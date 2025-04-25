RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-04-25
Loan1060
Coupon0.750 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1500 +/- 1500
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,500
Volume sold, SEK mln1,450
Number of bids16
Number of accepted bids9
Average yield1.874 %
Lowest yield1.864 %
Highest accepted yield1.877 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2025-04-25
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1200 +/- 1200
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,750
Volume sold, SEK mln1,250
Number of bids12
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield2.077 %
Lowest yield2.075 %
Highest accepted yield2.077 %
% accepted at highest yield       83.33



 


