W&T Offshore Announces Timing of First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (the “Company”) today announced the timing of its first quarter 2025 earnings release and conference call.

The Company said it will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings release on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, after the close of trading on the NYSE and host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.)

Interested parties may participate by dialing (844) 739-3797. International parties may dial (412) 317-5713. Participants should request to be joined to the “W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast and available on W&T Offshore’s website at www.wtoffshore.com under “Investors.” An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of America and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had working interests in 52 fields in federal and state waters (which include 45 fields in federal waters and seven in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 646,200 gross acres (502,300 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 493,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 147,700 gross acres in the deepwater and 5,500 gross acres in Alabama state waters. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACTS:



Al Petrie

Investor Relations Coordinator

investorrelations@wtoffshore.com

713-297-8024

Sameer Parasnis

Executive VP and CFO

sparasnis@wtoffshore.com

713-513-8654