BingEx Limited Files Its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingEx Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FLX), a leading on-demand dedicated courier service provider in China (branded as “FlashEx”), today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 25, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report in electronic format can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ishansong.com as well as on the SEC’s website.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report, containing audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Investor Relations Department, BingEx Limited, Building 6, Zhongguancun Dongsheng International Science Park, No.1 Yongtaizhuang North Road, Haidian District, Beijing, 100080, People's Republic of China.

