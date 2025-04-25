Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)

Date: 25 April 2025

Name of applicant: PayPoint plc

Name of scheme: a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan



b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan



c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan



d. PayPoint Executive Share Plan (previously named PayPoint Restricted Share Plan)

Period of return: From: 26 October 2024 To: 25 April 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 357,246 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 223,825 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 169,993 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Nil Nil Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G) 14,431 ordinary shares of 1/3p each Nil Nil 6,594 ordinary shares of 1/3p each