Callan JMB Appoints Former Assistant Commissioner of Chicago Department of Health, Christopher Shields, as Senior Vice President of Emergency Preparedness & Response/Government Affairs

Christopher Shields, an industry veteran who oversaw operations and logistics at the city of Chicago’s Emergency Preparedness and Bioterrorism program, will focus on growing Callan JMB’s emergency preparedness & response operations into new U.S. cities, states, and other countries.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced the appointment of former Assistant Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, Christopher Shields, as Senior Vice President, Emergency Preparedness & Response/Government Affairs.

Mr. Shields is an industry veteran with decades of experience managing complex public safety responses to a diverse array of crises both domestically and internationally. Most recently, Mr. Shields served for over 14 years as Assistant Commissioner at the Chicago Department of Public Health, where he oversaw operations and logistics for the city’s Emergency Preparedness and Bioterrorism program. His responsibilities included managing day-to-day operations of the Tier 1 Medical Pharmacy, overseeing advanced vaccine inventory and storage systems, and leading critical functions such as the Continuity of Operations group, Emergency Operations Planning team, and Tactical Communications platform.

“Christopher is a well-respected industry leader in the field of emergency management and planning, and someone I have had the privilege of working alongside with at the city of Chicago for many years,” said Wayne Williams, CEO & Chairman of Callan JMB. “We are honored to welcome him to our team. His unique perspective, deep relationships, and real-world experience will be invaluable as we continue to scale up our operations. There is tremendous opportunity for us to expand emergency preparedness and response into new cities and states we are not yet in. Christopher’s relationships and reputation will help us accelerate our entrance into these new territories.”

Mr. Shields commented, “I respect Wayne tremendously for his values, service for our country, and the diligence he and his team have put into their business. I look forward to joining this family-owned business and assisting in exploring further growth opportunities together.”

Mr. Shields has held various leadership positions responsible for humanitarian aid/disaster relief (HADR) and emergency responses to health impacts including September 11, 2001, Hurricane Katrina 2005, H1N1 Pandemic 2009-2010, NATO 2012, Ebola 2014-2016, Hurricane Maria, SARSCoV-2 Pandemic 2020-2023, Operation Allies welcome, Monkey Pox MPV outbreak 2022, humanitarian migration response from South America (2022 - ongoing), Ebola (Sudan virus) 2022-2023, Measles 2024, the Democratic National Convention (DNC) 2024 and the Rwanda Marburg operation/ORD 2024.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer a gold standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

