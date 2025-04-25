Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 17 April 2025 to 23 April 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 17 April 2025 to 23 April 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 953 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 17 April 2025 to 23 April 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|17 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 354
|32.27
|32.45
|32.10
|301 854
|MTF CBOE
|3 599
|32.26
|32.45
|32.10
|116 104
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|18 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|21 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|22 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|31.67
|32.35
|31.05
|316 700
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|31.66
|32.20
|31.20
|126 640
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|23 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 067
|32.91
|33.60
|32.00
|331 305
|MTF CBOE
|3 933
|32.90
|33.35
|32.00
|129 396
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total
|40 953
|32.28
|33.60
|31.05
|1 321 999
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 801 shares during the period from 17 April 2025 to 23 April 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 401 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 April 2025 to 23 April 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|17 April 2025
|1 000
|32.26
|32.40
|32.15
|32 260
|18 April 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|21 April 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|22 April 2025
|1 800
|31.70
|32.30
|31.00
|57 060
|23 April 2025
|1
|32.00
|32.00
|32.00
|32
|Total
|2 801
|89 352
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|17 April 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|18 April 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|21 April 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|22 April 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|23 April 2025
|2 401
|32.63
|33.60
|32.00
|78 345
|Total
|2 401
|78 345
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 36 467 shares.
On 23 April 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 086 513 own shares, or 5.69% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment