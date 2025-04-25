Genius Group to Release Full Year 2024 Results and Host Investor Webcast on April 30, 2025

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, will announce full year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, prior to market open.

Management will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 AM Eastern Time / 8:00 PM Singapore Time on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Management will also provide updates on its AI-Powered Genius Curriculum, Genius City model, Bitcoin Treasury strategy, current legal cases and guidance for 2025.

The webcast, along with supplemental information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Genius Group website. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available via the same link.

Webcast and Presentation Information:

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time / 8:00 PM Singapore Time

Webcast: Click on this link to listen and view the presentation

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.4 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit www.geniusgroup.net.

For more information, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

For enquiries, contact investor@geniusgroup.ai