificates of deposit  3.93%  4.21%  4.49%  4.57%  4.06%
Total interest-bearing deposits  2.82%  3.05%  3.17%  3.15%  2.88%
Non-Deposit Funding:                    
Borrowings  4.58%  4.93%  5.54%  5.60%  5.61%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3.01%  3.21%  3.41%  3.45%  3.23%
Cost of deposits  2.10%  2.24%  2.33%  2.30%  2.08%
Cost of funds  2.30%  2.41%  2.58%  2.61%  2.42%
Net interest margin (3)  3.69%  3.56%  3.46%  3.51%  3.54%


(1)  Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2)  Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3)  Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
Asset quality data 2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                    
Nonperforming assets (1) $29,550  $29,984  $30,078  $15,961  $10,831 
                     
Allowance for credit losses $22,401  $22,447  $22,526  $21,795  $21,069 
Allowance for credit losses/total loans  1.44%  1.48%  1.50%  1.46%  1.41%
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                    
Quarter-to-date $(209) $151  $1,382  $(29) $(68)
Year-to-date  (209)  1,436   1,285   (97)  (68)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:                    
Quarter-to-date  (0.06%)  0.04%  0.36%  (0.01%)  (0.02%)
Year-to-date  (0.06%)  0.10%  0.11%  (0.01%)  (0.02%)
                     
Nonperforming loans/total loans  1.91%  1.97%  2.00%  1.07%  0.73%
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans  75.81%  74.86%  74.89%  136.55%  194.52%
Nonperforming assets/total assets  1.56%  1.62%  1.62%  0.87%  0.60%


(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans.
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended 
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
                     
Stockholders' equity $213,793  $210,562  $210,705  $206,788  $205,575 
Less goodwill and other intangibles  41,717   41,967   42,225   42,482   42,740 
Tangible common equity $172,076  $168,595  $168,480  $164,306  $162,835 
                     
Shares outstanding  8,081,193   8,073,708   8,071,032   8,067,144   8,067,144 
Tangible book value per share $21.29  $20.88  $20.87  $20.37  $20.18 
                     


Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended 
                     
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
                     
Average stockholders' equity $212,465  $209,864  $209,096  $205,379  $205,342 
Less average goodwill and other intangibles  41,839   42,092   42,350   42,607   42,654 
Average tangible common equity $170,626  $167,772  $166,746  $162,772  $162,688 
                     
Net income $4,830  $4,848  $2,340  $4,164  $4,167 
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  11.48%  11.50%  5.58%  10.29%  10.30%
                     


Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended 
                     
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
                     
Net income $4,830  $4,848  $2,340  $4,164  $4,167 
Add income taxes  924   995   371   690   769 
Add provision for (recovery of) credit losses  95   (177)  2,234   87   (136)
PTPP $5,849  $5,666  $4,945  $4,941  $4,800 
                     

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended 
  March 31,  March 31, 
  2025  2024 
  Average      Average  Average      Average 
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable (1) $1,537,337  $23,387   6.17% $1,476,543  $22,395   6.11%
Investment securities (1) (2)  191,996   1,490   3.69%  191,851   1,439   3.56%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)  67,661   596   3.57%  64,139   778   4.88%
Total interest-earning assets  1,796,994   25,473   5.81%  1,732,533   24,612   5.78%
Noninterest-earning assets  84,542           90,151         
Total assets $1,881,536          $1,822,684         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $220,192  $1,154   2.13% $211,009  $978   1.86%
Money market deposits  458,446   3,816   3.38%  298,479   2,827   3.81%
Savings deposits  192,931   388   0.82%  201,080   290   0.58%
Certificates of deposit  261,006   2,527   3.93%  333,871   3,371   4.06%
Short-term borrowings  120,238   1,347   4.54%  144,357   1,993   5.55%
Other borrowings  11,639   143   4.98%  11,840   184   6.25%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,264,452   9,375   3.01%  1,200,636   9,643   3.23%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  390,354           400,209         
Other liabilities  14,265           16,497         
Stockholders' equity  212,465           205,342         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,881,536          $1,822,684         
Net interest income     $16,098          $14,969     
Interest rate spread (4)          2.80%          2.55%
Net interest margin (5)          3.69%          3.54%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities          142.12%          144.30%
                         


(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $272 and  $281 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
 


  For the Three Months Ended 
  March 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
  Average      Average  Average      Average 
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable (1) $1,537,337  $23,387   6.17% $1,517,051  $23,308   6.12%
Investment securities (1) (2)  191,996   1,490   3.69%  191,390   1,489   3.63%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3)  67,661   596   3.57%  60,241   641   4.23%
Total interest-earning assets  1,796,994   25,473   5.81%  1,768,682   25,438   5.78%
Noninterest-earning assets  84,542           88,205         
Total assets $1,881,536          $1,856,887         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $220,192  $1,154   2.13% $216,492  $1,126   2.07%
Money market deposits  458,446   3,816   3.38%  393,298   3,768   3.81%
Savings deposits  192,931   388   0.82%  197,257   373   0.75%
Certificates of deposit  261,006   2,527   3.93%  313,582   3,315   4.21%
Short-term borrowings  120,238   1,347   4.54%  93,200   1,128   4.81%
Other borrowings  11,639   143   4.98%  11,690   173   5.89%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,264,452   9,375   3.01%  1,225,519   9,883   3.21%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  390,354           404,428         
Other liabilities  14,265           17,076         
Stockholders' equity  212,465           209,864         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,881,536          $1,856,887         
Net interest income     $16,098          $15,555     
Interest rate spread (4)          2.80%          2.57%
Net interest margin (5)          3.69%          3.56%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities          142.12%          144.32%


(1)  Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $272 and $280 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

