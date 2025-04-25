Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 17 April 2025 to 23 April 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 17 April 2025 to 23 April 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 953 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 17 April 2025 to 23 April 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
17 April 2025Euronext Brussels9 35432.2732.4532.10301 854
 MTF CBOE3 59932.2632.4532.10116 104
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
18 April 2025Euronext Brussels     
 MTF CBOE     
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
21 April 2025Euronext Brussels     
 MTF CBOE     
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
22 April 2025Euronext Brussels10 00031.6732.3531.05316 700
 MTF CBOE4 00031.6632.2031.20126 640
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
23 April 2025Euronext Brussels10 06732.9133.6032.00331 305
 MTF CBOE3 93332.9033.3532.00129 396
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
Total 40 95332.2833.6031.051 321 999

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 801 shares during the period from 17 April 2025 to 23 April 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 401 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 April 2025 to 23 April 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
17 April 20251 00032.2632.4032.1532 260
18 April 202500.000.000.000
21 April 202500.000.000.000
22 April 20251 80031.7032.3031.0057 060
23 April 2025132.0032.0032.0032
Total2 801   89 352


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
17 April 202500.000.000.000
18 April 202500.000.000.000
21 April 202500.000.000.000
22 April 202500.000.000.000
23 April 20252 40132.6333.6032.0078 345
Total2 401   78 345

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 467 shares.

On 23 April 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 086 513 own shares, or 5.69% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

