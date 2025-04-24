WillScot Announces Investor Conference Schedule for May 2025

PHOENIX, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation (“WillScot” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in the upcoming month:

Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

Date: May 6, 2025

Location: London, United Kingdom

Oppenheimer 20th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

Date: May 7, 2025

Location: Virtual

Bank of America Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference

Date: May 14, 2025

Location: New York, New York

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms.

About WillScot

Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC,” WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company’s comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot’s business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:

Charlie Wohlhuter

Investors@willscot.com

Media inquiries:

Juliana Welling

Juliana.Welling@willscot.com