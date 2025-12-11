Nexxen Introduces Measurement and Optimization to Nexxen Health, with First-to-Market Auto Allocate in Nexxen DSP Powered by PurpleLab

Performance DSP brings targeting, activation, optimization and measurement into one workflow for health and pharmaceutical advertisers

Expanded integration with PurpleLab® adds real-world health intelligence that improves accuracy and verified outcome performance

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, flexible advertising platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced the introduction of measurement and optimization into Nexxen Health, its technology suite enabling health advertisers to run data-driven advertising campaigns that efficiently reach audiences and maximize impact across traditional and streaming formats, while maintaining privacy compliance.

The launch sees the first-to-market availability of Auto Allocate in Nexxen DSP, which uses real-time signals to identify high-quality audiences and shift ad spend toward interested users as campaigns run.

Powered by PurpleLab, a healthcare analytics company that holds one of the largest medical and pharmaceutical claims databases in the United States, Auto Allocate solves a core challenge and drives performance for health and pharmaceutical marketers who previously relied on fragmented data and delayed insights to adjust campaigns. Nexxen DSP applies offline action data, so budgets can optimize dynamically toward strategic audience quality and verified patient metrics.

“As someone managing pharma campaigns every day, having automated outcome-driven optimization makes a huge difference. When the DSP can react to real-world health signals while we’re live, it helps us shift spend toward what’s actually working. It saves us time, improves efficiency and makes our optimizations more meaningful,” said Edward Goldschmid, Supervisor, Programmatic, SSCG Media Group.

“PurpleLab and Nexxen are on the same page when it comes to helping advertisers act on real, clinically grounded signals — not guesses or proxies,” said Scott Ronay, General Manager, Advertising, PurpleLab. “By adding our real-world health intelligence straight into the Nexxen DSP, buyers can optimize in real time and clearly see which audiences and activations are truly moving the needle. This integration is a great step forward for health and pharma advertisers who want data integrity, accountability and scale all in one place.”

To support mid- and post-campaign validation, Nexxen is adding PurpleLab Measurement and Reporting in Nexxen DSP. Advertisers will receive outcome reporting that covers audience quality, script lift and other metrics. With these additions, Nexxen DSP now supports the full pharmaceutical campaign lifecycle, bringing together targeting, activation, optimization and measurement in one platform, to drive best-in-class performance for agencies and brands.

“Health and pharmaceutical advertisers need technology that helps them reach interested audiences in a compliant and precise way while understanding what their campaigns deliver,” said Kara Puccinelli, Chief Customer Officer, Nexxen. “Bringing targeting, activation, optimization and measurement together inside the Nexxen DSP gives buyers a unified workflow that connects spend to verified outcomes and helps them make faster, more informed decisions.”

ABOUT NEXXEN

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”), and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com

ABOUT PURPLELAB

PurpleLab® is a healthcare analytics company dedicated to driving value-driven innovation across the healthcare continuum. Its no-code analytics platform, HealthNexus®, empowers life sciences, payers, providers, advertisers, and other healthcare stakeholders to develop real-world evidence (RWE), demonstrating the effectiveness of novel therapeutics or clinical strategies in saving lives and reducing costs.

The company is also a member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), adhering to the highest standards for responsible data collection and usage in digital advertising. Additionally, PurpleLab holds HiTRUST certification, meeting the rigorous security and privacy requirements essential in healthcare data management.

For more information, visit purplelab.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Nexxen and PurpleLab partnership and any benefits or insights associated with the partnership as well as any benefits associated with any of Nexxen’s products and platforms including the Nexxen Marketplaces, Auto Allocate Toole, Discovery Tool, cross-screen measurement tools, Data Platform and CTV offering. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions; global conflicts and war, including the current terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 5, 2025. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.