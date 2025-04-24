Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 1st Quarter 2025 Results

ITHACA, Mich., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) reported net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $1,429,000 or $0.36 per share compared to first quarter 2024 net income of $1,161,000 or $0.29 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 11.31% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 9.95% for the first quarter of 2024.
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $348,000 or 7.7% compared to the respective 2024 period. Interest income decreased by $140,000, mainly due to a decrease in loan balances. Interest expense decreased by $488,000, as deposit rates were reduced following the federal funds rate cuts during the second half of 2024. Non-interest income decreased by $67,000 or 12.5%, primarily due to lower interchange income and other miscellaneous income. Operating expenses decreased by $19,000 or 0.5%.
Total assets were $571 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $592 million as of March 31, 2024. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt totaling $13 million, along with a 2.5% decrease in deposit balances. While total loans decreased by $24 million or 5.7% due to the high interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.32%. Additionally, CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.
Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.
|Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended
|Mar 31, 2025
|Mar 31, 2024
|Return on Equity (ROE)
|11.31
|%
|9.95
|%
|Return on Assets (ROA)
|1.03
|%
|0.79
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.68
|%
|3.25
|%
|Mar 31, 2025
|Mar 31, 2024
|Non-Performing Assets Ratio
|0.32
|%
|0.20
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1)
|10.45
|%
|9.70
|%
|Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1)
|17.18
|%
|15.81
|%
|Book Value Per Share
|$
|13.14
|$
|11.89
|Market Value Per Share
|$
|10.50
|$
|9.15
|(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank
|Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended
|Mar 31, 2025
|Mar 31, 2024
|Interest Income
|$
|6,475,293
|$
|6,615,474
|Interest Expense
|1,635,230
|2,123,427
|Net Interest Income
|4,840,063
|4,492,047
|Provision for credit losses
|-
|40,000
|Non-interest income
|469,946
|537,092
|Operating Expenses
|3,576,253
|3,595,018
|Income before taxes
|1,733,756
|1,394,121
|Income tax expense
|304,475
|232,990
|Net Income
|$
|1,429,281
|$
|1,161,131
|Net Income per share – diluted
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.29
|Dividends declared
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
|Mar 31, 2025
|Mar 31, 2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|63,760,176
|$
|59,248,093
|Time deposits with other banks
|1,743,000
|1,992,000
|Securities
|83,490,143
|84,835,301
|Loans
|390,575,608
|414,380,652
|Allowance for credit losses
|(3,482,427
|)
|(3,609,455
|)
|Loans, net
|387,093,181
|410,771,197
|Premises and equipment, net
|9,901,597
|9,655,198
|Other assets
|24,663,342
|25,205,622
|Total Assets
|$
|570,651,439
|$
|591,707,411
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|503,862,856
|$
|516,760,150
|FHLB borrowings
|4,000,000
|14,000,000
|Trust preferred
|7,310,000
|10,310,000
|Other liabilities
|3,363,007
|3,490,066
|Total Liabilities
|518,535,863
|544,560,216
|Equity
|Total Equity
|52,115,576
|47,147,195
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|570,651,439
|$
|591,707,411
Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562