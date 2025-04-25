Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $5.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $2.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and net income available to common stockholders of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Total net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $6.0 million. The Company paid dividends of $0.3 million on its preferred stock during the three months ended March 31, 2025.
  • Included in the $5.7 million of net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2025 results is $44.0 million in interest and dividend income, $2.4 million in non-interest income and $0.3 million in benefit for credit losses, offset by $21.8 million in interest expense, $16.9 million in non-interest expense, $2.0 million in provision for income taxes and $0.3 million in dividends on preferred shares.
  • Net interest income of $22.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 increased $1.5 million, or 7.11%, from the prior quarter and increased $3.4 million, or 17.96%, from the same quarter last year. 
  • Net interest margin was 2.98% for the first quarter of 2025, versus 2.80% for the prior quarter and 2.71% for the same quarter last year.
  • Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $2.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 13.54%, from $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $0.7 million, or 39.48%, from $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
  • Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $16.9 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 3.30%, from $17.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.61%, compared to $16.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
  • Cash and equivalents were $129.9 million as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $9.9 million, or 7.11%, from $139.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
  • Securities totaled $461.6 million as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $11.3 million, or 2.39%, from $472.9 million as of December 31, 2024 primarily due to regular principal payments and the call of one available-for-sale security in the amount of $1.0 million.
  • Net loans receivable were $2.37 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $84.3 million, or 3.69%, from $2.29 billion as of December 31, 2024.
  • Deposits were $2.00 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $120.1 million, or 6.37%, from $1.88 billion as of December 31, 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s President and CEO, stated “We continued executing well our strategy of focusing on net interest margin, operating expenses and fee income, which translated into several positive trends this quarter. Our net interest margin this quarter increased by 18 basis points, reflecting both our high-yielding construction loans and our decreasing borrowing costs. In fact, our loan yields rose by 9 basis points while our cost of funds decreased by 10 basis points. Our operating expenses have decreased quarter over quarter, and our non-interest income compares favorably to prior periods. All-in-all, a very good quarter in these turbulent and uncertain times."

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added “Most of our high-yielding construction lending has an additional benefit – it qualifies as Deep Impact lending under the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Capital Investment Program and serves to lower the dividends payable on our preferred stock to the U.S. Treasury. Importantly, our construction initiatives also reflect our conservative underwriting, high developer equity requirements and short duration. Of our 64 on-going projects, more than 43 percent already have at least a temporary certificate of occupancy and 80 percent are at least halfway through construction.” 

The table below indicate the Key Metrics at or for the three months ended:

  At or for the Three Months Ended 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
Performance Ratios:               
Return on average assets(1)  0.77%  0.38%  0.33%  0.45%  0.33%
Return on common equity(1)  7.97%  3.76%  3.06%  4.60%  3.61%
Net interest margin(1) (2)  2.98%  2.80%  2.65%  2.62%  2.71%
Non-interest expense to average assets(1)  2.19%  2.25%  2.19%  2.28%  2.35%
Efficiency ratio(3)  68.70%  75.63%  80.87%  80.09%  82.56%
Capital Ratios:               
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group)  22.84%  22.98%  22.87%  23.86%  24.47%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group)  12.51%  12.44%  12.28%  12.71%  12.98%
Tier 1 capital to total assets (Ponce Financial Group)  16.84%  17.70%  17.81%  17.88%  17.59%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)  21.38%  21.47%  21.61%  22.47%  22.79%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)  20.35%  20.40%  20.45%  21.24%  21.54%
Tier 1 capital to total assets (Bank only)  15.61%  15.81%  16.19%  16.70%  16.26%
Asset Quality Ratios:               
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans  0.96%  0.97%  1.09%  1.18%  1.23%
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans  84.15%  82.29%  139.52%  130.28%  140.90%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans(1)  (0.04%)  (0.45%)  (0.17%)  (0.10%)  (0.25%)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets  0.88%  0.90%  0.57%  0.65%  0.62%
Other:               
Number of offices  18   19   19   18   18 
Number of full-time equivalent employees  211   218   228   227   233 
                

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Summary of Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $6.0 million compared to net income of $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and net income of $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The $3.0 million increase of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 was attributed mainly to increases of $1.5 million in net interest income, an increase of $1.2 million in benefit for credit losses, a decrease of $0.6 million in non-interest expense and an increase of $0.3 million in non-interest income; partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in provision for income taxes.

The $3.5 million increase of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was largely due to increases of $3.4 million in net interest income, $0.7 million in non-interest income and $0.3 million in benefit for credit losses, partially offset by increases of $0.7 million in provision for income taxes and $0.1 million in non-interest expense

Net Interest Income and Net Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, increased $1.5 million, or 7.11%, to $22.2 million compared to $20.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and increased $3.4 million, or 17.96%, compared to $18.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The $1.5 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was attributable to an increase of $1.1 million in total interest and dividend income and a decrease of $0.4 million in total interest expense.

The $3.4 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended March 31, 2024 was attributable to an increase of $4.3 million in total interest and dividend income, offset by an increase of $0.9 million in total interest expense.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, benefit for credit losses amounted to $0.3 million, compared to $0.9 million in provision for credit losses for the prior quarter and a credit loss benefit on loans of less than $0.1 million during the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin was 2.98% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 2.80% for the prior quarter, an increase of 18bps and 2.71% for the same period last year, an increase of 27bps.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $2.4 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 13.54%, compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and an increase of $0.7 million, or 39.48%, compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The $0.3 million increase in non-interest income from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was largely attributable to increases of $0.4 million in late and prepayment charges and $0.3 million in income on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by decreases of $0.2 million in other non-interest income and $0.1 million in income on sale of mortgage loans.

The $0.7 million increase in non-interest income from the three months ended March 31, 2024 was largely attributable to increases of $0.4 million in income on sale of SBA loans and $0.3 million in late and prepayment charges, partially offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in income on the sale of mortgage loans.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $16.9 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 3.30%, compared to $17.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.61%, compared to $16.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The $0.6 million decrease in non-interest expense from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was mainly attributable to decreases of $0.3 million in professional fees, $0.2 million in marketing and promotional expenses, $0.2 million in direct loan expenses, $0.1 million in office supplies, telephone and postage, partially offset by an increase of $0.1 million in compensation and benefits.

The $0.1 million increase in non-interest expense from the three months ended March 31, 2024 was mainly attributable to increases of $0.5 million in other operating expense and $0.2 million in occupancy and equipment, partially offset by decreases of $0.4 million in professional fees and $0.3 million in direct loan expenses.

Credit Quality:

Non-performing loans were $32.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $32.1 million at December 31, 2024 and $22.4 million at March 31, 2024.

During the three months ended March 31, 2025, a credit loss benefit of $0.3 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $0.7 million charged on the funded portion and a benefit of $1.0 million on the unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, a credit loss provision of $0.9 million on loans were recorded, consisting of $1.1 million charged on the funded portion and a benefit of $0.2 million on unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, a credit loss benefit of $0.1 million on loans were recorded, consisting of $0.3 million benefit on the funded portion and a $0.2 million charged on the on unfunded portion on loans.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $49.9 million, or 1.64%, to $3.09 billion as of March 31, 2025 from $3.04 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $84.3 million in net loans receivable, $1.2 million in accrued interest receivable and $0.4 million in right of use assets, partially offset by decreases of $9.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $9.9 million in held-to-maturity securities, $8.4 million in other assets, $3.4 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, $2.2 million in mortgage loans held for sale and $1.4 million in available-for-sale securities.

Total liabilities increased $41.5 million, or 1.64%, to $2.58 billion as of March 31, 2025 from $2.53 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to an increase of $120.1 million in deposits, $2.6 million in advance payments by borrowers for taxes, $0.9 million in accrued interest payable, $0.4 million in operating lease liabilities, partially offset by decreases of $75.0 million in borrowings and $7.5 million in other liabilities.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $8.4 million, or 1.66%, to $513.9 million as of March 31, 2025, from $505.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The $8.4 million increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $6.0 million in net income, $1.8 million in other comprehensive income, $0.5 million impact to additional paid in capital as a result of share-based compensation and $0.4 million from release of ESOP shares, offset by $0.3 million in dividends on preferred shares.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, and their related impacts on the economy; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

  As of 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
ASSETS               
Cash and due from banks:               
Cash $32,113  $35,478  $32,061  $23,128  $29,972 
Interest-bearing deposits  97,780   104,361   123,751   80,038   104,752 
Total cash and cash equivalents  129,893   139,839   155,812   103,166   134,724 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  103,570   104,970   111,005   113,125   116,044 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  358,024   367,938   403,736   442,113   452,955 
Placement with banks  249   249   249   249   249 
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value  8,567   10,736   9,566   37,764   7,860 
Loans receivable, net  2,370,931   2,286,599   2,180,331   2,022,173   1,981,428 
Accrued interest receivable  19,008   17,771   16,890   17,441   18,063 
Premises and equipment, net  16,417   16,794   16,843   16,976   17,396 
Right of use assets  29,496   29,093   29,785   30,349   31,021 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost  25,807   29,182   28,515   23,972   23,892 
Deferred tax assets  11,629   12,074   11,845   13,172   13,919 
Other assets  16,245   24,693   51,392   21,507   21,151 
Total assets $3,089,836  $3,039,938  $3,015,969  $2,842,007  $2,818,702 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY               
Liabilities:               
Deposits $2,004,947  $1,884,864  $1,870,323  $1,606,097  $1,585,784 
Operating lease liabilities  31,126   30,696   31,343   31,861   32,486 
Accrued interest payable  4,628   3,712   2,918   6,820   4,218 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance  12,901   10,349   13,733   10,838   13,245 
Borrowings  521,100   596,100   580,421   680,421   680,421 
Other liabilities  1,248   8,717   12,642   8,313   8,866 
Total liabilities  2,575,950   2,534,438   2,511,380   2,344,350   2,325,020 
Commitments and contingencies               
Stockholders' Equity:               
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized  225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000 
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized  249   249   249   249   249 
Treasury stock, at cost  (7,641)  (7,707)  (9,445)  (9,519)  (9,702)
Additional paid-in-capital  207,888   207,319   208,478   207,934   207,584 
Retained earnings  113,432   107,754   105,103   102,951   99,834 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (13,515)  (15,297)  (12,686)  (16,557)  (16,590)
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP  (11,527)  (11,818)  (12,110)  (12,401)  (12,693)
Total stockholders' equity  513,886   505,500   504,589   497,657   493,682 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,089,836  $3,039,938  $3,015,969  $2,842,007  $2,818,702 
                     

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
Interest and dividend income:               
Interest on loans receivable $37,136  $35,622  $32,945  $31,281  $30,664 
Interest on deposits due from banks  1,668   1,783   2,430   1,542   2,911 
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock  5,193   5,481   5,918   5,969   6,091 
Total interest and dividend income  43,997   42,886   41,293   38,792   39,666 
Interest expense:               
Interest on certificates of deposit  7,754   8,104   6,926   6,358   6,380 
Interest on other deposits  8,554   8,476   8,519   7,389   6,540 
Interest on borrowings  5,486   5,576   6,825   7,141   7,923 
Total interest expense  21,794   22,156   22,270   20,888   20,843 
Net interest income  22,203   20,730   19,023   17,904   18,823 
(Benefit) provision for credit losses(1)  (285)  897   537   (867)  (16)
Net interest income after (benefit) provision for credit losses  22,488   19,833   18,486   18,771   18,839 
Non-interest income:               
Service charges and fees  525   500   508   492   473 
Brokerage commissions  4   44      9   8 
Late and prepayment charges  697   318   77   426   359 
Income on sale of mortgage loans  148   254   218   274   302 
Income on sale of SBA loans  404   148          
Other  603   833   348   1,057   565 
Total non-interest income  2,381   2,097   1,151   2,258   1,707 
Non-interest expense:               
Compensation and benefits  7,780   7,668   7,674   7,724   7,844 
Occupancy and equipment  3,913   3,863   3,786   3,564   3,667 
Data processing expenses  1,152   1,143   1,099   1,013   1,127 
Direct loan expenses  388   617   573   633   732 
Insurance and surety bond premiums  315   293   292   263   253 
Office supplies, telephone and postage  170   294   222   233   249 
Professional fees  1,364   1,703   1,351   1,369   1,723 
Microloans recoveries     (29)  (54)  (65)  (53)
Marketing and promotional expenses  83   289   180   145   100 
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment(2)  461   418   392   428   389 
Other operating expenses(2)  1,262   1,206   1,051   1,333   755 
Total non-interest expense(1)  16,888   17,465   16,566   16,640   16,786 
Income before income taxes  7,981   4,465   3,071   4,389   3,760 
Provision for income taxes  2,022   1,532   638   1,197   1,346 
Net income $5,959  $2,933  $2,433  $3,192  $2,414 
Dividends on preferred shares  281   282   281   75    
Net income available to common stockholders $5,678  $2,651  $2,152  $3,117  $2,414 
Earnings per common share:               
Basic $0.25  $0.12  $0.10  $0.14  $0.11 
Diluted $0.25  $0.12  $0.10  $0.14  $0.11 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:               
Basic  22,662,916   22,528,160   22,446,009   22,409,803   22,353,492 
Diluted  22,876,740   22,807,644   22,612,028   22,419,309   22,366,728 
                     

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, (benefit) provision for contingencies in the amounts of ($0.2 million), ($0.3 million), ($0.5 million) and $0.2 million were reclassified from total non-interest expense to (benefit) provision for credit losses.

(2) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, $0.3 million of federal deposit insurance was reclassified from other operating expenses to federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments and $0.1 million of directors' fees were reclassified from federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments to other operating expenses for each periods.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  For the Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2025  2024  Variance $  Variance % 
Interest and dividend income:            
Interest on loans receivable $37,136  $30,664  $6,472   21.11%
Interest on deposits due from banks  1,668   2,911   (1,243)  (42.70%)
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock  5,193   6,091   (898)  (14.74%)
Total interest and dividend income  43,997   39,666   4,331   10.92%
Interest expense:            
Interest on certificates of deposit  7,754   6,380   1,374   21.54%
Interest on other deposits  8,554   6,540   2,014   30.80%
Interest on borrowings  5,486   7,923   (2,437)  (30.76%)
Total interest expense  21,794   20,843   951   4.56%
Net interest income  22,203   18,823   3,380   17.96%
Benefit for credit losses (1)  (285)  (16)  (269)  1,681.25%
Net interest income after benefit for credit losses  22,488   18,839   3,649   19.37%
Non-interest income:            
Service charges and fees  525   473   52   10.99%
Brokerage commissions  4   8   (4)  (50.00%)
Late and prepayment charges  697   359   338   94.15%
Income on sale of mortgage loans  148   302   (154)  (50.99%)
Income on sale of SBA loans  404      404   %
Other  603   565   38   6.73%
Total non-interest income  2,381   1,707   674   39.48%
Non-interest expense:            
Compensation and benefits  7,780   7,844   (64)  (0.82%)
Occupancy and equipment  3,913   3,667   246   6.71%
Data processing expenses  1,152   1,127   25   2.22%
Direct loan expenses  388   732   (344)  (46.99%)
Insurance and surety bond premiums  315   253   62   24.51%
Office supplies, telephone and postage  170   249   (79)  (31.73%)
Professional fees  1,364   1,723   (359)  (20.84%)
Microloans recoveries     (53)  53   (100.00%)
Marketing and promotional expenses  83   100   (17)  (17.00%)
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments (2)  461   389   72   18.51%
Other operating expenses (2)  1,262   755   507   67.15%
Total non-interest expense (1)  16,888   16,786   102   0.61%
Income before income taxes  7,981   3,760   4,221   112.26%
Provision for income taxes  2,022   1,346   676   50.22%
Net income $5,959  $2,414  $3,545   146.85%
Dividends on preferred shares  281      281   %
Net income available to common stockholders $5,678  $2,414  $3,264   135.21%
Earnings per common share:            
Basic $0.25  $0.11  $0.14   127.27%
Diluted $0.25  $0.11  $0.14   127.27%
Weighted average common shares outstanding:            
Basic  22,662,916   22,353,492   309,424   1.38%
Diluted  22,876,740   22,366,728   510,012   2.28%
 

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, provision for contingencies in the amount of $0.2 million were reclassified from total non-interest expense to benefit for credit losses.

(2) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, $0.3 million of federal deposit insurance was reclassified from other operating expenses to federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments and $0.1 million of directors' fees were reclassified from federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments to other operating expenses.  


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans Receivable excluding Mortgage Loans Held for Sale

  As of 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
    
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Mortgage loans:                              
1-4 family residential                              
Investor Owned $325,866   13.62% $330,053   14.30% $332,380   15.09% $337,292   16.49% $339,331   16.92%
Owner-Occupied  137,676   5.75%  142,363   6.17%  145,065   6.59%  147,485   7.21%  150,842   7.52%
Multifamily residential  675,541   28.24%  670,159   29.04%  678,029   30.78%  545,323   26.66%  545,825   27.22%
Nonresidential properties  390,681   16.33%  389,898   16.89%  383,277   17.40%  337,583   16.51%  327,350   16.32%
Construction and land  815,425   34.08%  733,660   31.79%  631,461   28.67%  641,879   31.39%  608,665   30.35%
Total mortgage loans  2,345,189   98.02%  2,266,133   98.19%  2,170,212   98.53%  2,009,562   98.26%  1,972,013   98.33%
Non-mortgage loans:                              
Business loans  46,329   1.94%  40,849   1.77%  28,499   1.29%  30,222   1.48%  26,664   1.33%
Consumer loans(1)  997   0.04%  1,038   0.04%  4,021   0.18%  5,305   0.26%  6,741   0.34%
Total non-mortgage loans  47,326   1.98%  41,887   1.81%  32,520   1.47%  35,527   1.74%  33,405   1.67%
Total loans, gross  2,392,515   100.00%  2,308,020   100.00%  2,202,732   100.00%  2,045,089   100.00%  2,005,418   100.00%
Net deferred loan origination costs  1,390      1,081      1,565      1,145      674    
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (22,974)     (22,502)     (23,966)     (24,061)     (24,664)   
Loans, net $2,370,931     $2,286,599     $2,180,331     $2,022,173     $1,981,428    
                                    

(1)   As of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, consumer loans include $3.0 million, $4.3 million, and $5.7 million, respectively, of microloans originated by the Bank. As of December 31, 2024, these microloans were charged-off.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

  For the Three Months Ended 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2024  2024  2024  2024  2024 
    
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period $22,502  $23,966  $24,061  $24,664  $26,154 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans  731   1,090   801   (120)  (255)
Charge-offs:               
Mortgage loans:               
1-4 family residences               
Investor owned  (38)            
Owner occupied               
Multifamily residences               
Nonresidential properties        (7)      
Construction and land               
Non-mortgage loans:               
Business  (222)  (232)  (450)     (52)
Consumer  (3)  (2,465)  (634)  (747)  (1,302)
Total charge-offs  (263)  (2,697)  (1,091)  (747)  (1,354)
Recoveries:               
Non-mortgage loans:               
Business  4      1   7   1 
Consumer     143   194   257   118 
Total recoveries  4   143   195   264   119 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries  (259)  (2,554)  (896)  (483)  (1,235)
Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period $22,974  $22,502  $23,966  $24,061  $24,664 
                     

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits

  As of 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
    
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Demand $212,139   10.58% $169,178   8.98% $182,737   9.78% $178,125   11.09% $191,541   12.07%
Interest-bearing deposits:                              
NOW/IOLA accounts  74,430   3.71%  62,616   3.32%  71,445   3.82%  81,178   5.05%  73,202   4.62%
Money market accounts  692,753   34.55%  636,219   33.75%  660,168   35.30%  502,255   31.27%  482,344   30.42%
Reciprocal deposits  141,838   7.07%  130,677   6.93%  94,145   5.03%  109,945   6.85%  97,718   6.16%
Savings accounts  106,122   5.29%  105,870   5.62%  108,941   5.82%  109,694   6.83%  112,713   7.11%
Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts  1,015,143   50.62%  935,382   49.62%  934,699   49.97%  803,072   50.00%  765,977   48.31%
Certificates of deposit of $250K or more(1)  219,721   10.96%  204,293   10.84%  210,262   11.25%  189,683   11.82%  183,478   11.57%
Brokered certificates of deposit(2)  84,531   4.22%  94,531   5.02%  94,531   5.05%  94,614   5.89%  94,689   5.97%
Listing service deposits(2)  6,140   0.31%  7,376   0.39%  7,376   0.39%  9,361   0.58%  12,688   0.80%
All other certificates of deposit less than $250K(1)  467,273   23.31%  474,104   25.15%  440,718   23.56%  331,242   20.62%  337,411   21.28%
Total certificates of deposit  777,665   38.80%  780,304   41.40%  752,887   40.25%  624,900   38.91%  628,266   39.62%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,792,808   89.42%  1,715,686   91.02%  1,687,586   90.22%  1,427,972   88.91%  1,394,243   87.93%
Total deposits $2,004,947   100.00% $1,884,864   100.00% $1,870,323   100.00% $1,606,097   100.00% $1,585,784   100.00%
                                         

(1) As of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, $36.2 million, $33.5 million and $37.2 million, respectively, were reclassified from all other certificates of deposit less than $250K to certificates of deposit of $250K or more.

(2) There were no individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. There was one brokered certificates of deposit in the amount of $1.5 million amounting to $250,000 or more. All other brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

  As of Three Months Ended 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
    
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Non-accrual loans:               
Mortgage loans:               
1-4 family residential               
Investor owned $1,052  $436  $436  $436  $399 
Owner occupied  1,423   1,423   1,423   1,423   1,426 
Multifamily residential  9,788   10,271   4,685   5,754   4,098 
Nonresidential properties        824   828   441 
Construction and land  14,159   14,158   8,907   8,907   10,277 
Non-mortgage loans:               
Business  170   343   180   396   146 
Consumer               
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty)(1) $26,592  $26,631  $16,455  $17,744  $16,787 
                
Non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1):               
Mortgage loans:               
1-4 family residential               
Investor owned $279  $279  $278  $277  $270 
Owner occupied  431   435   444   448   447 
Multifamily residential               
Nonresidential properties               
Construction and land               
Non-mortgage loans:               
Business               
Consumer               
Total non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1)  710   714   722   725   717 
Total non-accrual loans(2) $27,302  $27,345  $17,177  $18,469  $17,504 
                
Accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1):               
Mortgage loans:               
1-4 family residential               
Investor owned $1,792  $1,807  $1,821  $1,830  $1,850 
Owner occupied  2,038   2,062   2,116   2,171   2,288 
Multifamily residential               
Nonresidential properties  644   652   672   707   748 
Construction and land               
Non-mortgage loans:               
Business  209   215   222       
Consumer               
Total accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1) $4,683  $4,736  $4,831  $4,708  $4,886 
Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1) $31,985  $32,081  $22,008  $23,177  $22,390 
Total non-performing assets to total assets  0.88%  0.90%  0.57%  0.65%  0.62%
                     

(1) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.

(2) Includes nonperforming mortgage loans held for sale.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Three Months Ended March 31,
  2025  2024 
  Average       Average      
  Outstanding     Average Outstanding     Average
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate(1) Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate(1)
   
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                
Loans(2) $2,369,433  $37,136  6.36% $1,979,263  $30,664  6.23%
Securities(3)  467,560   4,521  3.92%  576,235   5,619  3.92%
Other(4)  186,021   2,340  5.10%  238,432   3,383  5.71%
Total interest-earning assets  3,023,014   43,997  5.90%  2,793,930   39,666  5.71%
Non-interest-earning assets  109,166        106,566      
Total assets $3,132,180       $2,900,496      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
NOW/IOLA $72,354  $115  0.64% $82,849  $218  1.06%
Money market  827,948   8,411  4.12%  544,563   6,292  4.65%
Savings  105,171   26  0.10%  113,501   28  0.10%
Certificates of deposit  794,270   7,754  3.96%  629,528   6,380  4.08%
Total deposits  1,799,743   16,306  3.67%  1,370,441   12,918  3.79%
Advance payments by borrowers  12,445   2  0.07%  12,886   2  0.06%
Borrowings  568,601   5,486  3.91%  771,070   7,923  4.13%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,380,789   21,794  3.71%  2,154,397   20,843  3.89%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                
Non-interest-bearing demand  196,627        198,862      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities  43,915        54,061      
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities  240,542        252,923      
Total liabilities  2,621,331   21,794     2,407,320   20,843   
Total equity  510,849        493,176      
Total liabilities and total equity $3,132,180     3.71% $2,900,496     3.89%
Net interest income    $22,203       $18,823   
Net interest rate spread(5)       2.19%       1.82%
Net interest-earning assets(6) $642,225       $639,533      
Net interest margin(7)       2.98%       2.71%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities       126.98%       129.69%
                   
 

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.
(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Data

  As of 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
Other Data               
Common shares issued  24,886,711   24,886,711   24,886,711   24,886,711   24,886,711 
Less treasury shares  920,520   925,497   1,067,248   1,074,979   1,096,214 
Common shares outstanding at end of period  23,966,191   23,961,214   23,819,463   23,811,732   23,790,497 
                
Book value per common share $12.05  $11.71  $11.74  $11.45  $11.29 
Tangible book value per common share $12.05  $11.71  $11.74  $11.45  $11.29 
                     

Contact:
Sergio J. Vaccaro
sergio.vaccaro@poncebank.net
718-931-9000


