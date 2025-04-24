Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 1st Quarter 2025 Results

ITHACA, Mich., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) reported net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $1,429,000 or $0.36 per share compared to first quarter 2024 net income of $1,161,000 or $0.29 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 11.31% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 9.95% for the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $348,000 or 7.7% compared to the respective 2024 period. Interest income decreased by $140,000, mainly due to a decrease in loan balances. Interest expense decreased by $488,000, as deposit rates were reduced following the federal funds rate cuts during the second half of 2024. Non-interest income decreased by $67,000 or 12.5%, primarily due to lower interchange income and other miscellaneous income. Operating expenses decreased by $19,000 or 0.5%.

Total assets were $571 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $592 million as of March 31, 2024. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt totaling $13 million, along with a 2.5% decrease in deposit balances. While total loans decreased by $24 million or 5.7% due to the high interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.32%. Additionally, CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited): Quarter Ended Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024 Return on Equity (ROE) 11.31 % 9.95 % Return on Assets (ROA) 1.03 % 0.79 % Net Interest Margin 3.68 % 3.25 % Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024 Non-Performing Assets Ratio 0.32 % 0.20 % Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1) 10.45 % 9.70 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1) 17.18 % 15.81 % Book Value Per Share $ 13.14 $ 11.89 Market Value Per Share $ 10.50 $ 9.15 (1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited): Quarter Ended Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024 Interest Income $ 6,475,293 $ 6,615,474 Interest Expense 1,635,230 2,123,427 Net Interest Income 4,840,063 4,492,047 Provision for credit losses - 40,000 Non-interest income 469,946 537,092 Operating Expenses 3,576,253 3,595,018 Income before taxes 1,733,756 1,394,121 Income tax expense 304,475 232,990 Net Income $ 1,429,281 $ 1,161,131 Net Income per share – diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.29 Dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited): Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,760,176 $ 59,248,093 Time deposits with other banks 1,743,000 1,992,000 Securities 83,490,143 84,835,301 Loans 390,575,608 414,380,652 Allowance for credit losses (3,482,427 ) (3,609,455 ) Loans, net 387,093,181 410,771,197 Premises and equipment, net 9,901,597 9,655,198 Other assets 24,663,342 25,205,622 Total Assets $ 570,651,439 $ 591,707,411 Liabilities Deposits $ 503,862,856 $ 516,760,150 FHLB borrowings 4,000,000 14,000,000 Trust preferred 7,310,000 10,310,000 Other liabilities 3,363,007 3,490,066 Total Liabilities 518,535,863 544,560,216 Equity Total Equity 52,115,576 47,147,195 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 570,651,439 $ 591,707,411