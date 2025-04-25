Nexxen to Host Inaugural Investor Day on May 22, 2025

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced it will host its inaugural investor day in New York City on Thursday May 22, 2025. The event is expected to begin at 9:00 AM ET and conclude at approximately 12:30 PM ET.

Ofer Druker, Nexxen’s Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by members of the Company’s executive leadership, product and commercial teams to present a comprehensive overview of Nexxen’s strategic vision, financial growth outlook, product suite, upcoming innovation and go-to-market initiatives. The event will also feature a session with Nexxen’s customers and will conclude with Q&A with executive leadership.

The investor day will be held both in-person and virtually. Due to space limitations, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advanced registration is required. The virtual live stream of the investor day will be open to the public.

Webcast Details

When: Thursday May 22, 2025, 9:00 AM ET – 12:30 PM ET

Thursday May 22, 2025, 9:00 AM ET – 12:30 PM ET Registration: Please register for the webcast ahead of the event at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nf6f9ys8 or under the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s investor relations website

Please register for the webcast ahead of the event at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nf6f9ys8 or under the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s investor relations website Webcast: A live stream of the investor day can be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s investor relations website at https://investors.nexxen.com/ and an archived webcast will become available in the same section of the investor relations website in the days following the event



