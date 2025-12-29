Nexxen Announces Postponement of 2025 Annual General Meeting – Meeting Rescheduled for January 6, 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced that it is postponing the date of its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”), originally scheduled for December 30, 2025, in order to give shareholders sufficient opportunity to consider the proposals presented in the Amended and Restated Proxy Statement published on November 26, 2025, as updated by the Supplemental Proxy Statement published on December 26, 2025 (as supplemented, the “Proxy Statement”), and to provide adequate time for the receipt and processing of shareholder votes in light of recent and upcoming market holidays.

The AGM will take place instead on January 6, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. Israel time, at the Company’s offices at 82 Yigal Alon Street, Tel Aviv 6789124, Israel.

The AGM proposals outlined in the Proxy Statement remain unchanged and the originally declared record date of the AGM, December 1, 2025, remains unchanged.

The Board of Directors recommends that shareholders vote in favor of (“FOR”) all AGM proposals and urges shareholders to vote so that their votes will be counted at the AGM or at any postponements or adjournments of the AGM.

The deadline for submitting votes for the postponed AGM has been extended to 11:59 p.m. EDT on January 5, 2026 (the “Voting Deadline”). The Company will not be able to count a proxy card unless it is received at the Company’s offices at 82 Yigal Alon Street, Tel Aviv 6789124, Israel, or Computershare receives it in the enclosed envelope, no later than the Voting Deadline.

The Company will count towards the tally of votes for the AGM all proxy cards or voting instruction forms that have already been properly completed and submitted. Accordingly, a shareholder who already submitted a proxy card or voting instruction form is not required to resubmit such form unless such shareholder elects to resubmit a new proxy card or voting instruction form, in which case the new submission will replace the original vote.

The Proxy Statement (as supplemented), which includes full details regarding the AGM proposals and AGM logistics, is available for review under the “Annual Reports & Circulars” section of Nexxen’s investor relations website at https://investors.nexxen.com/, and has been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under cover of Form 6-K.

