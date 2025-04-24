Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2025 Three-Month Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

2025 Three-Month Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis):

● Earnings per share increased 17.6% year-over-year to $0.60 per diluted share ● Net interest margin expanded 15 basis points to 3.69% ● Return on average assets (annualized) increased 12 basis points year-over-year to 1.04% ● Asset quality improved from the 2024 fourth quarter with nonperforming assets to total assets decreasing by 6 basis points to 1.56% ● First quarter dividend payment increased 5% to $0.21 per share

“The first quarter of 2025 was a strong period of growth, profitability and value creation for Middlefield,” stated Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Total loans increased by 4% year-over-year to a record $1.55 billion, driven by stable economic trends within our Ohio markets, the strength of our balance sheet, and the continued execution of our strategic initiatives. The 15-basis point expansion in our net interest margin is encouraging, reflecting our disciplined approach to pricing and ongoing efforts to reduce our cost of funds. As a result, net income expanded by 15.9% year-over-year to $4.8 million, delivering a strong return on average assets of 1.04% and supporting a 5.5% increase in tangible book value per share(1), which reached $21.29 as of March 31, 2025.” (1) See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

“During the quarter, we made significant upgrades to our infrastructure to support our multi-year technology road map. Additional investments in our physical footprint and back-office capabilities are planned throughout the year as we continue to strengthen Middlefield’s platform and support our long-term growth. We believe 2025 will be another good year of profitable expansion, reflecting our commitment to disciplined underwriting, community banking values, and ongoing reinvestment in the business,” concluded Mr. Zimmerly.

Income Statement

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased $1.1 million to $16.1 million, compared to $15.0 million for the same period last year. The increase was driven by strong loan growth and the impact of rate cuts on our short-term borrowings. The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was 3.69%, compared to 3.54% last year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, noninterest income increased $148,000 to $1.9 million, compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2024.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $12.2 million, compared to $12.0 million for the same period in 2024.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $4.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $5.8 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.)

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2025, increased 3.9% to $1.89 billion, compared to $1.82 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans at March 31, 2025, were $1.55 billion, compared to $1.49 billion at March 31, 2024. The 4.0% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to higher residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and non-owner occupied loans, partially offset by a reduction in construction and other loans.

The investment securities available-for-sale portfolio was $165.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared with $167.9 million at March 31, 2024.

Total liabilities at March 31, 2025, increased 3.9% to $1.67 billion, compared to $1.61 billion at March 31, 2024. Total deposits at March 31, 2025, were $1.54 billion, compared to $1.45 billion at March 31, 2024. The 6.4% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market and interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by declines in time and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 24.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, compared to 27.0% at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company had brokered deposits of $92.4 million, compared to $90.4 million at March 31, 2024.

Michael C. Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We remain focused on proactively managing our funding sources to support loan growth, while optimizing our cost of funds. At March 31, 2025, we reduced our balance of Federal Home Loan Bank advances by $62.4 million from December 31, 2024, and ended the first quarter with $346.9 million in additional borrowing capacity. The combination of high levels of potentially liquid assets, cash flows from operations, and additional borrowing capacity continues to provide us with excellent liquidity levels to support our long-term growth strategies and our legacy of returning excess capital to shareholders.”

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2025:

Percent of Percent of Weighted Average (Dollar amounts in thousands) Balance CRE Portfolio Loan Portfolio Loan-to-Value Multi-Family $ 88,737 12.9 % 5.7 % 61.3 % Owner Occupied Real Estate and Rental and Leasing 61,835 9.0 % 4.0 % 55.7 % Other Services (except Public Administration) 32,815 4.8 % 2.1 % 54.1 % Manufacturing 18,397 2.7 % 1.2 % 44.7 % Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting 12,628 1.8 % 0.8 % 36.4 % Other 59,737 8.6 % 3.9 % 54.0 % Total Owner Occupied $ 185,412 26.9 % 12.0 % Non-Owner Occupied Real Estate and Rental and Leasing 343,169 49.9 % 22.1 % 55.5 % Accommodation and Food Services 40,039 5.8 % 2.6 % 55.9 % Health Care and Social Assistance 19,328 2.8 % 1.2 % 65.5 % Manufacturing 7,428 1.1 % 0.5 % 49.5 % Other 3,657 0.6 % 0.2 % 85.4 % Total Non-Owner Occupied $ 413,621 60.2 % 26.6 % Total CRE $ 687,770 100.0 % 44.3 %

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends

At March 31, 2025, stockholders' equity was $213.8 million, compared to $205.6 million at March 31, 2024. The 4.0% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily from higher retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025, was $26.46, compared to $25.48 at March 31, 2024.

At March 31, 2025, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $172.1 million, compared to $162.8 million at March 31, 2024. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $21.29 at March 31, 2025, compared to $20.18 at March 31, 2024. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.21 per share, totaling $1.7 million. Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, the Company increased the quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 or 5% from the previous quarter's $0.20 per share cash dividend.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. The Company repurchased 43,858 shares of its common stock, at an average price of $24.00 per share during the same period in 2024.

At March 31, 2025, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.32%, compared to 11.32% at March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

For the 2025 first quarter, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $95,000, compared to a recovery of credit losses of $136,000 for the same period of 2024.

Net recoveries were $209,000, or (0.06%) of average loans, annualized, for the 2025 first quarter, compared to net recoveries of $68,000, or (0.02%) of average loans, annualized, for the same period of 2024.

Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2025, were $29.6 million, compared to $10.8 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets is primarily the result of a $12.4 million loan moved to nonaccrual in the 2024 third quarter. The allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2025, stood at $22.4 million, or 1.44% of total loans, compared to $21.1 million, or 1.41% of total loans at March 31, 2024. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was mainly from changes in projected loss drivers, prepayment assumptions, curtailment expectations over the reasonable and supportable forecast period, and geographic footprint of unemployment data, as well as an overall increase in total loans.

Mr. Ranttila continued, “Asset quality remains stable, with nonperforming assets to total assets of 1.56% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.62% at December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2025, included two relationships that moved into nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2024 and one that moved into nonaccrual status in the third quarter of 2024. We remain well reserved for potential credit losses with an allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.44% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.48% at December 31, 2024, and 1.41% at March 31, 2024. We continue to expect stable economic activity across our Central, Western, and Northeast Ohio markets that will support loan demand and asset quality throughout 2025.”

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.89 billion at March 31, 2025. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank .

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are several important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Balance Sheets (period end) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 56,150 $ 46,037 $ 61,851 $ 50,496 $ 44,816 Federal funds sold 10,720 9,755 12,022 1,762 1,438 Cash and cash equivalents 66,870 55,792 73,873 52,258 46,254 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 165,014 165,802 169,895 166,424 167,890 Other investments 1,021 855 895 881 907 Loans held for sale - - 249 - - Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 185,412 181,447 187,313 182,809 178,543 Non-owner occupied 413,621 412,291 407,159 385,648 398,845 Multifamily 88,737 89,849 94,798 86,951 81,691 Residential real estate 351,274 353,442 345,748 337,121 331,480 Commercial and industrial 235,547 229,034 213,172 234,702 227,433 Home equity lines of credit 147,154 143,379 137,761 131,047 129,287 Construction and other 122,653 103,608 111,550 132,530 135,716 Consumer installment 5,951 6,564 7,030 6,896 7,131 Total loans 1,550,349 1,519,614 1,504,531 1,497,704 1,490,126 Less allowance for credit losses 22,401 22,447 22,526 21,795 21,069 Net loans 1,527,948 1,497,167 1,482,005 1,475,909 1,469,057 Premises and equipment, net 22,339 20,565 20,528 20,744 21,035 Goodwill 36,356 36,356 36,356 36,356 36,356 Core deposit intangibles 5,361 5,611 5,869 6,126 6,384 Bank-owned life insurance 34,866 35,259 35,049 34,802 34,575 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 28,581 35,952 32,916 34,686 34,210 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,888,356 $ 1,853,359 $ 1,857,635 $ 1,828,186 $ 1,816,668





March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 369,492 $ 377,875 $ 390,933 $ 387,024 $ 390,185 Interest-bearing demand 222,953 208,291 218,002 206,542 209,015 Money market 481,664 414,074 376,619 355,630 318,823 Savings 189,943 197,749 199,984 192,472 196,721 Time 275,673 247,704 327,231 327,876 332,165 Total deposits 1,539,725 1,445,693 1,512,769 1,469,544 1,446,909 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 110,000 172,400 106,000 125,000 137,000 Other borrowings 11,609 11,660 11,711 11,762 11,812 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 13,229 13,044 16,450 15,092 15,372 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,674,563 1,642,797 1,646,930 1,621,398 1,611,093 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,960,503 shares issued, 8,081,193 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 162,195 161,999 161,916 161,823 161,823 Additional paid-in capital 515 246 108 - - Retained earnings 112,432 109,299 106,067 105,342 102,791 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,440 ) (20,073 ) (16,477 ) (19,468 ) (18,130 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of March 31, 2025 (40,909 ) (40,909 ) (40,909 ) (40,909 ) (40,909 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 213,793 210,562 210,705 206,788 205,575 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,888,356 $ 1,853,359 $ 1,857,635 $ 1,828,186 $ 1,816,668

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Statements of Income 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 23,387 $ 23,308 $ 23,441 $ 23,422 $ 22,395 Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 291 320 348 386 437 Federal funds sold 155 151 143 122 152 Investment securities: Taxable interest 530 528 528 505 467 Tax-exempt interest 960 961 962 966 972 Dividends on stock 150 170 191 198 189 Total interest and dividend income 25,473 25,438 25,613 25,599 24,612 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 7,885 8,582 8,792 8,423 7,466 Short-term borrowings 1,347 1,128 1,575 1,920 1,993 Other borrowings 143 173 173 173 184 Total interest expense 9,375 9,883 10,540 10,516 9,643 NET INTEREST INCOME 16,098 15,555 15,073 15,083 14,969 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 95 (177 ) 2,234 87 (136 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) CREDIT LOSSES 16,003 15,732 12,839 14,996 15,105 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 989 1,068 959 971 909 Gain (Loss) on equity securities (34 ) 56 14 (27 ) (52 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 493 230 246 227 227 Gain on sale of loans 24 64 56 69 10 Revenue from investment services 268 237 206 269 204 Gross rental income - 1 - - 67 Other income 204 258 262 251 431 Total noninterest income 1,944 1,914 1,743 1,760 1,796 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 6,557 5,996 6,201 6,111 6,333 Occupancy expense 687 596 627 601 552 Equipment expense 225 221 203 261 240 Data processing costs 1,271 1,174 1,214 1,135 1,217 Ohio state franchise tax 399 390 399 397 397 Federal deposit insurance expense 267 293 255 256 251 Professional fees 598 611 539 557 558 Advertising expense 364 371 283 508 419 Software amortization expense 90 83 74 21 22 Core deposit intangible amortization 249 258 257 258 258 Gross other real estate owned expenses - - - - 99 Other expense 1,486 1,810 1,819 1,797 1,619 Total noninterest expense 12,193 11,803 11,871 11,902 11,965 Income before income taxes 5,754 5,843 2,711 4,854 4,936 Income taxes 924 995 371 690 769 NET INCOME $ 4,830 $ 4,848 $ 2,340 $ 4,164 $ 4,167 PTPP (1) $ 5,849 $ 5,666 $ 4,945 $ 4,941 $ 4,800





(1) See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.29 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.29 $ 0.52 $ 0.51 Dividends declared per share $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Book value per share (period end) $ 26.46 $ 26.08 $ 26.11 $ 25.63 $ 25.48 Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2) $ 21.29 $ 20.88 $ 20.87 $ 20.37 $ 20.18 Dividends declared $ 1,697 $ 1,616 $ 1,615 $ 1,613 $ 1,613 Dividend yield 3.05 % 2.84 % 2.76 % 3.34 % 3.37 % Dividend payout ratio 35.13 % 33.33 % 69.02 % 38.74 % 38.71 % Average shares outstanding - basic 8,078,805 8,071,905 8,071,032 8,067,144 8,091,203 Average shares outstanding - diluted 8,097,545 8,092,357 8,086,872 8,072,499 8,096,317 Period ending shares outstanding 8,081,193 8,073,708 8,071,032 8,067,144 8,067,144 Selected ratios Return on average assets (Annualized) 1.04 % 1.04 % 0.50 % 0.91 % 0.92 % Return on average equity (Annualized) 9.22 % 9.19 % 4.45 % 8.15 % 8.16 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3) 11.48 % 11.50 % 5.58 % 10.29 % 10.30 % Efficiency (4) 65.22 % 65.05 % 67.93 % 67.97 % 68.68 % Equity to assets at period end 11.32 % 11.36 % 11.34 % 11.31 % 11.32 % Noninterest expense to average assets 0.65 % 0.63 % 0.66 % 0.64 % 0.66 %





(1) See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding. (3) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity. (4) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.





For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Yields 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) 6.17 % 6.12 % 6.19 % 6.27 % 6.11 % Investment securities (1) (2) 3.69 % 3.63 % 3.62 % 3.59 % 3.52 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks 3.57 % 4.23 % 4.27 % 4.59 % 4.88 % Total interest-earning assets 5.81 % 5.78 % 5.84 % 5.92 % 5.77 % Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 2.13 % 2.07 % 2.16 % 1.93 % 1.86 % Money market deposits 3.38 % 3.81 % 3.93 % 3.95 % 3.81 % Savings deposits 0.82 % 0.75 % 0.71 % 0.64 % 0.58 % Certificates of deposit 3.93 % 4.21 % 4.49 % 4.57 % 4.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.82 % 3.05 % 3.17 % 3.15 % 2.88 % Non-Deposit Funding: Borrowings 4.58 % 4.93 % 5.54 % 5.60 % 5.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.01 % 3.21 % 3.41 % 3.45 % 3.23 % Cost of deposits 2.10 % 2.24 % 2.33 % 2.30 % 2.08 % Cost of funds 2.30 % 2.41 % 2.58 % 2.61 % 2.42 % Net interest margin (3) 3.69 % 3.56 % 3.46 % 3.51 % 3.54 %





(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Asset quality data 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) Nonperforming assets (1) $ 29,550 $ 29,984 $ 30,078 $ 15,961 $ 10,831 Allowance for credit losses $ 22,401 $ 22,447 $ 22,526 $ 21,795 $ 21,069 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.44 % 1.48 % 1.50 % 1.46 % 1.41 % Net charge-offs (recoveries): Quarter-to-date $ (209 ) $ 151 $ 1,382 $ (29 ) $ (68 ) Year-to-date (209 ) 1,436 1,285 (97 ) (68 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date (0.06 %) 0.04 % 0.36 % (0.01 %) (0.02 %) Year-to-date (0.06 %) 0.10 % 0.11 % (0.01 %) (0.02 %) Nonperforming loans/total loans 1.91 % 1.97 % 2.00 % 1.07 % 0.73 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 75.81 % 74.86 % 74.89 % 136.55 % 194.52 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 1.56 % 1.62 % 1.62 % 0.87 % 0.60 %





(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Stockholders' equity $ 213,793 $ 210,562 $ 210,705 $ 206,788 $ 205,575 Less goodwill and other intangibles 41,717 41,967 42,225 42,482 42,740 Tangible common equity $ 172,076 $ 168,595 $ 168,480 $ 164,306 $ 162,835 Shares outstanding 8,081,193 8,073,708 8,071,032 8,067,144 8,067,144 Tangible book value per share $ 21.29 $ 20.88 $ 20.87 $ 20.37 $ 20.18





Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Average stockholders' equity $ 212,465 $ 209,864 $ 209,096 $ 205,379 $ 205,342 Less average goodwill and other intangibles 41,839 42,092 42,350 42,607 42,654 Average tangible common equity $ 170,626 $ 167,772 $ 166,746 $ 162,772 $ 162,688 Net income $ 4,830 $ 4,848 $ 2,340 $ 4,164 $ 4,167 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 11.48 % 11.50 % 5.58 % 10.29 % 10.30 %





Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Net income $ 4,830 $ 4,848 $ 2,340 $ 4,164 $ 4,167 Add income taxes 924 995 371 690 769 Add provision for (recovery of) credit losses 95 (177 ) 2,234 87 (136 ) PTPP $ 5,849 $ 5,666 $ 4,945 $ 4,941 $ 4,800

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Average Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,537,337 $ 23,387 6.17 % $ 1,476,543 $ 22,395 6.11 % Investment securities (1) (2) 191,996 1,490 3.69 % 191,851 1,439 3.56 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3) 67,661 596 3.57 % 64,139 778 4.88 % Total interest-earning assets 1,796,994 25,473 5.81 % 1,732,533 24,612 5.78 % Noninterest-earning assets 84,542 90,151 Total assets $ 1,881,536 $ 1,822,684 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 220,192 $ 1,154 2.13 % $ 211,009 $ 978 1.86 % Money market deposits 458,446 3,816 3.38 % 298,479 2,827 3.81 % Savings deposits 192,931 388 0.82 % 201,080 290 0.58 % Certificates of deposit 261,006 2,527 3.93 % 333,871 3,371 4.06 % Short-term borrowings 120,238 1,347 4.54 % 144,357 1,993 5.55 % Other borrowings 11,639 143 4.98 % 11,840 184 6.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,264,452 9,375 3.01 % 1,200,636 9,643 3.23 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 390,354 400,209 Other liabilities 14,265 16,497 Stockholders' equity 212,465 205,342 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,881,536 $ 1,822,684 Net interest income $ 16,098 $ 14,969 Interest rate spread (4) 2.80 % 2.55 % Net interest margin (5) 3.69 % 3.54 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 142.12 % 144.30 %





(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $272 and $281 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,537,337 $ 23,387 6.17 % $ 1,517,051 $ 23,308 6.12 % Investment securities (1) (2) 191,996 1,490 3.69 % 191,390 1,489 3.63 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3) 67,661 596 3.57 % 60,241 641 4.23 % Total interest-earning assets 1,796,994 25,473 5.81 % 1,768,682 25,438 5.78 % Noninterest-earning assets 84,542 88,205 Total assets $ 1,881,536 $ 1,856,887 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 220,192 $ 1,154 2.13 % $ 216,492 $ 1,126 2.07 % Money market deposits 458,446 3,816 3.38 % 393,298 3,768 3.81 % Savings deposits 192,931 388 0.82 % 197,257 373 0.75 % Certificates of deposit 261,006 2,527 3.93 % 313,582 3,315 4.21 % Short-term borrowings 120,238 1,347 4.54 % 93,200 1,128 4.81 % Other borrowings 11,639 143 4.98 % 11,690 173 5.89 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,264,452 9,375 3.01 % 1,225,519 9,883 3.21 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 390,354 404,428 Other liabilities 14,265 17,076 Stockholders' equity 212,465 209,864 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,881,536 $ 1,856,887 Net interest income $ 16,098 $ 15,555 Interest rate spread (4) 2.80 % 2.57 % Net interest margin (5) 3.69 % 3.56 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 142.12 % 144.32 %



