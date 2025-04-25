RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-04-25
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.750 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1500 +/- 1500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,500
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,450
|Number of bids
|16
|Number of accepted bids
|9
|Average yield
|1.874 %
|Lowest yield
|1.864 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.877 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2025-04-25
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1200 +/- 1200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,750
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,250
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|2.077 %
|Lowest yield
|2.075 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.077 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|83.33