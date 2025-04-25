Shareholders IMCD N.V. adopt all resolutions at AGM

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (25 April 2025) – IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, announces that all resolutions proposed to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) held today were adopted.

The resolutions included the adoption of the financial statements for the year 2024 and the proposal of a cash dividend of EUR 2.15 per share.

The dividend calendar is as follows:

29 April 2025 Ex-dividend date

30 April 2025 Dividend record date

6 May 2025 Dividend payment date





The 2024 Remuneration Report received support from shareholders with 97.78% of votes casted in favor of the report.

Further details of the AGM, including all voting results, are available in the Investors Relations’ section of the Company’s website here.

- xxx-

About IMCD

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.

In 2024, with over 5,100 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,728 million. IMCD N.V.’s shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.

For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com

Media contact

Muriel Werlé

Corporate Communications Director

+31 10 290 86 14

mediarelations@imcdgroup.com

Investor relations contact

Tosca Holtland

Head of Investor Relations

+31 10 290 86 53

ir@imcdgroup.com

Attachment